Listen Live
cloudy-day
44°
H 49
L 36

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
44°
Sunny
H 49° L 36°
  • cloudy-day
    44°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 49° L 36°
  • clear-day
    51°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 49° L 36°
  • clear-night
    45°
    Evening
    Clear. H 56° L 34°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Second Georgia Dome implosion scheduled to bring down remaining wall
Close

Second Georgia Dome implosion scheduled to bring down remaining wall

Neighbors fear the dust will be harmful to their health

Second Georgia Dome implosion scheduled to bring down remaining wall

By: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA -  The portions of the Georgia Dome that remained standing after the building’s implosion last month will be brought down next week, officials said Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

“supplemental implosion” has been scheduled for 1 a.m. on Dec. 20 to remove a long wall on the stadium’s east end and a structure around Gate B on the northwest corner. 

The Georgia World Congress Center Authority, which operated the Dome, said the second implosion “has been determined to be the safest method to bring down the remaining infrastructure still standing.” 

>> Related: Dust from Georgia Dome’s implosion impacts residents and businesses

The Georgia Dome was the home of the Atlanta Falcons until the Falcons’ new home  Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened in August.

WSB-TV None
What’s left of the Georgia Dome after the first implosion on Nov. 20, 2017. One wall remained standing and is now scheduled for implosion in the middle of the night on Dec. 20, 2017.
Close

Second implosion planned for part of GA Dome still standing

Photo Credit: WSB-TV None
What’s left of the Georgia Dome after the first implosion on Nov. 20, 2017. One wall remained standing and is now scheduled for implosion in the middle of the night on Dec. 20, 2017.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • PBS suspends ‘Tavis Smiley’ show amid sexual misconduct investigation
    PBS suspends ‘Tavis Smiley’ show amid sexual misconduct investigation
    PBS has suspended the “Tavis Smiley” show following allegations of sexual misconduct between Smiley and former production staffers. >> Read more trending news According to Variety, PBS hired a firm to oversee Smiley’s behavior after reports of misconduct. As many as 10 witnesses, both men and women, spoke to investigators.   A PBS spokesperson released a statement on the suspension: 'Effective today, PBS has indefinitely suspended distribution of Tavis Smiley, produced by TS Media, an independent production company. PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley. This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision.
  • New Year’s Eve Peach Drop moving to Woodruff Park
    New Year’s Eve Peach Drop moving to Woodruff Park
    Speculation that Atlanta’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration would move from Underground Atlanta to Woodruff Park was confirmed Wednesday. The city of Atlanta told Channel 2 Action News that this year the annual event will move to the central city park, a few blocks north of Underground. For 28 years the city has hosted an all-day party each New Year’s Eve at Underground, featuring bands, food, confetti, and the ceremonial lowering of the 800-pound Peach from a tower above the plaza. The traditional New Year’s Eve celebration has often attracted more than 100,000 people, according to PeachDrop.com. Expectations that the event would make a move were ramped up with the sale this spring of Underground Atlanta to the South Carolina firm WRS Real Estate Investments. The sale had been announced two years ago, but was postponed due to complications, including questions about easements from MARTA and railroad companies. Plans for the purported $300 million overhaul of Underground would turn it into a live-work-play community with apartments and a grocery store. WRS paid $34.6 million for the money-losing mall including 12 acres of land. The sale of Underground occurred in a year that also saw the sale of two dozen downtown properties to a German developer, Newport Holding GmbH, raising the prospect of a revitalized downtown south of Marietta Street. “The Gulch,” the area behind Marietta Street, best known as tailgate-central during Falcon’s games, has also been offered as a possible locale for Amazon’s new satellite headquarters, in plans proposed by the state of Georgia. The Peach Drop has undergone a few changes over the years, including the version in 2014, when the giant peach shared space on the tower above Underground with an even-more-giant replica of a peanut M&M. A city spokesperson told WSB the city would release specific plans for entertainment and security at the Woodruff Park event some time this week.
  • Tommy Nobis, ‘Mr. Falcon,’ is dead at 74
    Tommy Nobis, ‘Mr. Falcon,’ is dead at 74
    Tommy Nobis, “Mr. Falcon,” has died at the age of 74. Nobis died Wednesday morning at home with his wife at his side, after an extended illness, the Atlanta Falcons confirmed.  Nobis was Atlanta’s No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and No. 5 choice in the AFL in December 1965. He played his college ball at Texas.  Nobis is one of college football’s all-time greatest linebackers. In his tenure with the Texas Longhorns (1963–1965), he averaged nearly 20 tackles a game and, as the only sophomore starter, was an important participant on the Longhorns’ 1963 National College Football Championship team, which defeated No. 2 Navy led by Heisman Trophy winner Roger Staubach in the 1964 Cotton Bowl Classic.  Read and sign the online guestbook for Tommy Nobis As a senior despite being slowed by a knee injury, he won the Outland Trophy for the best lineman in the country and the Maxwell Award for college’s best player. “Mr. Falcon” played from 1966-76 and was the original face of the franchise. It did not take long for the Falcons to get their first Pro Bowl selection as Nobis was elected his rookie season after being named Rookie of the Year and setting the unofficial record for most tackles in a season with a staggering and untouchable 294, which still stands today. Even more impressive, Nobis accomplished that feat in just a 14-game season, meaning he averaged close to 18 tackles a game. In his 11-season career, Nobis made the Pro Bowl five teams and was selected to the NFL’s 1960’s All-decade team. The Falcons franchise was built around Nobis, which led to his nickname “Mr. Falcon.” Nobis, who spent his entire NFL career bothered by knee injuries, was an inaugural member of the 2004 Falcons Ring of Honor and has his No. 60 jersey retired. “On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the great Tommy Nobis,” said Falcons owner Arthur Blank. “Tommy’s legacy began as the first Falcons player in team history, was built over 40 years with the organization and will live on for years to come in our Ring of Honor. ‘Mr. Falcon’ is rightfully beloved by generations of Falcons fans and we will always be grateful for his many contributions to our team and community.” No funeral plans have been announced.
  • Second Georgia Dome implosion scheduled to bring down remaining wall
    Second Georgia Dome implosion scheduled to bring down remaining wall
    The portions of the Georgia Dome that remained standing after the building’s implosion last month will be brought down next week, officials said Wednesday. >> Read more trending news A “supplemental implosion” has been scheduled for 1 a.m. on Dec. 20 to remove a long wall on the stadium’s east end and a structure around Gate B on the northwest corner.  The Georgia World Congress Center Authority, which operated the Dome, said the second implosion “has been determined to be the safest method to bring down the remaining infrastructure still standing.”  >> Related: Dust from Georgia Dome’s implosion impacts residents and businesses The Georgia Dome was the home of the Atlanta Falcons until the Falcons’ new home  Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened in August.
  • Kentucky lawmaker facing assault allegations kills himself
    Kentucky lawmaker facing assault allegations kills himself
    Dan Johnson, a Republican state lawmaker in Kentucky known for inflammatory Facebook posts comparing Barack and Michelle Obama to monkeys and who defiantly denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl in the basement of his home, killed himself Wednesday night. He was 57.Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell said Johnson shot himself on a bridge in Mount Washington, Kentucky. Tinnell confirmed the death to WDRB-TV in Louisville.Johnson was elected to the state legislature in 2016, part of a wave of Republican victories that gave the GOP control of the Kentucky House of Representatives for the first time in nearly 100 years. He won his election despite Republican leaders urging him to drop out of the race after some of his racist Facebook posts came to light.The pastor of Heart of Fire church in Louisville, Johnson sponsored a number of bills having to do with religious liberty and teaching the Bible in public schools. But he was mostly out of the spotlight until Monday, when the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting published an account from a woman saying Johnson sexually assaulted her in the basement of his home in 2013.At the time, the woman told police about the incident, who investigated but closed the case and did not file charges.On Tuesday, Johnson held a news conference in the pulpit of his church, which he began by leading friends and family in singing a portion of the Christmas carol 'O Come All Ye Faithful.' He said the allegations against him were 'totally false' and said they were part of a nationwide strategy of defeating conservative Republicans. He referenced Republican Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, who faces accusations of sexual misconduct from multiple women.Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Johnson posted a message on his Facebook page that he asked people to care for his wife. He wrote that PTSD 'is a sickness that will take my life, I cannot handle it any longer. It has won this life, BUT HEAVEN IS MY HOME.' The post appears to have been removed.The sexual assault accusations against Johnson were revealed as a sexual harassment scandal involving four other Republican lawmakers was unfolding at the state Capitol. Former Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover resigned his leadership position after acknowledging he secretly settled a sexual harassment claim with a member of his staff. Three other lawmakers were involved in the settlement, and all lost their committee chairmanships.'I am very sad over the passing of Rep. Dan Johnson. Over the past few weeks in some of the darkest days of my life, he reached out to me, encouraged me, and prayed for me,' Hoover posted on his Twitter account Wednesday night. 'Prayers for his wife, children, grandchildren and all affected by this sad event.
  • Surveillance video captures car theft with a police officer just feet away
    Surveillance video captures car theft with a police officer just feet away
    Channel 2 Action News has obtained surveillance video of a brazen car theft that happened right under the nose of police “My reaction was I was stunned, and so was the officer,” the victim told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon The woman says her luxury SUV was stolen from a College Park gas station with a police officer just feet away. How the thieves were able to pull off their bold crime, tonight on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. A brazen car theft at this College Park gas station with police just feet away. How the thieves pulled it off, at 11. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/vedXkIDNCb — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) December 14, 2017 TRENDING STORIES: Victim in deadly workplace shooting identified as 25-year-old expectant father Arrest made in death of man found at Gwinnett County mall UGA player arrested over use of fake $100 bill at pet store, investigators say
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.