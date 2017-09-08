From the greatest comeback, to the most infamous jersey heist, to perhaps the best of ending. A Seattle teenager who helped lead federal investigators to two of Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jerseys got the gift of a lifetime from his cherished team.
You'd think an autographed football with a personal note from Brady would be sufficient, but the Pats went a step further for Dylan Wagner.
After winning his fifth championship, Tom Brady’s jersey went missing, prompting NFL security, federal authorities and others to start quite the manhunt. But a tip from Wagner led officials to more answers.
Wagner is a jersey collector and massive Pats fan from Washington State.
“They kind of left me in the dark for a while because it was an "ongoing investigation" and stuff like that,” said Wagner.
Both jerseys were found and returned and Brady sported one jersey on opening day at Fenway Park.
Wagner made national news. His reward for the good deed was his 15 seconds of fame and that was it.
Or so he thought.
“Just a couple of weeks ago, Tom Brady sent me an autographed football,” said Wagner.
Then Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprised him with two front row club seats to Thursday's home opener, two pregame field passes, a pair of RKK’s shoes and a Tom Brady autographed jersey.
“I just want to say thanks to you guys. I appreciate it and you're making a fan's dream come true,” said Wagner.
