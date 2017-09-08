Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

Live storm updates

Seattle teen who helped recover Brady's stolen jersey honored by Patriots
Seattle teen who helped recover Brady's stolen jersey honored by Patriots

Seattle teen who helped recover Brady's stolen jersey honored by Patriots
Photo Credit: Boston25News.com

Seattle teen who helped recover Brady's stolen jersey honored by Patriots

By: Boston25News.com

From the greatest comeback, to the most infamous jersey heist, to perhaps the best of ending. A Seattle teenager who helped lead federal investigators to two of Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jerseys got the gift of a lifetime from his cherished team.

You'd think an autographed football with a personal note from Brady would be sufficient, but the Pats went a step further for Dylan Wagner.

>> Mystery of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jerseys solved south of the border

After winning his fifth championship, Tom Brady’s jersey went missing, prompting NFL security, federal authorities and others to start quite the manhunt. But a tip from Wagner led officials to more answers.

>> Read more trending news

Wagner is a jersey collector and massive Pats fan from Washington State.

“They kind of left me in the dark for a while because it was an "ongoing investigation" and stuff like that,” said Wagner.

>> Pats raffling off Super Bowl LI ring

Both jerseys were found and returned and Brady sported one jersey on opening day at Fenway Park.

Wagner made national news. His reward for the good deed was his 15 seconds of fame and that was it.

Or so he thought.

“Just a couple of weeks ago, Tom Brady sent me an autographed football,” said Wagner.

Then Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprised him with two front row club seats to Thursday's home opener, two pregame field passes, a pair of RKK’s shoes and a Tom Brady autographed jersey.

>> New England Patriots set to kick-off its #BlitzForSix

“I just want to say thanks to you guys. I appreciate it and you're making a fan's dream come true,” said Wagner.

  • Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Police said they shot and killed a tiger that was on the loose in Henry County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news WSB-TV first reported the tiger sightings after dispatch said operators received several calls about the wild animal on the loose. A source told WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington that police spotted the tiger in the area of Jodeco Road on Wednesday morning. Washington heard several shots just before 6:30 a.m. Police said they had no choice but to shoot the tiger, which was seen in a neighborhood.  Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement Wednesday morning:  'Noah's Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah's Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.' Washington spoke to the homeowner who said the tiger jumped the fence into his backyard. He said the tiger tried to attack his dog. >> Watch the interview here – Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has weakened slightly but remains a dangerous storm. The hurricane’s power led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands while Floridians braced for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Hurricane Jose upgraded to Category 4 storm, takes aim at islands battered by Irma
    Hurricane Jose upgraded to Category 4 storm, takes aim at islands battered by Irma
    Hurricane Jose has now become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, threatening Caribbean islands already devastated by Hurricane Irma. Jose now has top sustained winds of 150 mph (240 kph) and as it moves toward the northern leeward islands at a speedy 18 mph. TRENDING STORIES: Storm track: Metro Atlanta to take a direct hit from Hurricane Irma Hurricane Irma: Gov. Deal expands State of Emergency ahead of Irma Mandatory evacuation issued for parts of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for St. Thomas and St. John. The government of Antigua has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the British Virgin Islands The government of France has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for St. Martin and St. Barts. The government of Sint Maarten has issued a Tropical Storm Warning as well. This is the first time on record that the Atlantic has had two hurricanes with 150-plus mph winds at the same time, Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach said. In addition, Hurricane Katia in the Gulf of Mexico has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and is expected to make landfall in Mexico early Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said. Fluctuations in Hurricane Jose's intensity are possible for the next day or so, the National Hurricane Center said, and the storm is expected to gradually weaken after that. Information from the Associated Press and CNN was used in this report. 
  • APNewsBreak: US taxpayer money misused for water project
    APNewsBreak: US taxpayer money misused for water project
    The U.S. government improperly spent $84 million to help plan for a massive project to ship Northern California water to Southern California, a new federal audit said. Federal officials gave the taxpayer money to help finance Gov. Jerry Brown's plans to build two giant water tunnels, according to the audit by the inspector general's office of the U.S. Interior Department obtained by The Associated Press on Friday. The audit says California water districts and not federal taxpayers were supposed to bear the costs of the $16 billion project. The inspector general says federal authorities also did not fully disclose to Congress or others that it was covering much of the cost of the project's planning. The actions by the Bureau of Reclamation, which is part of the Interior Department, meant that federal taxpayers paid a third of the cost of the project's planning up to 2016, the audit said. Asked if auditors wanted contractors to repay the money, Interior spokeswoman Nancy DiPaolo said, 'We certainly hope so.' That decision was up to California, she said. Central Valley water districts that were supposed to pay 50 percent of the tunnels' costs, meanwhile, contributed only 18 percent, the audit found. Officials from Westlands, the nation's largest agricultural water district and a politically powerful one, did not immediately return calls and emails seeking comment.
  • In wake of Equifax breach, what to do to safeguard your info
    In wake of Equifax breach, what to do to safeguard your info
    There's no way around it: The news from credit reporting company Equifax that 143 million Americans had their information exposed is very serious. The crucial pieces of personal information that criminals may need to commit identity theft — Social Security numbers, birthdates, address histories, legal names — were all obtained. And once your personal data is out there, it's basically out there forever. Unlike previous breaches at Yahoo, Target and Home Depot, Equifax's role in the financial industry makes this breach far more alarming. The company is basically a storehouse of Americans' most personal credit information, knowing everything about people from when they opened their first credit card, to how much money they owe on their houses, to whether they have any court judgments against them. Lenders rely on the information collected by the credit bureaus to help them decide whether to approve financing for homes, cars and credit cards. Credit checks are even sometimes done by employers when deciding whom to hire for a job. Atlanta-based Equifax, one of three major U.S. credit bureaus, said Thursday that 'criminals' exploited a U.S. website application to access files between mid-May and July of this year. Equifax discovered the hack July 29, but waited until Thursday to warn consumers. For consumers, it may be time to take even more extreme measures to lock down their information, outside of the routine advice like checking your credit reports regularly and seeing if there are any abnormal transactions on your bank accounts and credit cards. The strongest possible option a person can take immediately is placing what's known as a credit freeze on their credit files with the major credit bureaus — Equifax, TransUnion and Experian. A credit freeze locks down a person's information, making it impossible to open new accounts and bank cards in their name. But locking your credit also locks you out from opening new accounts as well. 'The credit freeze is the nuclear option of credit protection. But in the wake of a breach this big, it's worth considering,' said Matt Schulz, an analyst with CreditCards.com. Consumers will need to be even more diligent about checking their credit reports. U.S. law gives every American the right to pull their credit reports for free once a year from the major credit bureaus. It's best to spread those requests out over the year — do one every four months, experts say. There are a lot of websites that market access to your credit reports, but the official one is annualcreditreport.com Expect to check this information not just in the immediate future, but for the long term — potentially years. Once your personal data is out there, it can be used at any time. 'Bad guys can be very patient with data. This should be a wake-up call to be even more diligent with your information,' Schulz said. An even more extreme step? People can request to change their Social Security number with the Social Security Administration if they have repeatedly been a victim of identity fraud under their original number. This isn't the biggest data breach in history. That indignity still belongs to Yahoo, which was targeted in at least two separate digital burglaries that affected more than 1 billion of its users' accounts throughout the world. But no Social Security numbers or drivers' license information were disclosed in the Yahoo break-in. Equifax's security lapse could be the largest theft involving Social Security numbers, one of the most common methods used to confirm a person's identity in the U.S. It eclipses a 2015 hack at health insurer Anthem Inc. that involved the Social Security numbers of about 80 million people. Any data breach threatens to tarnish a company's reputation, but it is especially mortifying for Equifax, whose entire business revolves around providing a clear financial profile of consumers that lenders and other businesses can trust. In addition to the personal information stolen in its breach, Equifax said the credit card numbers for about 209,000 U.S. consumers were also taken, as were 'certain dispute documents' containing personal information for approximately 182,000 U.S. individuals. Equifax has established a website, https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com/ , where people can check to see if their personal information may have been stolen. Consumers can also call 866-447-7559 for more information. The company warned that hackers also may have some 'limited personal information' about British and Canadian residents. The company doesn't believe that consumers from any other countries were affected. Three Equifax executives sold shares worth a combined $1.8 million just a few days after the company discovered it had been hacked, according to documents filed with securities regulators. Equifax said the three executives 'had no knowledge that an intrusion had occurred at the time they sold their shares.' Equifax shares fell about 13 percent to $123.75 in heavy trading. The decline equates to about $2.28 billion in lost market value. ___ AP Technology Writer Michael Liedtke in San Francisco contributed to this report.
    From the greatest comeback, to the most infamous jersey heist, to perhaps the best of ending. A Seattle teenager who helped lead federal investigators to two of Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jerseys got the gift of a lifetime from his cherished team. You'd think an autographed football with a personal note from Brady would be sufficient, but the Pats went a step further for Dylan Wagner. >> Mystery of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jerseys solved south of the border After winning his fifth championship, Tom Brady’s jersey went missing, prompting NFL security, federal authorities and others to start quite the manhunt. But a tip from Wagner led officials to more answers. >> Read more trending news Wagner is a jersey collector and massive Pats fan from Washington State. “They kind of left me in the dark for a while because it was an 'ongoing investigation' and stuff like that,” said Wagner. >> Pats raffling off Super Bowl LI ring Both jerseys were found and returned and Brady sported one jersey on opening day at Fenway Park. Wagner made national news. His reward for the good deed was his 15 seconds of fame and that was it. Or so he thought. “Just a couple of weeks ago, Tom Brady sent me an autographed football,” said Wagner. Then Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprised him with two front row club seats to Thursday's home opener, two pregame field passes, a pair of RKK’s shoes and a Tom Brady autographed jersey. >> New England Patriots set to kick-off its #BlitzForSix “I just want to say thanks to you guys. I appreciate it and you're making a fan's dream come true,” said Wagner.
