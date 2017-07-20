Listen Live
Sears to begin sale of Kenmore appliances on Amazon
Sears to begin sale of Kenmore appliances on Amazon

Sears to begin sale of Kenmore appliances on Amazon
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
Struggling retailer Sears is looking to get a hand from Amazon, announcing that it will start offering its Kenmore products on the online powerhouse’s website. Sears, which runs Kmart and its namesake stores, said that Kenmore Smart appliances will also be fully integrated with Amazon’s Alexa. This will allow consumers to control products, like Kenmore Smart air conditioners, by making a request to Alexa. Shares of Sears Holdings, based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, surged more than 8 percent in Thursday, July 20, premarket trading.

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sears announced Thursday that it will begin sellling its full line of Kenmore-brand appliances online through Amazon.

The retailer, which has been struggling the past few years and has closed stores across the country, saw an 8 percent jump in the price of its stock in pre-market trading on the announcement.

"We continuously look for opportunities to enhance the reach of our iconic brands to more customers and create additional value from our assets," Sears CEO Eddie Lampert said in a statement.

Sears Holdings  announced earlier this month that it would be closing an additional 35 Kmart stores and eight Sears locations across the country. The company had already announced the closing of more than 300 Kmarts and Sears locations since January.

"This collaboration is the first of its kind for Kenmore, broadening its accessibility to the next generation of American families outside of Sears branded retail channels," Tom Park, president of the Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands at Sears said.

  • Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County
    Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County
    Police are investigating a shooting at a Starbucks in Cobb County. Channel 2's Ross Cavitt learned that a woman was shot outside the Starbucks at Paces Ferry and Cumberland Parkway. TRENDING STORIES: O.J. Simpson granted parole after 9 years in jail Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera 10-year-old girl hit, killed while walking to store Witnesses said they heard a pop and then saw the gunman jump over the bushes and run to a waiting truck. Cavitt spoke to a witness who said the woman who was shot asked for help, but then left. 'She had come into the door and I heard from other people she asked for help and said she's been shot. She asked for help or announced she'd been shot and turned around and left,' Grant Wyckoff said. Police said the woman was shot in the side and drove eight miles down the interstate to Fulton Industrial Boulevard where they found her. She was taken to the hospital. Police said they are questioning one person in connection with the shooting. Woman shot outside Cumberland Starbucks, drives miles down the highway before stopping. Suspect at large. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LNiySLNVz8-- Ross Cavitt | WSB-TV (@RossCavittWSB) July 20, 2017
  • Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera
    Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera
    Police said a burglar broke into a local nail salon and got away with cash.Channel 2's Audrey Washington was in Gainesville where police said the man scoped out the shop for one specific reason.Police said the burglar targeted the salon because he knows the nail techs get tipped with cash. They said it's the same reason they want him off the streets before he hits another nail shop.It's not every day a burglar breaks into a business before 8 a.m.Surveillance video obtained by Washington showed the man walk into the back door of the nail studio and spa inside the Lakeshore Mall.'Somebody come in through the back door like you see in the video,' the business owner told Washington, 'He just randomly picked it and (was) lucky to get in.' TRENDING STORIES: Woman had $2 million in liquid meth hidden in cleaning jugs during traffic stop, police say 10-year-old girl struck, killed while walking to a store Man shoots AT&T work truck outside parked in front of his home While inside, the shop owner said that the man cut the wires to what he thought was the security system. It turned out the wires he cut were to the audio system, so the camera was rolling as the man made his way inside. 'Not fair for us or anybody or business owners,' the salon owner told Washington.Sgt. Kevin Holbrook, with the Gainesville Police Department, told Washington, 'He did not hit any other businesses in the mall. He went to this nail salon, probably knowing that they do a lot of cash business.'The owner wouldn't say how much the guy got away with and police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect in the video by his distinctive camouflage backpack. Meanwhile police are warning other nail salon owners in the area. 'If you do cash business, if you have employees that receive cash tips, do not keep large amounts of cash in your store,' Holbrook said.The salon owner said he added extra security to his back door and as for the suspect, police believe he lives in the area. Anyone with information is asked to give Gainesville police a call.
  • Police: Teens record, taunt drowning man in Florida; no charges filed
    Police: Teens record, taunt drowning man in Florida; no charges filed
    For the family of 31-year-old Jamel Dunn, the only thing harder than dealing with his loss is knowing someone could have helped. >> Read more trending news Only after his body was discovered floating by the edge of the water in Bracco Pond Park in Cocoa, Florida on July 12 did his family discover someone recorded his drowning and didn’t help. “It was very disturbing,” said Dunn’s sister, Simone McIntosh. “They’re laughing and joking in the background saying, ‘No, we’re not going to help you.' It’s horrible.” The two-and-a-half-minute video was released by the state attorney’s office on Thursday. In the video, police said a group teenage boys can be heard yelling things like, “We’re not going to help you and you never should have gotten in there.” When Dunn falls below the surface of the water for the final time, one of the teenagers can be heard saying, “We could have helped.” Someone is then heard talking about marijuana. “We identified all five of them,” said Cocoa Police Department spokesperson Yvonne Martinez. Dunn’s loved ones said they are devastated by the recording and shocked criminal charges won’t be filed. >> Link: Fundraiser for Dunn's family “For you to record and not get on the phone and call is just cruel,” said the victim’s fiancée, Rondanielle Williams. While the state attorney’s office could find no moral justification for the incident, there wasn’t sufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution under Florida statutes.
  • Even with Trump warning, Mueller likely to probe finances
    Even with Trump warning, Mueller likely to probe finances
    President Donald Trump's growing anxiety about the federal Russia probe has spilled into public view with his warning that special counsel Robert Mueller would be out of bounds if he dug into the Trump family's finances. But that's a line that Mueller seems sure to cross. Several of Trump's family members and close advisers have already become ensnared in the investigations, including son Donald Trump Jr. and son-in-law and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner. Probing the family's sprawling business ties would bring an investigation the president has called a partisan 'witch hunt' even closer to the Oval Office. Trump told The New York Times it would be a 'violation' of Mueller's formal charge if he looked into the president's personal finances. That comment came amid news reports that the special counsel is interested in Trump's business transactions with Russians and with one of his main lenders, Deutsche Bank. In the same interview with the Times, Trump also lashed out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions; James Comey, the FBI director he fired; Andrew McCabe, the acting FBI director who replaced Comey, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed the special counsel. The president's comments were a reminder of Trump's willingness to target his own appointees and blur lines that have traditionally existed between the White House and Justice Department investigations. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that Trump had no intention of firing Mueller 'at this time,' but she did not rule out doing so in the future. She also reiterated Trump's concern about the scope of Mueller's investigation, saying it 'should stay in the confines of meddling, Russia meddling, and the election and nothing beyond that.' California Rep. Adam Schiff, top Democrat on the House intelligence committee, said Mueller has the authority to investigate any ties the Trump family has to Russia, 'including financial, and anything that arises. That is his duty.' William Jeffress, a longtime defense attorney at Baker Botts who represented former President Richard Nixon, said Mueller's inquiry will almost certainly involve examining financial information as he looks for any connections between Trump associates and Russia. And he said Trump's threats toward Mueller aren't helping his case. 'If I were his lawyer, I would be telling him to dial it down,' Jeffress said. The White House push against the special counsel's probe comes as the outlines of the investigation are beginning to become clearer. Bloomberg reported Thursday that Mueller's investigators are looking into Trump business transactions with Russians including apartment purchases in his buildings, a controversial New York development project, the multimillion-dollar sale of a Florida home and the 2013 Miss Universe pageant held in Moscow. The Times also reported that federal investigators have been in talks with Deutsche Bank about obtaining records related to his finances, and that the bank expects it will have to provide information to Mueller. Deutsche Bank has been one of the few major institutions willing to regularly lend to Trump, who alienated large banks in New York with his past financial troubles and confrontational behavior as a borrower. Over the years, the bank's cumulative loans to Trump add up to billions, and loans originally worth $300 million remain outstanding. But lending to Trump hasn't always been easy for Deutsche Bank. In 2008, he sued the bank for $3 billion after he defaulted on a loan for Trump Tower Chicago, using a novel legal theory that he shouldn't be held to the terms of his contract due to Deutsche Bank's involvement in the broader financial crisis. That eventually led the bank to grant Trump some concessions on the loan, but the suit scarred his relationship with its commercial lending division. Afterward, Deutsche's Trump relationship was transferred to Rosemary Vrablic, a banker in Deutsche's private wealth division. Democrats have seized on Trump's relationship with the bank. Rep. Maxine Waters of California, the ranking Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, has called for the Treasury Department to turn over any documents related to the relationship between the bank and Trump or his family members. She also called on Treasury to turn over any evidence of financial dealing between Trump and Russian banks or government officials. So far, her requests have been rebuffed because Republicans have not signed on. Trump has denied having any financial dealings with Russia, though the spotlight on his business connections there has intensified since the revelation that a meeting between members of the Trump's campaign's inner circle and a Russian lawyer was brokered by a wealthy family involved in Trump's 2013 Miss Universe contest in Moscow. Trump Jr., Kushner, and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort are being called before Senate committees next week to talk about the 2016 campaign, though it's not yet clear if all three will agree to appear. They will almost certainly face questions about their attendance at the June 2016 meeting arranged via emails that advertised it would reveal damaging information about Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. According to emails released by the younger Trump, the meeting was put together at the request of Emin Agalarov, a Moscow-based pop singer, whose real-estate tycoon father, Aras, paid $20 million for Trump to stage the Miss Universe contest in Moscow in 2013. Trump spent considerable time with the Agalarovs while in Moscow, attending the younger Agalarov's birthday party and appearing alongside him in a music video. Trump also explored the idea of partnering with Aras Agalarov in a Trump Tower in Moscow, though the deal never materialized. ___ Associated Press writers Ken Thomas, Jeff Horwitz, Jonathan Lemire and Eric Tucker in Washington and David Pitt in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.
  • These pets need your help after a fire destroyed their shelter
    These pets need your help after a fire destroyed their shelter
    A local pet rescue is trying to save hundreds of animals after a fire destroyed a North Georgia shelter. Officials from Gordon County told Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Jim Strickland that an increase in unwanted pets has been made worse by the fire April 12. 'It was chaos,' local rescue worker Gail Pearce said. In the weeks since the fire, Pearce has been transporting dozens of animals to the Homeless Pets Foundation in Marietta, run by veterinarian Michael Good. TRENDING STORIES: O.J. Simpson granted parole after 9 years in jail 10-year-old girl hit, killed while walking to store Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest to host American Idol on WSB-TV 'We've done about 200 to 250 since the fire. That's just a trickle effect. I took in 50 last week,' Good said. Dogs want two things in life. They want to be loved and they want to be remembered, and that's what I'm trying to do here.' One of Good's clients is a realtor who's turning her office into a pet adoption center for a day next month. 'They're very sweet dogs. Great temperaments, and there's a lot of people out there that would like them if they knew about them,' said Janice Overbeck, of Keller Williams. Overbeck's adoption event is August 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2249 Roswell Road in Marietta.
  • 'We consider you family:' Murder victim's family thanks Roswell police
    'We consider you family:' Murder victim's family thanks Roswell police
    The family of a murdered Roswell teen brought lunch to the officers who helped solve the case. It's been nearly a year since Natalie Henderson and Carter Davis were killed. Channel 2's Mike Petchenik was there for an emotional reunion Thursday afternoon at the Roswell Police Department. Roswell Police Chief Rusty Grant told Petchenik that the case had a major effect on his officers and the community. The family of one of those murdered teens let those officers know Thursday they appreciate their hard work. The Hendersons sent a food truck from The Varsity to the police station to give all of the officers a free lunch as a thank you. Natalie Henderson's younger sister, Rachael, also addressed officers who worked the tough case. 'We can't thank you all enough,' Henderson told the officers. 'We know you worked around the clock without sleep, without spending time with your families in order to make an arrest and help our family and the Davis family.' Within 40 hours of Henderson and boyfriend Carter Davis' murders, police captured now admitted killer Jeffrey Hazelwood. Eight months later, he pleaded guilty and a judge sentenced him to two life terms in prison. 'We can't thank you all enough for the times you came to our home to talk to us, answer our questions, and help us understand the process,' Henderson told the officers. 'It was a crime that affected everyone in Roswell,' Grant told Petchenik. Grant said everyone banded together to bring the families justice. 'There was a bond between all of us and it was just a sad situation,' Grant said. He said his department was touched by the Henderson family's gratitude. 'We're all smiling and appreciating each other, but we all realize the underlying event that created this and how sad that was,' Grant said. Experts said Hazelwood had severe mental illness. Grant told Petchenik that he wishes he had a solution to that problem, which could have prevented these murders in the first place. RELATED STORIES: Balloons float in place of murdered teen at high school graduation Judge reflects on 'tough' case of Roswell teens' murder Man to spend life in prison after killing Roswell teens Suspect in Roswell teens' killings pleads not guilty EXCLUSIVE: Police used GBI database to identify suspect in Roswell teen murders Medical examiner releases report on Roswell teens Thousands raised for animal group in memory of murdered teen Grandfather of suspect in Roswell killings: 'Our hearts are broken' Chief: Suspect used victim's credit card after killings Teens found dead behind Roswell Publix were shot Friends, family remember teens killed behind Roswell Publix
