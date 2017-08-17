Listen Live
cloudy-day
86°
H 91
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
86°
Mostly Clear
H 91° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 91° L 74°
  • clear-day
    91°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 91° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 91° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Search continues for 5 soldiers missing after Army Black Hawk crash
Close

Search continues for 5 soldiers missing after Army Black Hawk crash

5 Missing After Army Helicopter Reported Down Off Coast Of Hawaii

Search continues for 5 soldiers missing after Army Black Hawk crash

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

OAHU, Hawaii -  Officials scoured the waters off the coast of Hawaii for a second night Wednesday in search of five soldiers who were on board a U.S. Army helicopter Tuesday night when it went down during a training exercise.

>> Read more trending news

Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were conducting a nighttime training mission around 9:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday when one of the helicopters lost contact with the other, according to the 25th Infantry Division. Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard said the helicopter crews were participating in a training exercise between Kaena Point, off the coast of Oahu, and Dillingham Airfield.

A search was immediately launched.

"As we do this work, the soldiers and their families are in the forefront of our minds,” Lt. Col. Curtis Kellogg, a spokesman for the 25th Infantry Division, told The Associated Press. “That's what we're doing this for.”

Officials did not identify the soldiers on board the UH-60 when it went down, although Kellogg told the AP the helicopter had two pilots and three crew members on board and that the Army had notified their families.

Police confirmed to East Kentucky Broadcasting that Letcher County, Kentucky, native Abigail Milam was among the missing.

In a news release obtained by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Maj. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander of the 25th Infantry Division, said the families of the missing crew members are being kept up-to-date on the search efforts.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our missing soldiers and their families. They can count on our full support during this difficult time,” Cavoli said. “We are proud of their loved ones’ service and will bring them home.”

Army and Coast Guard officials spotted a debris field just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Oahu’s Kaena Point, according to Coast Guard officials.

>> Related: 5 missing after Army helicopter reported down off coast of Hawaii

Honolulu Fire Department search and rescue crews found and collected pieces of helicopter fuselage and a helmet in a debris field about 2 miles off Kaena Point on Oahu. The search later moved to an area about 5 miles offshore where currents moving in different directions converge.

Officials closed the state park at Kaena Point while the search was underway. Kaena is a remote spot northwest of Honolulu where Oahu's northern and western coasts meet to form a small peninsula. The park's sandy coastline is home to a seabird colony and endangered Hawaiian monk seals.

Multiple agencies have joined the Coast Guard and the Army’s search efforts, including the Navy, Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Ocean Rescue, the Star-Advertiser reported

﻿The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Honolulu are shown conducting a search for five crewmembers aboard a downed Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter approximately two miles west of Kaâena Point, Oahu, Aug. 16, 2017. Two Black Hawk aircrews were reportedly conducting night training Aug. 15, between Kaâena Point and Dillingham Airfield when communications were lost with one of the helicopters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)
Close

Coast Guard

Photo Credit: U.S. Coast Guard/U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Haw
A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Honolulu are shown conducting a search for five crewmembers aboard a downed Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter approximately two miles west of Kaâena Point, Oahu, Aug. 16, 2017. Two Black Hawk aircrews were reportedly conducting night training Aug. 15, between Kaâena Point and Dillingham Airfield when communications were lost with one of the helicopters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • Trump slams Lindsey Graham, media over Charlottesville backlash
    Trump slams Lindsey Graham, media over Charlottesville backlash
    Update:  Sen. Lindsey Graham has responded to President Donald Trump’s tweets Thursday morning. Graham, also using Twitter as a forum, has challenged the president, saying, “Mr. President, like most I seek to move our nation, my state and our party forward - toward the light - not back to the darkness.” Original story: President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Thursday to respond to the backlash over his comments on the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, slamming Sen. Lindsey Graham and the media. >> Trump again blames ‘both sides’ for violence in Charlottesville 'Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists ... and people like Ms. Heyer,' he wrote, referring to Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman killed Saturday while protesting the white supremacist Unite the Right rally. 'Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing. The people of South Carolina will remember!' Trump added: 'The public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry etc. Shame!' On Wednesday, Graham, R-S.C., issued the following statement: 'Mr. President, I encourage you to try to bring us together as a nation after this horrific event in Charlottesville. Your words are dividing Americans, not healing them,' Graham said, according to CNN. 'Through his statements yesterday, President Trump took a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally and people like Ms. Heyer.' >> Read more trending news In a news conference Tuesday, Trump blamed 'both sides' for the violence. “You had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists,' he said. 'The press has treated them absolutely unfairly.” He added: 'You also had some very fine people on both sides.
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Research group finds 2-headed turtle
    Research group finds 2-headed turtle
    The University of Central Florida’s Marine Turtle Research Group found a two-headed turtle in Brevard County during its research Tuesday. >> Read more trending news The group excavates nests three days after the turtles hatch to determine how many eggs were laid and how many hatchlings emerged.  Any straggler turtles are safely released into the ocean. Read: Rare shark has even rarer two-headed offspring During its latest research, the group found a two-headed loggerhead turtle. Researchers said the turtle appeared to be healthy and energetic, and was released into the ocean, but not before a member of the group snapped a few photos. Kate Mansfield, an assistant professor and lab director with the group, said her crew found a two-headed turtle on the same beach a year or two ago. She said the finding is rare, but not unheard of.  Read: Rare two-headed python hatches, survives
  • Group of Atlanta leaders want Confederate statues to come down
    Group of Atlanta leaders want Confederate statues to come down
    Clergy leaders and community activists gathered at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference Headquarters to pray for Charlottesville and all the people who are dealing with racial tension there. Their suggestion for how the president could possibly unify the country,  on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.  Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes says they also called for the government to remove every Confederate statue in Georgia.  Fernandes says they realize the request to remove all Confederate statues in Georgia won't be easy, but they think it's necessary to unite people at a time when they're so divided. Not only in Charlottesville, but also right here in Georgia. Representatives with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the Legislative Clergy Council and other local organizations were at the meeting. RELATED STORIES: Hundreds march through Atlanta to condemn violence in Charlottesville 20-year-old charged with murder after car plows through crowd in Virginia 2 dead in police helicopter crash near Charlottesville, Virginia  
  • Woman to 911: ‘I’ve been raped’; Uber driver: ‘She was the aggressor’
    Woman to 911: ‘I’ve been raped’; Uber driver: ‘She was the aggressor’
    The woman was sobbing and hysterical: “I’ve been raped.” She said she was locked in her bedroom “in case the guy comes back.” And, she said, it was her Uber driver. She knows his name: Gary. >> Read more trending news But Gary Timothy Kitchings — adoptive father, longtime foster home “parent,” inspirational blogger, husband to a woman fighting cancer, and, more recently, a driver for the app-based ridesharing service — insisted to Jupiter police that the encounter in the early hours of May 7, with a passenger he drove home from SunFest, was “fun” and a “fling” — and that, while adulterous, it was consensual. The Palm Beach Post this week obtained nearly 200 pages of reports from the Palm Beach County State Attorney on the case, which is set to go to trial in October. Kitchings is charged with two counts each of sexual battery and kidnapping and one of burglary. He remains in the Palm Beach County Jail, held without bail. Want the full story? Click here.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.