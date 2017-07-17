TUKWILA, Wash. - Across the country, brides-to-be were left with uncertainty when the Alfred Angelo Bridal chain suddenly closed its stores and filed for bankruptcy.
One worker in Tukwila, Washington, is going above and beyond to try to get those dresses out anyway.
Mina Baayoud is sewing away, working to finish dozens of gowns.
“I feel like the brides, they know me as a person, and I was working with them,” Baayoud said. “I was trying to help them to look pretty on their wedding day.”
Baayoud worked with Alfred Angelo Bridal as a contractor for more than seven years. She came in every Tuesday and Thursday to help measure and pin the dresses and took them back home with her to finish the work.
Last Thursday, she found out that work was suddenly coming to an end.
“I was told that they’re closing the same day,” Baayoud said. “When they closed the door, I think I had 62 dresses.”
Alfred Angelo filed for bankruptcy and closed down all 61 of its bridal stores nationwide.
“I don’t know if (my dress is) altered,” a bride named Julia told KIRO on Friday. “I don't know if I’ll get it. I have no idea.”
Baayoud got Julia her dress and she’s determined to finish the others, even though she's out of work.
“I gave 32 dresses to the brides and to the bridesmaids and I’m going to keep doing that until I give the last dress to the bride,” she said.
Baayoud didn't hold back on how she felt the company handled the decision to close its doors.
“I think they do it the worst way because at least they should give us the time to call the brides to let them get their dresses,” Baayoud said. “I don't want them to be without the dress on this day.”
Baayoud wasn’t the only worker to help out these nervous brides-to-be. Many Alfred Angelo workers have worked to contact the brides and get their dresses to them.
