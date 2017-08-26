Listen Live
Seal recovering after being bitten by shark
Close

Seal recovering after being bitten by shark

Seal recovering after being bitten by shark
Photo Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
File image of a grey seal.

Seal recovering after being bitten by shark

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SANDY HOOK, N.J. -  Wildlife officials have rescued an injured grey seal that was bitten by a shark.

Sandy Hook Gateway Park Rangers found the injured seal on the beach Wednesday, PIX11 reported. 

Officials at the Marine Mammal Standing Center said the female yearling had several wounds which are being treated. The seal is expected to recover, but the process could take several months before the seal is ready to be returned to the ocean.

>> Read more trending news

A photo posted on the rehab center's Facebook page shows the seal resting, with a large chunk of flesh missing from her side. Officials said the seal's weight is good, and the seal exhibits typical "bad" grey seal attitude. 

Officials suspect that it was a great white shark that bit the seal.

