Listen Live
clear-night
77°
H 92
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
77°
Clear
H 92° L 75°
  • clear-night
    77°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 92° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    90°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 92° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Scientists will battle mosquito population by releasing 20 million of them
Close

Scientists will battle mosquito population by releasing 20 million of them

Scientists will battle mosquito population by releasing 20 million of them
Photo Credit: PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images
Sterile mosquitoes will be used to curtail the population of the insects in California.

Scientists will battle mosquito population by releasing 20 million of them

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Mosquitoes are an annoying pest, particularly during the summer. Now, scientists in California are working to shrink the population of the pesky insects that carry disease.

>> Read more trending news

How? The scientists will be releasing 20 million of them in California.

If that sounds counterproductive, there is a method behind it. The plan is to release millions of sterile male mosquitoes, which will then mate with females, NPR reported. The eggs the females lay won’t hatch, according to researchers.

The project is called Debug Fresno, and scientists said the goal is to trim the population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes -- the species responsible for the Zika virus, dengue and chikungunya, NPR reported. The species has been a nuisance in California’s Central Valley since 2013, particularly in Fresno County.

“It’s a terrible nuisance, a terrible biting nuisance. It's changed the way people can enjoy their backyard and it's a threat for disease transmission," Steve Mulligan of Fresno County's Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District told The Washington Post.

Each week for 20 weeks, the company plans to release 1 million of the sterile, non-biting male mosquitoes in two neighborhoods in Fresno County.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Police recommend charges against teens investigators said taunted, recorded drowning man
    Police recommend charges against teens investigators said taunted, recorded drowning man
    The teenagers who police said did nothing to help a drowning man and instead recorded the incident and mocked him may now face charges, Cocoa police said.. At first, the suspects were not going to be charged in connection with 31-year-old Jamel Dunn’s death. >> Read more trending news Investigators were told by the State Attorney’s Office that while there was no moral justification for the July 9 incident at Bracco Pond Park, there wasn’t sufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution under Florida statutes. Related: Teens recorded video, laughed while man drowned Dunn’s body wasn’t found until July 14 when a passerby saw his body floating in the pond. Police announced Friday that they would be able to recommend charges against the teens under a Florida statute saying that a person who witnesses a death must report it to a medical examiner. Police said it’s a misdemeanor charge that hasn’t been applied in a case like this. “When we initially reviewed this case it was determined there were no laws broken as the teens were not directly involved with the death,” said Chief Mike Cantaloupe. “Further research of the statutes and consultation with the State Attorney’s Office yielded the decision to move forward with charges under this statute. It’s our belief that this law has never been enforced in a scenario like this, but we feel it could be applicable.” Link: Fundraiser for Jamel Dunn’s family The State Attorney’s Office will decide if a case is filed. In the video, police said a group of teenage boys can be heard yelling things like, “We’re not going to help you and you never should have gotten in there,” as Dunn screamed for help and struggled in the water. Police said video evidence showed that Dunn went into the water on his own. A neighbor’s security camera showed Dunn scaling a fence and intentionally going into the pond, police said. “Regardless of the circumstances surrounding his decision to enter the water that day, there is absolutely no justification for what the teens did,” Cantaloupe said. “Pursuing criminal charges is a way to hold them accountable for their own actions.” One of the teenagers mentioned marijuana in the nearly three-minute video.  The identities of the teens have not been released. 
  • Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — Louis Williams II was deployed in the Middle East when word came his 1-year-old daughter was gone. The 26-year-old Air Force reservist could hardly see through his grief as he packed a bag to fly home to this small town outside of Charleston.  Police say the child’s mother, Williams’ ex, Dijanelle Fowler, 25, left her in a sweltering car for some six hours while getting her hair done in DeKalb County, Georgia. Fowler surrendered this week on charges of second-degree murder and child neglect. In an extensive interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Williams said Thursday he is grief-stricken, angry and utterly confused at how this happened. He said he never saw the mother, who kept Skylar when he deployed in March, treat her badly. As much as it hurts, he wants forgiveness for the mother, whose mugshot has been plastered in the news across the country as ire for her floods social media. “I understand that God has already forgiven her,” he said, sitting in his living room. “Who am I not to?” For more on the story, visit myajc.com. In other news: 
  • Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Authorities say a former UPS worker stole guns, phones, watches and expensive shoes from shipments he was supposed to deliver. Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was the first to break the news of the investigation in Lilburn. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he took nine guns, 22 phones, 31 smartwatches, as well as shoes. Rick Holmes works at Main Street Guns in Lilburn and said two weeks ago, UPS was supposed to deliver a package containing 10 guns. When the box arrived, it had already been opened and nine guns were missing. 'We immediately called ATF and UPS to report these guns were missing,' he said. TRENDING STORIES: Corrections officers killed in inmates escape 'made several mistates' Rodents fell from ceiling of Chipotle, customers say Police: 11-year-old asked neighbor for food while mom out 'clubbing' Police said they questioned the driver, Seun Long Vang. Investigators said his story didn't add up. 'It was clear he violated some internal policies, so UPS terminated Vang's employment after the interview,' Lilburn police Capt. Thomas Bardugon said. Police went to Vang's Lilburn home and spoke to his girlfriend, Chhun Hath Kheav. 'During the interview she was very nervous. You could tell something wasn't right with her and investigator Belcher asked her straight up, 'Where are the stolen guns?' and she said, 'Right here in my car,'' Bardugon said. Police recovered the guns and got a search warrant for the home where they found dozens of other items. Police said Vang has been charged with felony theft by taking. Kheav has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
  • Scientists will battle mosquito population by releasing 20 million of them
    Scientists will battle mosquito population by releasing 20 million of them
    Mosquitoes are an annoying pest, particularly during the summer. Now, scientists in California are working to shrink the population of the pesky insects that carry disease. >> Read more trending news How? The scientists will be releasing 20 million of them in California. If that sounds counterproductive, there is a method behind it. The plan is to release millions of sterile male mosquitoes, which will then mate with females, NPR reported. The eggs the females lay won’t hatch, according to researchers. The project is called Debug Fresno, and scientists said the goal is to trim the population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes -- the species responsible for the Zika virus, dengue and chikungunya, NPR reported. The species has been a nuisance in California’s Central Valley since 2013, particularly in Fresno County. “It’s a terrible nuisance, a terrible biting nuisance. It's changed the way people can enjoy their backyard and it's a threat for disease transmission,' Steve Mulligan of Fresno County's Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District told The Washington Post. Each week for 20 weeks, the company plans to release 1 million of the sterile, non-biting male mosquitoes in two neighborhoods in Fresno County.
  • House committee proposes to redirect $2B in VA money
    House committee proposes to redirect $2B in VA money
    A House committee is proposing to cover a sudden budget shortfall in medical care for veterans by shifting money from other programs. Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has warned that without congressional action, the department's Choice program would run out of money by mid-August. At least six veterans' organizations, including Veterans of Foreign Wars, oppose the plan to redirect $2 billion instead of allocate more money. The department's Choice program offers veterans federally paid medical care outside the VA and is a priority of President Donald Trump. To offset spending, the VA would trim pensions for some veterans and collect fees for housing loans. House Republicans and Democrats have tentatively agreed on a six-month plan to allow more time to debate long-term funding and the VA's future direction.
  • Kushner discloses additional $10M in assets
    Kushner discloses additional $10M in assets
    President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner 'inadvertently omitted' more than 70 assets worth at least $10.6 million from his personal financial disclosure reports, according to revised paperwork released Friday. The previously unreported assets were included in updated disclosure reports certified by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics on Thursday as part of the 'ordinary review process,' according to Kushner's filing. Among the new set of assets Kushner disclosed, which could be worth as much as $51 million, he reported owning an art collection worth between $5 million and $25 million. The new forms also reflect that Kushner sold his interest in an aging shopping mall along the Jersey Shore, and no longer has a stake in a company that had held an interest in apartments in Toledo, Ohio. Kushner also clarified his $5 million to $25 million stake in a holding company that owns Cadre, a real estate tech startup he co-founded with his brother, Joshua, that investors valued at $800 million. Kushner's wife and the president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, also filed new federal disclosures. She reported assets of at least $66 million and earned at least $13.5 million in income last year from her various business ventures, including more than $2.4 million from the new Trump hotel near the White House. The filings reflect the extraordinary wealth of Trump and her husband, who jointly made at least $100 million since the beginning of 2016 and hold at least $206 million in combined assets, including some that they report are being sold off. The couple stepped down from running their companies and left behind their lavish Manhattan apartment to move their three small children to Washington earlier this year. The new disclosures come as Kushner faces renewed questions about his vast business holdings and how they may conflict with his role shaping public policy. A lawyer advising Kushner said that federal officials are allowed to amend their initial financial disclosures before they are certified, and stressed that Kushner had complex finances. 'Jared and Ivanka have followed each of the required steps in their transition from private citizens to federal officials. The Office of Government Ethics has certified Jared's financial disclosure, reflecting its determination that his approach complies with federal ethics laws,' said Kushner attorney Jamie Gorelick. 'Ivanka's financial disclosure form is still in the pre-certification stage, as she began the process later.' Clay Johnson, who served as President George W. Bush's director of presidential personnel, said he was surprised by the sheer number of updates six months in. 'The way we ran it ... is that the general direction to all nominees is tell us what we ask for now. We will then stand behind you whatever may come in. But there are to be no surprises,' said Johnson, who also served as Bush's deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget. The federal disclosures filed by Ivanka Trump were her first since taking on an official, unpaid role at the White House. The bulk of her assets came from the $50 million value she placed on her business trust, formed to hold a collection of her businesses and corporations. The trust produced between $1 million and $5 million in income. Trump got $2.5 million in salary and severance when she resigned from the Trump Organization in January. She received $787,500 as an advance for her book, 'Women Who Work.' In addition, Trump also revealed that she will be receiving recurring annual payments totaling $1.5 million from some of her real estate and consulting interests, according to agreements she worked out in consultation with the Office of Government Ethics. Her filing notes that the fixed payments were necessary to reduce her interest in the performance of the businesses. The documents also show that the young couple resigned from a wide array of corporate positions: Kushner stepped down from 266 such posts, while Trump resigned from 292 positions. The form requires officials to use ranges to report their income, which makes it difficult to determine the couple's exact wealth. A White House spokesman said Kushner sold his interest in the Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, New Jersey, in May. His family company recently received approval from town officials to greatly expand the mall in the face of opposition, and now is embroiled in a related lawsuit filed by four residents. Kushner reported receiving at least $2.1 million in income from the property. He also no longer owns a company holding an interest in several apartment complexes in Toledo, Ohio. Those complexes are part of the Kushner Cos.' garden apartment business that includes more than 20,000 units in six states. The Toledo apartments are no longer listed on the Kushner Cos. website, suggesting that the company may have sold them off. Representatives of the Kushner Cos. did not immediately respond for comment. ___ Burke reported from San Francisco and Condon from New York. Researcher Jennifer Farrar in New York contributed to this report.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.