National
Schumer, Pelosi say they have a deal with Trump that protects ‘dreamers’ and tightens borders
Close

Schumer, Pelosi say they have a deal with Trump that protects ‘dreamers’ and tightens borders

Schumer, Pelosi say they have a deal with Trump that protects ‘dreamers’ and tightens borders
Photo Credit: Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, Loyola Marymount University student and dreamer Maria Carolina Gomez joins a rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, outside the Edward Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a lawsuit Monday, Sept. 11, against the Trump administration over its decision to end a program that protects young immigrants from deportation who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or by parents who overstayed visas. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Schumer, Pelosi say they have a deal with Trump that protects ‘dreamers’ and tightens borders

By: Bonnie Buck, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Following a dinner at the White House with Senate and House minority leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, the two Democrats said they have reached an agreement with President Donald Trump that will protect young immigrants known as “dreamers” and, at the same time, tighten border security.

Responding to news that the border wall was not part of the agreement, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Twitter that “excluding the wall” was also not part of the agreement.

Without an agreement, young immigrants brought to the United States as children could be deported.


