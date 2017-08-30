Listen Live
School goes 'overkill' to fight highly contagious skin infection
School goes 'overkill' to fight highly contagious skin infection

School goes 'overkill' to fight highly contagious skin infection
School goes 'overkill' to fight highly contagious skin infection

By: Jim Morelli, Boston25News.com

MEDFIELD, Mass. -  Student-athletes are back on the field in Medfield after they were sidelined with a highly contagious skin infection last week.

More than 20 football and soccer players contracted Impetigo, a skin rash the American Academy of Dermatology characterizes as extremely contagious. Fortunately, however, it’s not considered extremely dangerous.

But the school took extensive precautions to stem any further spread of the infection.

The new school year begins Wednesday in Medfield and parent Lisa Thompson said she only found out about the spreading infection from another parent.

“Because she found out that her son had it. So she immediately texted all the Moms of the kids who were with her son,” Thompson explained.

The Impetigo infection is caused by Staph or Strep bacteria and involves symptoms that include itchy sores, which burst open and crust over.

That’s when the infection spreads.

Thompson said she was initially concerned, but then spoke with a doctor.

“The doctor said…it's kind of the same thing as Strep Throat, but it's just on your skin,” said Thompson.

Impetigo is most common among young children, but it’s also common in athletes – especially those who play sports in which skin to skin contact is possible.

Medfield realized it had a problem when the number of impetigo cases topped 20 last week.

Medfield’s superintendent, Jeffery Marsden, told Boston 25 News they notified the health department and affected students were prescribed antibiotics.

Marsden said they disinfected the locker rooms, disinfected the equipment and, in what he suggests was overkill, they even disinfected the field.

Parents, however, said overkill for a highly contagious infection is just fine.

“They took a lot of precautions -- we probably did more than we needed to -- but better safe than sorry,” said Thompson.

  Trump to promote 'vision' for job creation via tax overhaul
    Trump to promote 'vision' for job creation via tax overhaul
    President Donald Trump will kick off his lobbying effort for a tax overhaul at an event with a Midwestern manufacturing backdrop and some economic tough talk. The one thing missing? A detailed proposal. Instead, in Springfield, Missouri, Wednesday, Trump will give remarks that the White House said will focus on his 'vision' for spurring job creation and economic growth by cutting rates and revising the tax code. Details will come later, officials said, when lawmakers work them out. After a year with no major legislative wins, the stakes are high for the White House and GOP leaders, who face mounting pressure to get points on the board before next year's midterm elections. Complicating matters, the tax push comes amid an intense September workload that requires Congress to act by month's end to fund the government and raise the debt limit, as well as pass emergency spending for the Harvey disaster. After failing to deliver on seven years of promises to repeal and replace Obamacare, many Republicans believe they must produce on taxes or face a reckoning in next year's congressional midterm elections. If they don't have something to show for full control of Congress and the White House, voters could try to take it all away, beginning with the GOP's House majority. On Twitter Sunday, Trump previewed his trip, stressing the politics. Calling Missouri a 'wonderful state,' he said the state's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill — up for re-election next year — is 'opposed to big tax cuts' and said a 'Republican will win' the state. Trump is kicking the effort off in Springfield, considered the birthplace of the historic Route 66 highway, known as 'America's Main Street.' Emphasizing domestic jobs, he's appearing at the Loren Cook Company, which manufactures fans, gravity vents, laboratory exhaust systems and energy recovery ventilators. A key challenge is to frame a tax plan that could include cuts for corporations and top earners as a boon for the middle class. Officials suggested Trump would argue that cutting business taxes will benefit American companies and workers. The remarks were drafted by Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller with the speechwriting team, under Trump's guidance, the White House said. Trump will be joined by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council, and Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon, said the White House. Also expected are Missouri elected officials, including Sen. Roy Blunt and Gov. Eric Greitens, as well as local business owners. Trump is expected to continue his sales pitch and Republicans are hoping the president commits in a way he never did for health care. 'If you're a Republican, you have to be encouraged by the president's recent focus on tax reform,' said Brian McGuire, former chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. 'Not only does presidential leadership make the chances of success here far more likely, it could also very well be the difference between Donald Trump presiding over a jobs boom and Nancy Pelosi presiding over an impeachment trial.' But in order to clear their other priorities and focus to rewriting the tax code, Congress will need a steady partner in the White House, something that's been sorely lacking from Trump thus far. If the president chooses to renew fights with key lawmakers like McConnell or double down on contentious issues like funding his border wall, which he's already threatened to shut down the government to achieve, that could only hurt chances of reaching success on taxes. 'He's a liability,' said Republican consultant Rick Tyler. 'He proved that in the whole health care repeal and replace. He just can't stay focused on one thing.' The Trump administration released a one-page set of goals in April, followed by a joint statement in July with congressional leaders. In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Cohn said the White House and GOP leaders have agreed on a 'good skeleton' for a tax overhaul, and said the House tax-writing committee would be drafting legislation while the White House tries to sell the plan. Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan touted tax reform efforts during an appearance in suburban Seattle last week. He pledged to simplify the code, calling it 'the worst, the least competitive tax system in the industrialized world.' White House officials declined to discuss details Tuesday. Trump has promised the largest tax cut ever, saying he'd like to see the corporate tax rate drop from a top tax rate of 35 percent to a top rate of 15 percent. But it's not clear if it will end up being that low in the plan. It is also not clear what kind of break a typical taxpayer will see. Cohn told the Financial Times a bill could be passed in the House and Senate in 2017, pushing back the administration's timetable for a bill to reach the president's desk. The White House had said previously that it expected final passage in November. Cohn said that if Democrats are not interested in working together, they will pursue legislation using a maneuver that only requires Republican votes. Democrats have already gone on the attack. Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said on Twitter recently that House Speaker Paul Ryan's 'tax plan is not reform — it's a tax cut for billionaires.' ___ AP Congressional Correspondent Erica Werner contributed to this report.
  The Latest: Harvey comes ashore again, now in Louisiana
    The Latest: Harvey comes ashore again, now in Louisiana
    The Latest on Tropical Storm Harvey (all times local): 4 a.m. The National Hurricane Center says Harvey is back on land after coming ashore early Wednesday just west of Cameron, Louisiana. The tropical storm is expected to weaken and continue to the north. The storm returned to land about 5 miles (8 kilometers) west of Cameron with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph). Center meteorologist Dennis Feltgen said Tuesday that when Harvey came back to shore, 'it's the end of the beginning.' Harvey is forecast to drop substantial amounts of rain on Louisiana before moving on to Arkansas, Tennessee and parts of Missouri, which could also see flooding. Feltgen said there's still a lot of residents in multiple states 'who are going to feel the impacts of the storm.' Harvey first made landfall Friday in Texas as a Category 4 hurricane. ___ 2 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued flash flood emergencies for parts of Southeast Texas, including Beaumont and Port Arthur. KFDM-TV reports the situation in Port Arthur is dire as homes were expected to fill with rising floodwaters and residents unsure of how to evacuate the city. Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens tells the station that county resources cannot get to Port Arthur because of the flooding and some residents have gone into survival mode. Mayor Derrick Freeman said on his Facebook page that the 'city is underwater right now but we are coming!' He also urged residents to get to higher ground, but avoid becoming trapped in attics. Deputy Marcus McLellan says city's 911 system has been inundated with calls, which are bouncing to other law enforcement agencies. McLellan says the sheriff's office is working to relay those calls to the proper authorities in Port Arthur. ___ 1:15 a.m. After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area. However, the dangers remain far from over. Authorities and family members have reported at least 18 deaths from Harvey, while law enforcement agencies say more than 13,000 people have been rescued in the Houston area and surrounding parts of Southeast Texas. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also implemented a curfew of midnight to 5 a.m. in an apparent response to scattered reports of looting. Police Chief Art Acevedo said violators would be searched and arrested. Two additional shelters — the Toyota Center and NRG Park — opened to house displaced residents. Louisiana's governor also offered to take in Harvey victims from Texas, and televangelist Joel Osteen opened his Houston megachurch, a 16,000-seat former arena, after critics blasted him on social media for not acting to help families displaced by the storm. Harvey is expected to come inland Wednesday near the Texas-Louisiana border.
  Trump heads for Missouri as he hits the road to tout his push for tax reform
    Trump heads for Missouri as he hits the road to tout his push for tax reform
    President Donald Trump goes Wednesday to Springfield, Missouri to accelerate his administration’s push for tax reform, amid ongoing questions as to whether Republicans in Congress can get something done in coming months on the subject, as lawmakers in both parties await the details of a GOP tax plan. “We’re committed to passing the first major tax reform in over thirty years,” the President said to cheers last week at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona. But on Capitol Hill, getting something done this year would be considered a long shot at best. Where does tax reform stand at this point? 1. Don’t expect details today from President Trump. The White House on Tuesday made clear to reporters that this is a speech to generate support for tax reform, but that Mr. Trump will continue to avoid anything but broad themes on why tax reform is important for American businesses and taxpayers. “This is going to be a speech focused on why we need tax reform, not necessarily how we are going to have tax reform legislation look,” a senior White House official said in a conference call with reporters. So, when you hear the President talk about providing people with the ‘the biggest tax cut ever,” that sounds great, but remember – there is no Trump tax cut bill. There is no GOP tax reform bill. It’s all still on the drawing board, and it’s not clear when an actual piece of legislation will be made public. To have a vote, you need a bill. Trump will tout tax reform at Missouri company https://t.co/IPiLOWWKRE — Keep on Kraken! (@F3ND1MUS) August 29, 2017 2. Is this going to be a tax cut or tax reform? After the GOP health care debacle, many on Capitol Hill aren’t sure that Republicans can really get anything approved on tax reform – with some wondering whether the House and Senate will pull back and just try to pass a plain tax cut. But as I mentioned above, while there is a lot of talk of what the President wants to do – and what GOP leaders in the Congress would like to achieve – there are a lot of details and blanks that must be filled in on taxes. This is not a simple, one page measure by any means. When you argue for things like ‘lower rates’ and a ‘simpler’ tax code, that can mean a lot of different things to different people. As someone smart told me many years ago about a proposal in Congress on taxes, “What the big print giveth, the little print taketh away.” #TaxReform = → Lower rates → Simpler code → More jobs → Level playing field pic.twitter.com/bfT8aq81eN — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 29, 2017 3. Tax reform does not top the September GOP agenda. With all of the legislative items that must be addressed in September – the debt limit, averting a government shutdown, health care, and more, it’s hard to see how tax reform can get a big jolt of momentum after Labor Day. Also, GOP lawmakers aren’t too pleased about how the month of August has evolved – they had hoped that Mr. Trump would spend much of his energy (while Congress was away) on efforts to promote his legislative agenda – making speeches about tax reform and other major issues. But it’s been anything but that type of month for Mr. Trump, and Congressional Republicans have noticed. “I think the President has gotten off message too often, and hasn’t been able to be an effective spokesman for his own agenda,” said Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA). President Trump `hasn’t been able to be an effective spokesman for his own agenda,” GOP Sen Pat Toomey says https://t.co/Xqp4LGn0kY — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) August 28, 2017 4. Are we really going to a postcard for tax filing? Over and over, we hear the drumbeat from top Republicans in the Congress – they not only want to lower your taxes, but they want to make it easier to ‘do your taxes.’ GOP lawmakers often talk about reducing all the forms into one, easy to fill out postcard. But if that’s going to happen, then all sorts of write offs and deductions would have to be eliminated – and that will not be an easy lift. It might sound easy to do – but in order to streamline deductions like that for mortgage interest, and other popular items, some difficult decisions have to be made along the way about how the tax code will change. And that will mean there are real winners and real losers. Imagine no longer feeling that sense of dread come tax season. Simplifying our tax code means filing taxes on a form the size of a postcard. pic.twitter.com/CdmJERfgtZ — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 23, 2017 5. There are all sorts of options on taxes. When President Reagan started the push for tax reform in 1985, he gave Congress a 489 page document that spelled out his tax plans in great detail. So far, President Trump has offered up one page of bullet points. Do you want to raise the standard deduction and not allow people to itemize their taxes? Scale back the number of rates? Chop out huge sections of the tax code? Change how small business income is dealt with? How investment income is treated? The list is almost endless. But one thing seems true to me – if the President does not indicate what he wants done, that will make Congress more tentative about the details. They don’t want to go out on a limb to do something like limiting the mortgage interest deduction, only to have the President say that he won’t support such a plan. Stay tuned. 4 Ways Congress Could Make Filing Your Taxes Way Easier https://t.co/9sJjssLMVo pic.twitter.com/dNISbiT6hb — Dalton Douglas (@2010TaxSite) August 29, 2017
  Forecast brings hope as new shelters open, death toll rises
    Forecast brings hope as new shelters open, death toll rises
    The latest weather forecast delivered hope to Houston after five days of torrential rain submerged the nation's fourth-largest city: Less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine. But the dangers remain far from over Wednesday. With at least 18 dead and 13,000 people rescued in the Houston area and surrounding cities and counties in Southeast Texas, others were still trying to escape from their inundated homes. Weakened levees were in danger of failing and a less-ferocious but still potent Harvey returned to shore, making landfall in southwestern Louisiana. The situation was dire early Wednesday in Port Arthur, Texas, near the Louisiana border, where homes were starting to fill with rising floodwaters and residents were unsure of how to evacuate the city, KFDM-TV reported. Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens said county resources could not get to Port Arthur because of the flooding. Port Arthur Mayor Derrick Freeman said on his Facebook page that the 'city is underwater right now but we are coming!' He also urged residents to get to higher ground and to avoid becoming trapped in attics. Authorities expected the human toll to continue to mount, both in deaths and in the tens of thousands of people made homeless by the catastrophic storm that is now the heaviest tropical downpour in U.S. history. In all, more than 17,000 people have sought refuge in Texas shelters, and that number seemed certain to increase, the American Red Cross said. Houston's largest shelter housed 10,000 of the displaced — twice its initial intended capacity — as two additional mega-shelters opened Tuesday for the overflow. Louisiana's governor offered to take in Harvey victims from Texas, and televangelist Joel Osteen opened his Houston megachurch, a 16,000-seat former arena, after critics blasted him on social media for not acting to help families displaced by the storm. In an apparent response to scattered reports of looting, a curfew was put into effect from midnight to 5 a.m., with police saying violators would be questioned, searched and arrested. A much-weakened Tropical Storm Harvey steered into new territory, coming ashore again early Wednesday just west of Cameron, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph), the National Hurricane Center said. Harvey is expected to weaken, but will slog through Louisiana for much of the day before taking its downpours north. Arkansas, Tennessee and parts of Missouri are on alert for Harvey flooding in the next couple of days. 'Once we get this thing inland during the day, it's the end of the beginning,' said National Hurricane Center meteorologist Dennis Feltgen. 'Texas is going to get a chance to finally dry out as this system pulls out.' But Feltgen cautioned: 'We're not done with this. There's still an awful lot of real estate and a lot of people who are going to feel the impacts of the storm.' Still, the reprieve from the rain in Houston was welcome. Eugene Rideaux, a 42-year-old mechanic who showed up at Osteen's Lakewood Church to sort donations for evacuees, said he had not been able to work or do much since the storm first hit, so he was eager to get out of his dark house and help. 'It's been so dark for days now, I'm just ready to see some light. Some sunshine. I'm tired of the darkness,' Rideaux said. 'But it's a tough city, and we're going to make this into a positive and come together.' The city has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency for more supplies, including cots and food, for an additional 10,000 people, said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who hoped to get the supplies no later than Wednesday. Four days after the storm ravaged the Texas coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, authorities and family members reported at least 18 deaths from Harvey. They include a former football and track coach in suburban Houston and a woman who died after she and her young daughter were swept into a rain-swollen drainage canal. Two Beaumont, Texas, police officers and two fire-rescue divers spotted the woman floating with the child, who was holding onto her mother. Authorities acknowledge that fatalities from Harvey could soar once the floodwaters start to recede from one of America's largest metropolitan centers. A pair of 70-year-old reservoir dams that protect downtown Houston and a levee in a suburban subdivision began overflowing Tuesday, adding to the rising floodwaters. Engineers began releasing water from the Addicks and Barker reservoirs Monday to ease the strain on the dams. But the releases were not enough to relieve the pressure after the relentless downpours, Army Corps of Engineers officials said. Both reservoirs are at record highs. The release of the water means that more homes and streets will flood, and some homes will be inundated for up to a month, said Jeff Linder of the Harris County Flood Control District. Officials in Houston were also keeping an eye on infrastructure such as bridges, roads and pipelines that are in the path of the floodwaters. Water in the Houston Ship Channel, which serves the Port of Houston and Houston's petrochemical complex, is at levels never seen before, Linder said. The San Jacinto River, which empties into the channel, has pipelines, roads and bridges not designed for the current deluge, Linder said, and the chance of infrastructure failures will increase the 'longer we keep the water in place.' Among the worries is debris coming down the river and crashing into structures and the possibility that pipelines in the riverbed will be scoured by swift currents. In 1994, a pipeline ruptured on the river near Interstate 10 and caught fire. After five consecutive days of rain, Harvey set a new continental U.S. record for rainfall for a tropical system. The rains in Cedar Bayou, near Mont Belvieu, Texas, totaled 51.88 inches (132 centimeters) as of Tuesday afternoon. That's a record for both Texas and the continental United States, but it does not quite surpass the 52 inches (133 centimeters) from Tropical Cyclone Hiki in Kauai, Hawaii, in 1950, before Hawaii became a state. ___ Associated Press writers Frank Bajak and Michael Graczyk in Houston, Diana Heidgerd and David Warren in Dallas, Seth Borenstein in Washington and Tammy Webber in Chicago contributed to this report. ___ Sign up for AP's daily newsletter showcasing our best all-formats reporting on Harvey and its aftermath: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb .
  3 shot, killed at Lithonia apartment complex
    3 shot, killed at Lithonia apartment complex
    Police confirm with Channel 2 Action News three people were found shot and killed in a DeKalb County apartment complex.  Channel 2's Liz Artz is on the scene for LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.  DeKalb police told Artz this occurred on the 5000 block of Par Four Court in Lithonia around 11 p.m. Tuesday.  The victims are two men and one woman in their 20s, according to DeKalb County PIO Sheria Campbell.  TRENDING STORIES: Police officer confirmed dead in Harvey flooding, mayor says Bodycam video shows officer shooting at unarmed teen 8 times Here are all of the people running for Atlanta mayor A relative of one victim spoke with Artz after learning her loved one died. Alicia Willis told Artz it's her nephew inside the apartment. “Everybody loved him and he's gone,” Willis said. Police are trying to determine if this was a single shooter or if there is more than one suspect.   On the scene of breaking news in Dekalb County live @wsbtv triple homicide pic.twitter.com/PTIF2U1AtS — Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) August 30, 2017
  Disney workers' union calls for 37 percent pay increase; company offers 2.5 percent
    Disney workers' union calls for 37 percent pay increase; company offers 2.5 percent
    Nearly 40,000 unionized Disney workers have called for a massive 37 percent increase in pay just to make ends meet – what they’re calling a “living wage.” >> Watch the news report here Disney, Orlando’s largest employer with about 74,000 employees, has offered a much smaller 2.5 percent wage increase. “The average wage under our proposal will increase from $11.28 to $15.71,” said Unite Here Local 737 President Jeremy Haicken.  >> Disney Hollywood Studios could be getting a name change Disney representatives say the average employee already makes more than $13 an hour when overtime and premiums are taken into account. Entry-level employees also make nearly $2 an hour more than the Florida minimum wage, the company argued. Disney cast members were not thrilled with the company’s 2.5 percent offer. “It’s disappointing,” Magic Kingdom parking hostess Susie Easton said. “And I speak on behalf of all my fellow cast members when I say we deserve more.” >> Read more trending news Bus driver Steven Brainard argued that Disney makes enough money to give employees a sizable bump in pay. “It’s sickening how they make millions and they give us little pennies here and there,” he said. Disney spokeswoman Andrea Finger said she was confident that the two sides can find common ground when negotiations continue on Sept. 19. “We’re going to continue to negotiate in good faith with the union to reach a fair and reasonable agreement,” she said.
