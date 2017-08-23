Listen Live
cloudy-day
86°
H 89
L 69

!
Traffic
LIVE AUDIO:

President Trump addresses the American Legion Convention in Reno, Nevada

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
86°
Chance of T-storms
H 89° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Chance of T-storms. H 89° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    89°
    Today
    Chance of T-storms. H 89° L 69°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
School bus driver accused of DUI with 31 students on board
Close

School bus driver accused of DUI with 31 students on board

School bus driver accused of DUI with 31 students on board
Photo Credit: Walton County Sheriff's Office
Carole Ann Etheridge was charged with DUI and 16 counts of child endangerment, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

School bus driver accused of DUI with 31 students on board

By: Steve Burns Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. -  A Georgia school bus driver was fired after she allegedly drove a bus full of students while under the influence of alcohol, officials said.

>> Read more trending news

Carole Ann Etheridge was arrested Monday on one count of DUI and 16 counts of endangering a child, according to the sheriff’s office.

There were 31 students on the bus, but 16 were under the age of 14, Walton schools spokeswoman Callen Moore said. Etheridge was stopped at Loganville Middle School after someone reported the driver was under the influence, according to the district. 

No information was released on who reported the driver or whether any alcohol was found on the bus, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but WSB-TV reported investigators found bottles of liquor in Etheridge’s purse.

“The Walton County School District does not tolerate any behavior that jeopardizes the safety of our students,” Moore said in a statement. “We appreciate the swift action of our Transportation Department and local law enforcement officers to ensure the safety of our students.”

Etheridge spent about two hours in jail before she was released on $25,762 bond, the sheriff’s office said. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Police: Gender reveal party shooting linked to drug rings
    Police: Gender reveal party shooting linked to drug rings
    A mass shooting at a gender reveal party near Cincinnati last month was not random and is believed to be linked to three different drug rings, according to a report from WCPO-TV. >> Read more trending news A spokesperson for the Colerain Twp. Police Department said several people at the party had connections to the drug ring and they don’t believe the public is in any danger. RELATED: Police say Colerain mass shooting victim lied about being pregnant Police told WCPO the investigation will be lengthy as investigators sift through text messages, emails and other evidence. One of the victims, Cheyanne Willis, said she lost an unborn baby in the shooting, but police later determined she wasn’t pregnant.
  • School bus driver accused of DUI with 31 students on board
    School bus driver accused of DUI with 31 students on board
    A Georgia school bus driver was fired after she allegedly drove a bus full of students while under the influence of alcohol, officials said. >> Read more trending news Carole Ann Etheridge was arrested Monday on one count of DUI and 16 counts of endangering a child, according to the sheriff’s office. There were 31 students on the bus, but 16 were under the age of 14, Walton schools spokeswoman Callen Moore said. Etheridge was stopped at Loganville Middle School after someone reported the driver was under the influence, according to the district.  No information was released on who reported the driver or whether any alcohol was found on the bus, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but WSB-TV reported investigators found bottles of liquor in Etheridge’s purse. “The Walton County School District does not tolerate any behavior that jeopardizes the safety of our students,” Moore said in a statement. “We appreciate the swift action of our Transportation Department and local law enforcement officers to ensure the safety of our students.” Etheridge spent about two hours in jail before she was released on $25,762 bond, the sheriff’s office said. 
  • Trump bashes NAFTA in midst of talks to revamp trade deal
    Trump bashes NAFTA in midst of talks to revamp trade deal
    Just a week into talks to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement, President Donald Trump is already threatening to abandon the 23-year-old pact with Canada and Mexico. At a high-profile campaign-style rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night, Trump predicted that the United States would 'end up probably terminating' NAFTA 'at some point,' though he said he hadn't made a final decision. 'Personally,' Trump said, 'I don't think we can make a deal because we have been so badly taken advantage of.' The president had made the same threat in April but then reversed himself after a pushback from American businesses, especially farm groups, which have benefited from expanded access to the Mexican market resulting from NAFTA. The president's renewed threat Tuesday reignited such concerns. 'Abruptly ending NAFTA could create a string of unintended consequences that need to be carefully considered,' said Ann Wilson, an executive at the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association, which represents auto suppliers. 'Mexico and Canada are trusted trade partners to the U.S., and, as a result, we are strong national security partners. We should not take that for granted.' NAFTA erased most trade barriers separating the U.S., Canada and Mexico and fostered a rapid rise in commerce and closer diplomatic ties among the three countries. But the agreement has long fueled heated criticism in the United States because it led some American-based manufacturers to move operations south of the border to capitalize on lower-wage Mexican labor. Trump has condemned NAFTA as 'the worst trade deal in history' and promised to fix it — or drop out of it altogether. As negotiations on a NAFTA overhaul began last week in Washington, there was wide agreement on the need to modernize the pact to reflect changes over the past two decades, such as the rise of e-commerce. Still, U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer warned that the United States wouldn't settle for a 'mere tweaking of a few provisions and an updating of a few chapters.' Saying NAFTA had cost America hundreds of thousands of jobs, Lighthizer insisted on the need to take steps to reduce America's trade deficit and to ensure that more of the goods that qualify for NAFTA's duty-free status be made in the United States. Canada and Mexico oppose that idea. Most economists say NAFTA has had only a modest net effect on U.S. jobs because expanded commerce with Canada and Mexico has also created jobs and because trade represents a relatively small part of the U.S. economy. After a five-day opening round, the three countries issued a statement that said they would resume talks in Mexico on Sept. 1-5; in Canada in late September; and back in the United States in October. More rounds will likely follow. James Jones, who served as President Bill Clinton's ambassador to Mexico and helped negotiate NAFTA in the mid-1990s, predicted that Lighthizer and his team of negotiators would seek to use Trump's tough talk to their advantage. 'They'll try to play it in a way that strengthens their hands,' said Jones, now chairman of the financial advisory firm Monarch Global Strategies. 'They'll tell the other negotiating teams, 'I'm reasonable, but I report to a boss who's less reasonable.' ' Jones predicted that 'sanity will prevail' — that the U.S. government will recognize that the United States benefits from an economically unified North America. Daniel Ujczo, a trade lawyer with Dickson Wright, said he doubts that an overhauled NAFTA would do much to narrow America's trade deficit or restore lost U.S. manufacturing jobs — results that Trump had vowed to deliver to the blue-collar voters in the Midwest who helped elect him. 'There's not enough red meat to be gained in the NAFTA modernization to satisfy those voters,' Ujczo said. 'The president's going to have to make a choice when he get a pretty vanilla NAFTA modernization — whether or not he's going to withdraw.' A U.S. move to abandon the agreement would likely trigger a political furor. American manufacturers have invested heavily in supply chains that straddle NAFTA borders and have come to depend on duty-free shipments within the trade bloc. In Congress, farm-state lawmakers have urged U.S. negotiators to do nothing that would imperil U.S. agricultural exports to Mexico and Canada. 'NAFTA has been incredibly successful for our industry,' said Jennifer Myers, a spokeswoman for the National Corn Growers Association. 'We are closely monitoring negotiations and will continue to advocate for corn farmers' interests throughout this process.' Monarch's Jones predicted that 'sanity will prevail' and that the U.S. will remain in NAFTA. Canada brushed off suggestions that Trump's threats would disrupt the talks. 'Trade negotiations often have moments of heated rhetoric,' said Adam Austen, spokesman for Chrystia Freeland, Canada's minister of foreign affairs. 'Our priorities remain the same, and we will continue to work hard to modernize NAFTA, supporting millions of middle class jobs.' ___ A refresher on NAFTA can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/21_qyaYKMKs ___ Follow Paul Wiseman on Twitter at http://Twitter.com/PaulWisemanAP
  • Beach shut down after shark bites paddleboard in 3 feet of water
    Beach shut down after shark bites paddleboard in 3 feet of water
    Lifeguards closed a Massachusetts beach on Wednesday morning after a shark bit a paddleboard about 30 yards offshore, the acting superintendent for the Cape Cod National Seashore said. >> Read more trending news A stand-up paddleboarder was in the waters off Marconi Beach in Wellfleet around 10:30 a.m. when a shark approached and bit the board. Kathy Tevyaw, acting superintendent for the Cape Cod National Seashore, said the paddleboarder was in about three feet of water at the time. A National Parks Service ranger said the water was not clear on Wednesday and that it's likely the shark didn't know what it was tasting. 'Any sort of shark, if they wanted to take a bite, could have ripped that paddleboard. But it didn't,' the ranger told Boston25News. The National Seashore ranger staff and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy are investigating. The water was reopened to swimmers around noon, but officials with the Cape Cod National Seashore encouraged swimmers to stay close to shore.  The ranger said she thinks it's very likely that it was a great white shark, but that needs confirmation.  'It was probably a young shark,' a lifeguard told Boston25News. Officials say shark sightings seem to increase between August and October in the northern areas of Cape Cod.
  • Kroger grocery store employee accused of stealing more than $25,000 in groceries
    Kroger grocery store employee accused of stealing more than $25,000 in groceries
    An employee at a Tennessee grocery store is accused of stealing more than $25,000 worth of groceries over a nine-year period.  >> Read more trending news Police responded to an embezzlement call at the Kroger in the 700 block of Truse Parkway Wednesday.  The Regional Organized Retail Crime Manager for Kroger told police he received information that a night stocker, Marvin Cash, had been stealing food multiple times per week during his shift.  Witnesses at the store reportedly saw him taking food.  When confronted, Cash reportedly admitted to stealing about $500 worth of groceries a week -- mostly food -- and that he had been stealing at that rate for a year, and less before then.  Cash had worked for Kroger for nine years.  Police released Cash with a misdemeanor citation for Wednesday's theft of groceries, worth just under $100. He has not yet been charged with the other thefts or embezzlement.  Surveillance video reportedly also shows Cash stealing. 
  • Taylor Swift’s new album title, release date announced
    Taylor Swift’s new album title, release date announced
    The wait is over for Swifties -- Taylor Swift has announced details of her new album. >> Read more trending news “Reputation,” Swift’s sixth album, will be released Nov. 10. The title of the first single hasn’t been revealed, but the song will arrive Thursday evening. Swift decorated her Instagram page Wednesday with a few glimpses of the black-and-white cover, which features a stark image of the singer next to several newspaper clippings. Throughout the week, Swift teased fans with an announcement by erasing all of her social media accounts and then returning with a cryptic image of a slithering snake. “Reputation” is Swift’s first full album since her Grammy-winning “1989” in 2014. While she’s co-written songs for Little Big Town and Calvin Harris since then, and last year hit the charts with “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” her duet with Zayn Malik on the “Fifty Shades Darker” soundtrack, Swift has mostly remained quiet musically. Prior to the Super Bowl in February, Swift performed at a DirecTV-sponsored concert in Houston and told the crowd it would be her only live show of 2017.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.