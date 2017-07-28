Listen Live
cloudy-day
82°
H -
L 72

!
Traffic
Care-a-Thon 2017:

Thank you for your support! You helped us raise over $1,750,000 for The Aflac Cancer Center!

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
82°
Chance of T-showers
H -° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Chance of T-showers. H -° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    Today
    Chance of T-showers. H -° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Sam Hunt taking a break from music
Close

Sam Hunt taking a break from music

Sam Hunt taking a break from music
Photo Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Singer-songwriter Sam Hunt performs onstage during day 2 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Sam Hunt taking a break from music

By: Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Country music singer Sam Hunt will give music a break for an indeterminate amount of time. 

>> Read more trending news

The “Body Like a Back Road” singer saw much success with his hit single. His debut album, 2014’s “Montevallo,” went platinum and was nominated for a Grammy Award. Despite having four No. 1, platinum-certified singles, Hunt isn’t in a rush to do it all over again.

“I don’t (have a timeline), to be honest,” Hunt told The Boot on when he’d produce new music.

“I don’t want to come off as I don’t, you know, (that) I’m not excited about making music or I’m not very hopeful to have new music for the fans who are anxiously awaiting new music, but, you know, I’m in a place in my career and in my life where I’m not willing to give music 100 percent of me anymore,” Hunt said Sunday in an interview with The Boot. “I did that for four years, and it was fruitful as far as my career goes, but everything else in my life had to be put on hold, and I’m just not willing to do that for years and years at a time.”

Hunt’s priorities have shifted. The 32-year-old married his girlfriend, Hannah Lee Fowler, in April. 

And he feels good about all that he’s accomplished thus far. 

“I’ve done what I set out to do,” he told The Boot, adding that he’s “going to put out as much music as the percentage of time (he’s) willing to give to music will allow.”

“I’m hoping I can still have songs ready, but I can’t really make any promises based on that plan,” he said.

Read more at The Boot.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Police expand search for missing grandmother
    Police expand search for missing grandmother
    Investigators spent the day Friday searching for a 78-year-old DeKalb County woman who is reported missing. Millicent Williams, 78, was last seen at her home on Brookgreen Point in DeKalb County. When police searched the home for a welfare check Thursday, they found blood inside. Police called her disappearance 'highly suspicious.' Her grandson, 37-year-old Gregory Williams, has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft by taking in her disappearance. TRENDING STORIES: Woman dies days after boyfriend's killing, birth of twins MAC to give out free lipstick for National Lipstick Day Police search for gunman who shot woman, Uber driver Crews searched a nearby park Thursday. Police on ATVs searched the woods and walking trails off Flakes MIll Road Friday afternoon. 'Because the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are unique, it does justify bringing out the equipment and the people to look for her,' DeKalb police spokesperson Shiera Campbell said. Officers also fanned out in nearby Chapel Hill Park. 'They do believe that harm has come to her, which is why they're taking the search to this level,' Campbell said. After a six-hour search, Millicent Williams still had not been found. Millicent Williams' family gathered to help police in their search. They didn't want to speak on camera but said they're hoping Millicent is found OK. Channel 2's Aaron Diamant obtained copies of six DeKalb police incident reports documenting domestic violence calls in 2011 and 2014 to the home Millicent and Gregory Williams shared. In one report from August 2014, an officer wrote, 'Mr. Gregory began to ball up his fists and raise them towards her while shouting threats at her. Ms. Millicent said Mr. Gregory threatened to kill her.' Diamant also obtained copies of two temporary protective orders granted to Millicent Williams against her grandson in 2011 and 2014. The latest one expired in 2015. 'Our hope is to find her alive,' Campbell said. Police said they could resume the search Saturday morning.
  • Man found not guilty of animal cruelty fights to get horses back
    Man found not guilty of animal cruelty fights to get horses back
    The man known as Atlanta's Urban Cowboy has been cleared of animal cruelty charges. Now he wants Fulton County to return his horses, and forego the fee. Brandon Fulton was charged with twelve counts of animal cruelty in April, after investigators said he neglected to properly care for the horses on his Butner Road property. 'They came here and accused me of something that they did not see,' said Fulton. 'I really don't want to talk down on the government. I just want the government to do right and be fair. Just like anyone else.' The tips came from caller complaints. Court records from earlier this month show a Fulton County magistrate judge found Fulton not guilty on eleven of the 12 charges. Fulton is appealing the 12th count, saying he was actually nursing a calf he'd received shortly before the investigation. Now he's fighting to get the horses and other animals back after the court sided with him. 'They still want me to pay for the animals they took illegally,' said Fulton of the County. 'Basically, they stole them.' 'Now that they have these animals in custody they are charging $50,000 for the storage of these animals,' said Rev. Jeffrey Benoit, one of Fulton's supporters and President of the Henry-Clayton National Action Network. Fulton has gained recognition over the years for riding horses through Atlanta. He bought the Butner Road property in 2016, with hopes of building a ranch for South Fulton riders. 'I want to give them the exposure to what Chastain Park has for the kids in Buckhead,' Fulton told Channel 2's Nicole Carr. He's faced a number of citations related to upkeep of the property and animals. Channel 2 contacted Fulton County Animal Services about the animal release fee in light of the court decision, and files on Fulton's previous cases. Carr was told to file an open records request for any details. RELATED STORIES: Man charged after dead, starving horses found at farm Man accused of abusing horses says he's 'no animal killer' Man arrested for having dead horses on property faces new charge Man charged after horses found with no food, water A MORE SERIOUS CASE Fulton is still fighting the case that placed him in headlines last year. Fulton County investigators said they found animal remains on his property and Fulton was jailed in 2016. 'When I pulled up to the property they just put me in the (police) car.' Fulton, who previously worked on the adjoining ranch to his property, said he wasn't allowed to view the evidence investigators said they found. 'How are you accusing me of bones in the woods when there's a ranch right next door to me?' he asked. Records in his possession show positive visits from Animal Services in the days leading up to the raid. There were no records of animal neglect, and something else didn't add up about the allegations, Fulton said. 'They came here five days before they raided the place. Counted every animal,' Fulton told Carr. ' Those same animals on the 19 th when I got out of jail was still alive.' Fulton spent several days in jail and was put on probation in the case. He's spending his time and money on towing cars off the property that's being used as a dump by some people. Now he's preparing to face more serious charges in the 2016 case. 'Why is it not easily solved? ' Fulton asked. 'I don't know , but I have faith that the judges and the prosecutors and the legal system of the State of Georgia will make it right.' A GoFundMe account was created for Fulton to rehab his property in light of the legal issues.
  • Atlanta contacted about hosting games for 2026 World Cup
    Atlanta contacted about hosting games for 2026 World Cup
    Atlanta is going to be part of the bid to host some games in the 2026 World Cup. A joint North American bid hopes to bring 80 matches here, with 60 played in the U.S. 'We project to play a big part in the 2026 World Cup,' said Dan Corso, President of the Atlanta Sports Council. Corso said Atlanta has been contacted about being a potential site for multiple matches. TRENDING STORIES: Woman dies days after boyfriend's killing, birth of twins MAC to give out free lipstick for National Lipstick Day Police search for gunman who shot woman, Uber driver 'Started reaching out, and in our case in the U.S., reached out to us to just start asking some questions if interested in moving forward in the bid process with them,' Corso said. The hope is to land a semi-final or even the final match. The games would be played at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 'We can have a full-size FIFA pitch here, one of the things that can make this one of the top venues when the World Cup comes to America,' a crew member said during a tour of the stadium. Atlanta United has proved that the city has a large soccer fan base, leading the league in attendance. A World Cup could bring a big boost to the city. 'There's a huge economic side and impact to hosting a World Cup, but also a great social impact,' Corso said. The final bid is due in March. Atlanta was part of the United States' failed bid to host the 2022 World Cup.
  • Cockroach, pink slime cause popular restaurant to fail health inspection
    Cockroach, pink slime cause popular restaurant to fail health inspection
    A popular downtown Atlanta restaurant near Centennial Olympic Park just failed a health inspection. Dantanna's in the CNN Center got a score of 35 on July 24. Jay Kazlow, who is the president and chief operating officer of Dantanna's Restaurants, says in their 14 years in business in Atlanta they've never had a score like that. There are three Dantanna's restaurants in metro Atlanta. Dantanna's advertises as an upscale sports restaurant. Kazlow says the low inspection score is humiliating, humbling and frightening. TRENDING STORIES: Spelman student killed in crash involving drunk driver, police say Police search for gunman who shot woman, Uber driver Woman dies days after boyfriend's killing, birth of twins Violations included a live cockroach, heavy food and grease buildup on floors and walls, food not held cold enough and black and pink slime-like substance buildup on the interior of an ice machine. Kazlow says he's 68 years old and has been in the business 50 years. He told us he's never had a score this low. Kazlow says they are doing everything to mitigate the circumstances as quickly as possible. Dantanna's Downtown got a 91 on its previous health inspection last November. We asked why the big drop in the score? Kazlow says he's not sure but he says they've corrected the problems and are ready to move on. He's says dining in their restaurants is a public trust and it's something that they take very seriously. We'll let you know what the new score is when it is re-inspected, which should be within the next week or so.
  • Spelman student killed in crash involving drunk driver, police say
    Spelman student killed in crash involving drunk driver, police say
    The Spelman College community is mourning the loss of one of its students killed in a crash.Erica Lanier died this week when the car she was riding in was involved in an accident on Marietta Street in northwest Atlanta.Her friend, Alexis Sims, was speeding and lost control and wrecked, police said.Sims was charged with DUI and vehicular homicide.Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes spoke to Lanier's cousin, Julian, by phone. He said despite the charges, the driver and Lanier were best friends and the family is not mad at the driver. They're praying for a speedy recovery. TRENDING STORIES: Woman dies days after boyfriend's killing, birth of twins MAC to give out free lipstick for National Lipstick Day Police search for gunman who shot woman, Uber driver Fernandes learned Lanier was a popular student on campus. She was a dancer, a student mentor and taught dance to girls. She was also part of the Spelman dance group called Mahogany-N-Motion.Lanier attended Greenforest-McCalep Christian Academy in Decatur for most of her life. Chaplain Rhonda Hicks was her Kindergarten teacher.'She encompassed so many things, she was beautiful on the inside and outside,' Hicks told Fernandes Friday afternoon.Hicks remembers how serious Lanier was about mentoring young girls and her faith. When she got into an argument with a friend at 5-years-old, Hicks told her to pray.'Next thing you know Erica was 'Dear Jesus, would you' and that's the story I've told all her life,' Hicks shared.Fernandes also learned Lanier cared about the environment and started The Earth Project, an environmental initiative at Green Forest Christian Academy. A spokesman for the academy tells us they will finish the project in her honor. Spelman College student Erica Lanier killed in crash. She mentored girls nationwide & taught dance. Hear how her teacher remembers her at 4 pic.twitter.com/ZzBCZszq0B-- Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) July 28, 2017
  • Car troubles lead North Carolina man to win $400,000 lottery
    Car troubles lead North Carolina man to win $400,000 lottery
    A North Carolina man who said he’s had a streak of bad luck took a chance Thursday and ended up winning $400,000. Marcus Savvas, of North Carolina, got a call from his sister when her car broke down. He said “a lot of bad things have happened lately” and this was another one on the list. >> Read more trending news A news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery said that after picking up his sister, Savvas stopped by a Kangaroo Express for gas. “I rarely play the lottery,” Savvas said. “I only went inside because my sister wanted a cold drink. While I was in there, I thought, ‘My luck can’t get any worse, so why not get a scratch-off ticket?’” Savvas bought a $400,000 Bonus Cash ticket for $5 and scratched of the big prize. “I flipped out,” Savvas said. “I couldn’t believe it. I thought I was dreaming. I had to look at the ticket 50 or 60 times.” He drove to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, and claimed his prize. The lottery website said he took home $276,067 after required state and federal tax withholdings. Savvas said if it wasn’t for his sister, he never would have gotten the ticket. Savvas plans to use some of the winnings to pay bills and help his sister with her car.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.