Ryan Phillippe’s ex-girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt, filed a lawsuit Monday claiming that the actor kicked and punched her and threw her down a flight of stairs during a drunken rage.
Hewitt claims that the incident happened during a fight July 3. People magazine obtained court documents in which Hewitt claimed the altercation occurred when she went to Phillippe’s home after a party. She also provided photos of bruises on her body from the alleged abuse.
She claimed she saw Phillippe “repeatedly abusing a panoply of legal and illegal drugs, including without limitation: cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, and steroids” during the course of their relationship.
“Phillippe increasingly combined these drugs with excessive alcohol consumption and often exhibited symptoms attendant of poly drug and alcohol abuse, including mood swings and bouts of anger,” the court documents read.
A source close to the actor denied the claims and said that Hewitt was the one under the influence, Rare.us reported.
“Elsie showed up to Ryan’s house uninvited and under the influence a few days after he had broken up with her,” the source told People. “She physically attacked Ryan, caused a scene and refused to leave his home. As she was removed from the premises, she claims she fell and injured herself.”
“There is no restraining order presently in place of any kind. At the time it happened, there was a temporary [order], which was terminated only a few days after,” the source continued. “She has since tried to seek revenge and fame by sending glamour shots of herself to media outlets with a false story of domestic violence.”
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Hewitt was granted an emergency protective order following the alleged attack; it expired July 12.
Hewitt is asking for no less than $1 million in damages.
Phillippe has hired a high-powered attorney and plans to file a lawsuit of his own for either defamation or malicious prosecution if her lawsuit is thrown out, according to TMZ.
Phillippe, 43, has two children with Reese Witherspoon, to whom he was married for eight years. He also has a daughter with “Pitch Perfect” actress Alexis Knapp.
See more at People.
