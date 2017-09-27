KRASNODAR, Russia - Russian police have uncovered evidence of a disturbing killing spree that led to the arrest of a 35-year-old man and his wife, and dates back almost two decades, according to the BBC.
Investigators discovered a series of gruesome murders after construction workers found a cell phone on a street that contained images of one of the suspects posing with a victim, whose remains were found nearby the next day.
When confronted, Dmitry Baksheev denied the allegations, but authorities say he later admitted to two murders. While many of the details have yet to be confirmed, a source told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that law enforcement has discovered a slew of clues, including a glass jar containing a human hand, CNN reported.
Police suspect that Baksheev and his wife, Natalia, are responsible for the deaths of up to 30 people. Russian state media has also published videos that purportedly show images from inside the home, which is located in the Russian city of Krasnodar.
In a statement, an investigator confirmed that during search of the home, “food fragments and frozen meat pieces of unknown origin were seized in the kitchen,” the BBC reported.
Authorities also said evidence inside the house seemed to indicate that the couple has been killing and eating people for almost two decades.
One photograph, dated from December of 1999, reportedly shows a severed human head on a serving plate with fruit.
The couple is in custody as the police investigation continues.
