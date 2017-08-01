Listen Live
Runaway dog turns up eight years later to owner’s amazement
Runaway dog turns up eight years later to owner’s amazement

Photo Credit: Marka/UIG via Getty Images
A Yorkshire terrier, similar to the one pictured here, disappeared eight years ago in Fort Myers, Florida. Its owner was amazed when she received a call recently that her dog had been found safe and sound.

By: Chelsea Todaro, Palm Beach Post

NAPLES, Fla. -  A Florida woman thought her dog was gone for good when it ran away eight years ago, but then she got a phone call that she’ll never forget. 

>> Read more trending news

On June 30 around 3 a.m., a Lee County animal control officer called Louise Friedlander to tell her, Tessa, her Yorkshire terrier, who ran away in 2009, was found wandering outside a fire department near Fort Myers. 

"I said, 'Tessa, it's Mama!' She jumped up on the cage and she wagged her tail and licked my hand and she smiled, like a Pepsodent smile," Friedlander told the Naples Daily News.

Tessa went missing on Father’s Day eight years ago when someone left a gate open while Friedlander was at Fort Myers Beach, according to the Daily News

Friedlander said she spent hours looking for the little terrier when she first disappeared, and spent the next few months posting newspaper ads and flyers in several neighborhoods. 

>> Related: Dog returns after spending 9 months lost in mountains

"I never thought she would come back," Friedlander said. 

Tessa received shots and was spayed, and is now back home with an amazed Friedlander.

Read more here.

News

  • Abnormal summer weather worrisome for eclipse viewing in Georgia
    Abnormal summer weather worrisome for eclipse viewing in Georgia
    I guessing you’ve noticed the weather has been weird for many months now. A warm and dry winter spring brought extreme drought. Then it turned on a dime and it became unusually wet, the drought vanished replaced by sporadic flooding, and sun tanning weather has been hard to come bye. There are indications of these back and forth swings to continue this month, at least the first half being much like the past couple months. A decided lack of long hot dry sunny spells. While the August 21 eclipse weather obviously is unknown at this point, the distant look leading up to it are concerning. PATH AND PERCENTAGE OF ECLIPSE: This is a shame, because under normal or average August weather patterns viewing would be favorable in much of metro Atlanta. We typically have partly cloudy/partly sunny afternoons in summer so not a clear blue sky, but opportunity for enough space between passing clouds to see the sun. For example, long-term cloud climate says (NOT a forecast): ROME/CARTERSVILLE: 27% cloudy, 73% chance of seeing it. GAINESVILLE: 34% cloudy, 66% chance of seeing it. ATHENS: 29% cloudy, 71% chance of seeing it. ATLANTA DEKALB COUNTY PDK: 32% cloudy, 68% chance of seeing it. SOUTH ATLANTA: 34% cloudy, 66% chance of seeing it. Mother Nature of course does not go by averages, so we will have to check the weather that day. Here are some TRENDS from this distance, obviously a lot can change. Main numerical variants continue to show a lack of heat extending into first part of August: Amazing to see equations showing almost 0% chance of 90s in Metro Atlanta next 10 days: And a wet pattern is shown returning as well: ECMWF model output showing below-normal sunshine through 14th: Hopefully the pattern does not play out this way, or if it does, it breaks by the 21st. Fingers crossed. FOLLOW me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB Eclipse overview and clouds Eclipse day weather NASA Eclipse site Interactive cloud cover map
  • First sexually transmitted Zika case reported in 2017
    First sexually transmitted Zika case reported in 2017
    Florida has its first sexually transmitted Zika virus case reported in 2017, according to a spokesperson with the Florida Department of Health.  >> Read more trending news  The confirmed case involves a person in Pinellas County, officials said.  The person has not traveled recently, but the person's partner recently traveled to Cuba and later tested positive for Zika, officials said. There is no evidence of transmission through mosquitoes taking place anywhere in Florida, officials said. >> Read: UCF Researchers test real time Zika virus detection There have been 118 Zika virus cases reported in Florida, officials said. Of those cases, 90 are travel related; six involve people who were infected with Zika in 2016, but tested positive in 2017; 22 were undetermined exposed and 81 are pregnant women whose lab test results were positive for Zika. Officials said it’s important for anyone who travels to an area overseas with the Zika virus should prevent mosquito bites for at least three weeks after they return home.
  • The Latest: Report says Trump called White House a 'dump'
    The Latest: Report says Trump called White House a 'dump'
    The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EDT): 7:15 p.m. President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a 'real dump.' The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the account, which appeared in a lengthy article posted on the website golf.com. The story on Trump's complicated love for golf also appears in Sports Illustrated magazine. The story recounts a scene in which Trump was chatting with some club members. Trump told the members he makes such frequent appearances at the property in Bedminster, New Jersey, because: 'That White House is a real dump.' Trump has spent nearly every weekend of his presidency visiting various properties he owns and leases, including Bedminster. __ 11 a.m. President Donald Trump may be trying for a reset in the West Wing, but he is making clear that he is not changing his twitter habit. On Twitter Tuesday, Trump said: 'Only the Fake News Media and Trump enemies want me to stop using Social Media (110 million people). Only way for me to get the truth out!' The tweet came one day after retired Gen. John Kelly took over as Trump's new chief of staff. Tapped to bring order to the chaotic West Wing, Kelly quickly made his presence known Monday — ousting newly appointed communications director Anthony Scaramucci and revising the command structure so that all senior staffers report to him.
  • Authorities: Repeat Mexican deportee assaulted 2 women in US
    Authorities: Repeat Mexican deportee assaulted 2 women in US
    A sheriff in Oregon and federal authorities are blaming each other for the case of a Mexican man who has been deported from the United States at least 13 times and who allegedly assaulted two women in Portland days after being released from jail. The case has helped fuel the national immigration debate. Republican state lawmakers are asking Gov. Kate Brown to veto a bill passed by the Legislature that would strengthen Oregon as a sanctuary state, barring state and local agencies from asking about a person's immigration status and from disclosing information to federal officials, except in certain circumstances. The bill was introduced at the request of Brown and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, a fellow Democrat. Brown still plans to sign it despite the case of Sergio Jose Martinez, who had been jailed for interfering with police and providing a false birth date and walked free on a July 17 plea deal. A week later, he entered a sleeping 65-year-old woman's apartment, physically and sexually assaulted her, and stole her car, authorities said. He then accosted a woman who was going into a parking garage after getting off work, threatened to kill her and bashed her head repeatedly against the concrete floor, authorities said. Martinez was rearrested after people nearby intervened and police chased him down. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement it had asked the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office to prevent Martinez' release when his sentence was served so the agency could take him into custody. But Sheriff Michael Reese said he could not legally continue to hold Martinez on the federal agency's 'immigration detainer' request. 'This terrible incident is concerning for everyone,' Reese said in a statement Monday. 'The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office members followed state statute and federal case law. ... We held the defendant until he could not be legally held any longer.' In 2014, a federal judge in Oregon ruled that Clackamas County, which covers part of suburban Portland, violated an immigrant's rights by keeping her in jail on a federal detainer request after her domestic violence case was settled. She sued, and settled with the county for $30,100 and legal costs. Since then, law enforcement agencies in Oregon don't heed federal detainer requests. Oregon in 1987 became America's first sanctuary state with a law preventing law enforcement from detaining people who are in the United States illegally but have not broken other laws. Advocates of the new Oregon bill say immigrant families live in fear that members who moved to the U.S. illegally will be deported, tearing families apart. Students born in America are automatically U.S. citizens and are afraid they will return home to empty houses, with their parents deported, two Portland high school principals testified. Reese said that if the federal agency had sent a criminal detention warrant signed by a judge, the Martinez case would have turned out differently. 'He was released consistent with the orders of the court. No federal or state criminal warrants were present at the time he left our custody,' the sheriff said. He noted that Martinez had been deported before 'and has returned to commit additional crimes.' 'It would help our community to understand how he was held accountable by federal authorities for multiple, illegal re-entries' Reese added. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement described Martinez as 'a serial immigration violator who has been removed from the United States no less than 13 times since 2008.' He has a lengthy criminal history in three states, including convictions for battery, burglary, and illegal re-entry after removal, all felonies, the agency said. The agency, which has stepped up enforcement under President Donald Trump, said Multnomah County chose to 'willfully ignore' its detainer request, describing the document as 'a legally-authorized request, upon which a law enforcement agency may rely, to continue to maintain custody of an alien for up to 48 hours so that ICE may assume custody for removal purposes.' Martinez, 31, is now charged with assault, kidnapping, sodomy, sex abuse, burglary and robbery. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday. ___ Follow Andrew Selsky on Twitter at https://twitter.com/andrewselsky
  • Gray's Yanks debut Thursday at Cleveland, Garcia on Friday
    Gray's Yanks debut Thursday at Cleveland, Garcia on Friday
    Sonny Gray is slated to make his New York Yankees debut on Thursday at Cleveland, and Jaime Garcia will start against the Indians the following night. Both pitchers joined the AL East leaders Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. Traded from Oakland a day earlier, Gray got up at 4 a.m. for a flight from California to New York. Three hours after landing, he threw a bullpen session. Garcia arrived after a longer odyssey. He left Atlanta on July 19 for the start of a trip in Los Angeles and was in Phoenix with the Braves when he was traded to Minnesota on July 24. He made his Twins debut last Friday at Oakland and the following night took a red-eye flight to Atlanta to get some of his belongings, already knowing a trade to the Yankees was falling into place. Manager Joe Girardi said New York will use a six-man rotation this week but he plans to go back to five starters next week. Rookie Jordan Montgomery is likely to be dropped.
  • Demolition begins at tennis stadium used for '96 Olympics
    Demolition begins at tennis stadium used for '96 Olympics
    A relic from the 1996 Olympics is coming down. Gwinnett County leaders began demolition of the tennis stadium near Stone Mountain to make way for new development. The nearly 13,000 seat stadium was really only used during the summer of '96, when the tennis world focused on its courts in the shadows of Stone Mountain. “Andre Aggasi won his only gold medal here in 1996,” said John Bankhead, with the Stone Mountain Memorial Association. Since then, it's been mostly vacant and falling into disrepair. Gwinnett County leaders have been eyeing this property next to Stone Mountain Park for years. TRENDING STORIES: Family of bullied girl to sue school district over her suicide Officer shot 14 times, killed hours after walking son to 1st day of school Here’s where you can get FREE glasses for the Total Solar Eclipse “It's time for that facility to come down,” said Charlotte Nash, chair of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners. With its life as a tennis venue over, officials bought the complex last year and hope developers will be attracted to the site, which is near 500 acres of land and is just off Highway 78. “How critical is this area to this side of the county? I think this is going to be the greatest thing that has happened to this area in a very long time, probably since 1996,” said Evermore CID Director Jim Brooks. County leaders say demolition will take several months and about a $1 million. Many of the seats in the stadium and the outer courts have been removed. The land will be flattened and then marketed as a gateway to the county. Leaders say no firm proposals have been made. “I'm trying hard to keep my own ideas to myself so that I can leave it open for the development community to bring their own idea's. In one way, it's a little sad,” Nash said.
