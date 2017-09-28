Listen Live
Royal Caribbean cancels cruise, uses ship for Puerto Rico hurricane relief
Close

Royal Caribbean cancels cruise, uses ship for Puerto Rico hurricane relief

Hurricane Maria Makes Landfall In Puerto Rico

Royal Caribbean cancels cruise, uses ship for Puerto Rico hurricane relief

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -  Cruise line Royal Caribbean has sent one of its ships to help Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

>> Jennifer Lopez donating $1M to aid hurricane relief in Puerto Rico

According to CNN, the company canceled an upcoming Adventure of the Seas cruise so the ship, which holds 3,800 people, could pick up evacuees and bring supplies to Puerto Rico. The cruise ship also will travel to St. Croix and St. Thomas.

>> How to help Hurricane Maria victims: Where to donate, how to volunteer and more

Royal Caribbean tweeted about the ship's arrival in storm-ravaged San Juan on Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

"Adventure of the Seas arrived in San Juan to drop off supplies and pick up evacuees. Next up: St. Thomas & St. Croix," read the tweet, which included photos.

>> See the tweet here

Read more here.

News

  • WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB Radio, The AJC and Channel 2 Action News are partnering with the League of Women Voters to host an open forum as the race for Atlanta mayor heats up. All candidates for Atlanta mayor are invited to participate and talk about the issues on Sept. 28 at Emory University.  You can watch the live event LIVE on WSBRadio.com or on the official WSB Radio Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  The forum will be moderated by WSB’s Director of Editorials & Public Affairs Jocelyn Dorsey. There are more than a dozen people in the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor. Kasim Reed’s tenure ends in 2018. An early poll from August shows candidate Mary Norwood leading the pack, with 25.4 percent of the vote. However, three candidates -- Keisha Lance Bottoms, Peter Aman and Caesar Mitchell -- have more than 10 percent of the vote. On top of that, nearly 20 percent say they’re undecided or have no opinion.
  • Huge hunk of falling rock kills 1, injures 1 at Yosemite
    Huge hunk of falling rock kills 1, injures 1 at Yosemite
    A hunk of rock 'the size of an apartment building' fell off the granite face of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, killing one person and injuring another on a mountain at the height of climbing season, officials and witnesses said. At least 30 climbers were on the wall at the time, but it was not clear if the victims were climbers or tourists, ranger Scott Gediman said Wednesday. 'It was witnessed by a lot of people,' he said. The injured person was taken to a hospital near the park. No names were immediately released. El Capitan is one of the world's largest granite monoliths towering 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) above Yosemite Valley. Several people made emergency calls, reporting the rock fall from the Waterfall route on the east buttress of El Capitan. Officials didn't provide details on the size of the rock fall, but climbers posted pictures on social media from hundreds of feet up the wall showing billowing white dust moments after the crash. 'I saw a piece of rock, white granite the size of an apartment building, at least 100 feet by 100 feet, suddenly just come peeling off the wall with no warning,' said Canadian climber Peter Zabrok, 57, who was scaling El Capitan and was above the rock fall. Zabrok said he has climbed El Capitan dozens of times and has 'never seen anything like this.' Mountaineers from around the world travel to the park in the Sierra Nevada to scale El Capitan's sheer face. Fall is one of the peak seasons because the days are long and the weather is warm. Rock falls are common in Yosemite but seldom fatal. Ken Yager, president and founder of the Yosemite Climbing Association, reviewed photos of the cliff face and debris field, estimating the relatively thin piece that broke off covered an area big enough to fit five houses. 'It cratered and sent stuff mushrooming out in all directions,' said Yager, fearing that its victim was someone he knew from the climbing community. Zabrok said he and friends were in the middle of a six-day climb of the Waterfall route on the right side of El Capitan when they saw it. 'Boy, I don't know how anybody could have survived that,' he told KFSN-TV, the ABC affiliate in Fresno. Peering down from his perch 2,000 feet (609 meters) up on the rock, Zabrok said he saw a rescuer lowered by helicopter and 'I believe he grabbed one survivor.' He later saw rescuers moving someone on a litter. 'It was done at tremendous peril to the rescuers because there were three subsequent rockfalls that were all nearly as big and would have killed anybody at the base,' he said. Climber Kevin Jorgeson said he and climbing partner Tommy Caldwell witnessed a massive rock fall in the same area while they prepared for a trek that made them the first people to free-climb the Dawn Wall on El Capitan in 2015. First they heard a rumble and then they saw a white cloud of dust. 'Yosemite is just a really active, wild place. It's always changing,' Jorgeson said. 'It doesn't make it any less tragic when someone gets in the way of that.' In 2013, a rock dislodged and severed the rope of a Montana climber who was scaling El Capitan. Mason Robison, 38, fell about 230 feet to his death. It was Robison's gear digging into the side of the mountain that caused the rock to dislodge. Yosemite remained open after Wednesday's rock fall, and other activities throughout the park weren't affected, rangers said.
  • Iranian Americans in limbo, despair after new travel rules
    Iranian Americans in limbo, despair after new travel rules
    U.S. Navy veteran Mohammed Jahanfar has traveled overseas four times in the last year to visit his Iranian fiancee, most recently hoping to complete government paperwork that would allow her to come live with him in the United States. But the 39-year-old now fears they will be forever separated after President Donald Trump's administration rolled out new restrictions blocking most Iranians from traveling to America. The new restrictions covering citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen — and some Venezuelan government officials and their families — are to go into effect Oct. 18. 'It is devastating,' said Jahanfar, who works as a salesman in Long Beach, California, and has lived in the United States for three decades. 'There should be no reason why my fiancée, who is an educated person in Iran, who has a master's degree, why we cannot be with each other. I cannot wrap my head around it.' This is the Trump administration's third measure to limit travel following a broad ban that sparked chaos at U.S. airports in January and a temporary order issued months later that was challenged in the courts and expired last weekend. Jahanfar is among 385,000 Iranian immigrants in the United States, according to the Census Bureau, more than any of the other countries covered by the travel restrictions issued last weekend. The U.S. has a many-layered history with Iran, a Middle Eastern ally until the pro-American shah was overthrown by the Islamic Revolution of 1979. The shah came to the U.S. and so did tens of thousands of other Iranians. Now, the U.S. and Iranian governments have no diplomatic relations. Even so, many Iranians and Iranian-Americans have been able to regularly travel back and forth and kept close family relations. The new restrictions range from an indefinite ban on visas for citizens of Syria to more targeted limitations. Iranians will not be eligible for immigrant, tourism or business visas but remain eligible for student and cultural exchange visas if they undergo additional scrutiny. The measures target countries that the Department of Homeland Security says fail to share sufficient information with the U.S. or haven't taken necessary security precautions. Iranian-American advocates said they've been fielding phone calls from frantic community members who fear they will remain separated from family or their dreams. Already, many Iranian visa applicants find themselves caught up in lengthy security checks, delaying their travel plans. 'People don't know what to do,' said Ally Bolour, an immigration attorney in Los Angeles. 'If you are from one of these banned countries, there is just so much going on already. This just adds another layer and people are just petrified.' Trita Parsi, president of the National Iranian American Council, said the ban seems aimed at punishing mainly Muslim countries. 'This process does not start with, 'OK, where does the threat emanate from, and what can we do about it?'' Parsi said. 'It started with, 'What are the countries we have bad relations with and what can we do there?'' The new rules permit, but do not guarantee, case-by-case waivers for citizens of the affected countries who meet certain criteria. It's unclear, however, how difficult it will be to obtain a waiver and consular officers have broad discretion over these applications, said Diane Rish, associate director of government relations for the American Immigration Lawyers Association. The rules have also damped some Iranians' desire to be here. Hanieh, who did not want her last name used fearing reprisals from officials in the U.S. or Iran, said she is finishing her doctorate in the United States but seeking jobs in Canada due to uncertainty about whether she will be able to work here and what she sees as growing anti-Iranian sentiment. She said her parents received word from U.S. consular officials this week they will not be able to travel for her graduation because of the ban. Jahanfar, whose family left Iran after the country's revolution, said he doesn't know what he will do. He proposed to his fiancee last year after the pair, who met as children in Iran, had reconnected. He applied for a fiancee visa in January and traveled to Abu Dhabi earlier this month for an interview with U.S. consular officials, but was told it would be delayed. Now, he said their lives are in limbo. 'It is pointless,' he said. 'One person can decide something — they don't understand how many lives they'll affect with one decision they make.
  • Arrest made in rapper Young Dolph's shooting
    Arrest made in rapper Young Dolph's shooting
    An arrest has been made in the shooting of Memphis, Tennessee, rapper Young Dolph in Hollywood.  >> Watch the news report here Los Angeles police confirmed to WHBQ that 43-year-old Corey McClendon has been booked on a charge of attempted murder. >> On Fox13Memphis.com: Young Dolph shot multiple times, rushed to hospital, reports say He is being held on a $1 million bond.  >> See his mugshot here Reports state a fight broke out at a Hollywood hotel between several men before the shooting.  Young Dolph, 32, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was struck. The 'Preach' rapper was reportedly hit in one of his arms and his buttocks. He was listed in critical but stable condition.  >> On Fox13Memphis.com: The 2 years of violence between 3 Memphis rappers >> On Fox13Memphis.com: New details surface on Memphis rap feud Another Memphis rapper, Yo Gotti, was previously named as a person of interest in the case but is no longer considered a person of interest.  McClendon has been arrested many times in Shelby County, Tennessee. His first arrest in Shelby County dates back to 1994 for possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell.  >> Read more trending news Yo Gotti and McClendon were both charged in connection with a brawl that led to a shooting outside a club in 2010. Five people were hurt, including a security guard. He was also arrested in 2016 for driving on a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance. WHBQ also learned he had warrants out for his arrest in Georgia.
  • Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91
    Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91
    Playboy founder Hugh M. Hefner, the pipe-smoking hedonist who revved up the sexual revolution in the 1950s and built a multimedia empire of clubs, mansions, movies and television, symbolized by bow-tied women in bunny costumes, has died at age 91. Hefner died of natural causes at his home surrounded by family on Wednesday night, Playboy said in a statement. As much as anyone, Hefner helped slip sex out of the confines of plain brown wrappers and into mainstream conversation. In 1953, a time when states could legally ban contraceptives, when the word 'pregnant' was not allowed on 'I Love Lucy,' Hefner published the first issue of Playboy, featuring naked photos of Marilyn Monroe (taken years earlier) and an editorial promise of 'humor, sophistication and spice.' Playboy soon became forbidden fruit for teenagers and a bible for men with time and money, primed for the magazine's prescribed evenings of dimmed lights, hard drinks, soft jazz, deep thoughts and deeper desires. Within a year, circulation neared 200,000. Within five years, it had topped 1 million. By the 1970s, the magazine had more than 7 million readers and had inspired such raunchier imitations as Penthouse and Hustler. Competition and the internet reduced circulation to less than 3 million by the 21st century, but Hefner and Playboy remained brand names worldwide. Asked by The New York Times in 1992 of what he was proudest, Hefner responded: 'That I changed attitudes toward sex. That nice people can live together now. That I decontaminated the notion of premarital sex. That gives me great satisfaction.' He was a widely admired but far from universally beloved figure. Many feminist and religious leaders regarded him as nothing but a glorified pornographer who degraded and objectified women with impunity. Women were warned from the first issue: 'If you're somebody's sister, wife, or mother-in-law,' the magazine declared, 'and picked us up by mistake, please pass us along to the man in your life and get back to Ladies Home Companion.' Hefner ran Playboy from his elaborate mansions, first in Chicago and then in Los Angeles, and became the flamboyant symbol of the lifestyle he espoused. For decades he was the pipe-smoking, silk-pajama-wearing center of a constant party with celebrities and Playboy models. By his own account, Hefner had sex with more than a thousand women. Hefner was host of a television show, 'Playboy After Dark,' and in 1960 opened a string of clubs around the world where waitresses wore revealing costumes with bunny ears and fluffy white bunny tails. In the 21st century, he was back on television in a cable reality show — 'The Girls Next Door' — with three live-in girlfriends in the Los Angeles Playboy mansion. Network television briefly embraced Hefner's empire in 2011 with the NBC drama 'The Playboy Club,' which failed to lure viewers and was canceled after three episodes. Censorship was inevitable, starting in the 1950s, when Hefner successfully sued to prevent the U.S. Postal Service from denying him second-class mailing status. Playboy has been banned in China, India, Saudi Arabia and Ireland. Playboy proved a scourge, and a temptation. Drew Barrymore, Farrah Fawcett and Linda Evans are among those who have posed for the magazine. Several bunnies became celebrities, too, including singer Deborah Harry and model Lauren Hutton, both of whom had fond memories of their time with Playboy. Other bunnies had traumatic experiences, with several alleging they had been raped by Hefner's close friend Bill Cosby. Hefner issued a statement in late 2014 he 'would never tolerate this behavior.' But two years later, former bunny Chloe Goins sued Cosby and Hefner for sexual battery, gender violence and other charges over an alleged 2008 rape. One bunny turned out to be a journalist: Feminist Gloria Steinem got hired in the early 1960s and turned her brief employment into an article for Show magazine that described the clubs as pleasure havens for men only. The bunnies, Steinem wrote, tended to be poorly educated, overworked and underpaid. Steinem regarded the magazine and clubs not as erotic, but 'pornographic.' 'I think Hefner himself wants to go down in history as a person of sophistication and glamour. But the last person I would want to go down in history as is Hugh Hefner,' Steinem later said. 'Women are the major beneficiaries of getting rid of the hypocritical old notions about sex,' Hefner responded. 'Now some people are acting as if the sexual revolution was a male plot to get laid. One of the unintended by-products of the women's movement is the association of the erotic impulse with wanting to hurt somebody.' Hefner added that he was a strong advocate of First Amendment, civil rights and reproductive rights and that the magazine contained far more than centerfolds. Playboy serialized Ray Bradbury's 'Fahrenheit 451' and later published fiction by Doris Lessing and Vladimir Nabokov. Playboy also specialized in long and candid interviews, from Fidel Castro and Frank Sinatra to Marlon Brando and then-presidential candidate Jimmy Carter, who confided that he had 'committed adultery' in his heart. The line that people read Playboy for the prose, not the pictures, was only partly a joke. Playboy's clubs also influenced the culture, giving early breaks to such entertainers as George Carlin, Rich Little, Mark Russell, Dick Gregory and Redd Foxx. The last of the clubs closed in 1988, when Hefner deemed them 'passe' and 'too tame for the times.' By then Hefner had built a $200 million company by expanding Playboy to include international editions of the magazine, casinos, a cable network and a film production company. In 2006, he got back into the club business with his Playboy Club at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas. A new enterprise in London followed, along with fresh response from women's groups, who protested the opening with cries of 'Eff off Hef!'' Hefner liked to say he was untroubled by criticism, but in 1985 he suffered a mild stroke that he blamed on the book 'The Killing of the Unicorn: Dorothy Stratten 1960-1980,' by filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich. Stratten was a Playmate killed by her husband, Paul Snider, who then killed himself. Bogdanovich, Stratten's boyfriend at the time, wrote that Hefner helped bring about her murder and was unable to deal with 'what he and his magazine do to women.' After the stroke, Hefner handed control of his empire to his feminist daughter, Christie, although he owned 70 percent of Playboy stock and continued to choose every month's Playmate and cover shot. Christie Hefner continued as CEO until 2009. He also stopped using recreational drugs and tried less to always be the life of the party. He tearfully noted in a 1992 New York Times interview: 'I've spent so much of my life looking for love in all the wrong places.' His bunny obsession began with the figures that decorated a childhood blanket. Years later, a real-life subspecies of rabbit on the endangered species list, in the Florida Keys, would be named for him: Sylvilagus palustris hefneri. Not surprisingly, Hefner's marriage life was also a bit of a show. He was a playboy before Playboy, even during his first marriage, when he enjoyed stag films, strip poker and group sex. In 1949, he married Mildred Williams, with whom he had two children. They divorced in 1958. In July 1989, Hefner married Kimberley Conrad, the 1989 Playmate of the Year, who was then 27. The couple also had two children. On the eve of his marriage, Hefner was asked if he would have a bachelor party. 'I've had a bachelor party for 30 years,' he said. 'Why do I need one now?' They separated in 1998 but she continued living next door to the Playboy mansion with their two sons. The couple divorced in 2010 and he proposed in 2011 to 24-year-old Crystal Harris, a former Playmate. Harris called off the wedding days before the ceremony, but changed her mind and they married at the end of 2012. 'Maybe I should be single,' he said a few months later. 'But I do know that I need an ongoing romantic relationship. In other words, I am essentially a very romantic person, and all I really was looking for, quite frankly, with the notion of marriage was continuity and something to let the girl know that I really cared.' He acknowledged, at age 85, that 'I never really found my soulmate.' Hefner was born in Chicago on April 9, 1926, to devout Methodist parents who he said never showed 'love in a physical or emotional way.' 'At a very early age, I began questioning a lot of that religious foolishness about man's spirit and body being in conflict, with God primarily with the spirit of man and the Devil dwelling in the flesh,' Hefner said in a Playboy interview in 1974. 'Part of the reason that I am who I am is my Puritan roots run deep,' he told the AP in 2011. 'My folks are Puritan. My folks are prohibitionists. There was no drinking in my home. No discussion of sex. And I think I saw the hurtful and hypocritical side of that from very early on.' When Hefner was 9, he began publishing a neighborhood newspaper, which he sold for a penny a copy. He spent much of his time writing and drawing cartoons, and in middle school began reading Esquire, a magazine of sex and substance Hefner wanted Playboy to emulate. He and Playboy co-founder Eldon Sellers launched their magazine from Hefner's kitchen in Chicago, although the first issue was undated because Hefner doubted there would be a second. The magazine was supposed to be called Stag Party, until an outdoor magazine named Stag threatened legal action. Hefner recalled that he first reinvented himself in high school in Chicago at 16, when he was rejected by a girl he had a crush on. He began referring to himself as Hef instead of Hugh, learned the jitterbug and began drawing a comic book, 'a kind of autobiography that put myself center stage in a life I created for myself,' he said in a 2006 interview with the AP. Those comics evolved into a detailed scrapbook that Hefner would keep throughout his life. It spanned more than 2,500 volumes in 2011 — a Guinness World Record for a personal scrapbook collection. 'It was probably just a way of creating a world of my own to share with my friends,' Hefner said, seated amid the archives of his life during a 2011 interview. 'And in retrospect, in thinking about it, it's not a whole lot different than creating the magazine.' He did it again in 1960, when he began hosting the TV show, bought a fancy car, started smoking a pipe and bought the first Playboy mansion. 'Well, if we hadn't had the Wright brothers, there would still be airplanes,' Hefner said in 1974. 'If there hadn't been an Edison, there would still be electric lights. And if there hadn't been a Hefner, we'd still have sex. But maybe we wouldn't be enjoying it as much. So the world would be a little poorer. Come to think of it, so would some of my relatives.' Hefner is survived by his wife Crystal as well as his daughter, Christie; and his sons, David, Marston and Cooper. Playboy released no information on any memorial plans, but Hefner owns a burial plot at a Los Angeles cemetery next to Marilyn Monroe. ___ AP National Writer Hillel Italie and Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen contributed to this report.
