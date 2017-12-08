Roy Moore accuser admits adding date, location to yearbook message

Beverly Young Nelson, one of the women who has accused Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, has admitted that she added the date and place to an inscription she said Moore wrote in her yearbook.

ABC News reported that according to Nelson’s lawyer, Gloria Allred, Nelson added the notes to remind her who Moore was and when and where it was signed.

Beverly Young Nelson, one of the women accusing GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, tells @GMA it “sickens” her to think what might happen if Moore is elected. https://t.co/wuEGWr0kng pic.twitter.com/lcp5OY4x3A — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 8, 2017

The message said, “To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say Merry Christmas. Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore, D.A. 12-22-77 Olde Hickory House.”

The message in the yearbook -- which according to Nelson’s added notes, was written and signed by Moore Dec. 22, 1977, at Olde Hickory House -- was presented as evidence in court. Allred said the note was presented as evidence that Moore sought an inappropriate relationship with Nelson.

Nelson said that the signature and message were in fact written by Moore.

On Nov. 13, Allred and Nelson held a press conference in which they showed the yearbook Moore is alleged to have signed. Nelson said that minutes after he signed the yearbook, he offered her a ride home.

According to Nelson, Moore then drove to the back of the restaurant, parked the car and and sexually assaulted her. She said he eventually gave up and said that Moore told her, “You’re just a child and I am the district attorney ... if you tell anyone about this they will not believe you.”

Phillip L. Jauregui, Moore’s attorney and campaign chair, previously said during a Nov. 15 press conference that the yearbook signature is fake. Citing a handwriting expert retained by the campaign, he said that the signature had been forged from court documents.

Nelson has not released the yearbook to be reviewed by a handwriting expert, but she maintains that Moore did sign it, according to ABC News.