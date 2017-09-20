Rosh Hashanah 2017: What is it; how is it celebrated?

Wednesday marks the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and the start of the High Holy Days.
What is the holiday about and how is it observed? Here’s a look at the celebration and the traditions.
What is Rosh Hashanah?
Rosh Hashanah means "the head of the year" in Hebrew. It is the start of the observance of the High Holy Days – 10 days of repentance for sins committed during the year. It is also thought to be the day God created Adam and Eve.
Tonight, Jews in Israel & around the world mark #RoshHashanah - the Jewish new year. May it be a year of peace, joy & love! #ShanahTovah 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/So2Z0GRdv6— Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 20, 2017
What happens during the High Holy Days?
During the High Holy Days, Jews are called to seek forgiveness from others whom they have wronged, to make amends and to resolve to act better going forward.
The High Holy Days end with Yom Kippur. Yom Kippur is the “Day of Repentance.”
When is Rosh Hashanah this year?
The celebration begins at sundown on Wednesday and ends at sundown on Friday.
What do you do on Rosh Hashanah?
Services are held on the two days of Rosh Hashanah. During the service, a hollowed-out ram’s horn is blown. The horn is known as a shofar. Blowing it symbolizes a call to repentance.
Tashlich, which means “casting off,” is also observed. The tradition calls for a person to go to a body of water and throw in pieces of bread. The act symbolizes the washing away of sin.
In addition, there are feasts featuring apples dipped in honey, fish heads, pomegranates, carrots, dates and black-eyed peas, according to Chabad.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself