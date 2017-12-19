Rose Bowl 2018: Flight prices skyrocket for Georgia vs. Oklahoma game

For the first time since 1942, the Georgia Bulldogs are headed to to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

No. 3 Georgia will face off against No. 2 Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2018. It’ll be the first time the powerhouses have faced each other at the Rose Bowl in college football history.

If you want to secure a flight in time to catch the game in all its glory, you’ll want to act quick. Ticket prices are already skyrocketing.

The Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) is about 23 minutes from Pasadena, California.

The Ontario International Airport (ONT) is about 45 minutes from the Rose Bowl.

And LAX, which has several more flight options, is about 50 minutes away from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Here’s what the round-trip fares look like as of Monday, Dec. 11, for each airport if you leave Sunday, Dec. 31 and return Tuesday, Jan. 2:

ATL to BUR (Dec. 31 to Jan. 2)

This airport option includes alliance flights with United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Flights are in the $1,000 price range.

The cheapest roundtrip option (Delta Air Lines and Skywest Airlines alliance) includes two stops and is priced at $900.

There are no nonstop flights available for this airport option.

ATL to LAX (Dec. 31 to Jan. 2)

Spirit, American/Alaska Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines all fly from ATL to LAX.

Flights range between approximately $750 to $1600.

Spirit has the cheapest flight at $752 with one stop in Florida. The return flight on American Airlines has an overnight layover in Chicago, Illinois.

The cheapest nonstop flight (Delta Air Lines) comes out to $1,172

ATL to ONT (Dec. 31 to Jan. 2)

American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines all fly from ATL to LAX. All flights are connecting flights.

The cheapest flights range between approximately $800 to $1500.

The cheapest option comes out to $851 roundtrip. The American Airlines flight stops in Phoenix, Arizona.

There are no nonstop flights available for this airport option.

TIP: If you’re willing to spend an extra night in the area, you’ll find cheaper options across airports and airlines by departing on Jan. 3 or later.

Latest data is from Google Flights and Expedia.com.

Flight booking tips from CheapAir.com’s 2017 annual airfare study:

Flight prices change on average every 4.5 days.

With each flight price change, prices either go up or down by about $33.

The best time to book a flight is 54 days out, but if you miss that window, 21 days out is the next prime booking window.

Prices are highest 0-2 weeks in advance.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the cheapest days to fly and Sunday is the most expensive.

According to the study, the day you actually book the flight doesn’t make much of a difference on how much you pay.

May the odds be ever in your favor.