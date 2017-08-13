Listen Live
Rookie officer shoots, kills man stabbing woman, union official says
Close

Rookie officer shoots, kills man stabbing woman, union official says

Rookie officer shoots, kills man stabbing woman, union official says
Photo Credit: Robert Laberge/Getty Images
File photo. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Rookie officer shoots, kills man stabbing woman, union official says

By: Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. -  A rookie Florida officer on his way home from work  Sunday morning fatally shot a knife-wielding man who had stabbed a woman, a police union official said. 

The Miami police officer was driving by Miami Lakes Middle School when he saw a man stabbing a 27-year-old woman, Javier Ortiz, president of Miami Fraternal Order of Police, told the Miami Herald.

The woman was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital where she is listed in good condition.

"If it wasn't for the swift actions of this officer, there is no doubt in my mind that we would not have had just one homicide here, we would've had a victim that was tragically killed," Ortiz told the Herald. 

A neighbor told the newspaper that he saw part of the incident. He said that the two were inside a truck when the police officer arrived. 

The shooting happened after the man exited the truck with a raised knife, Walter Villereal told the Herald.

The officer and suspect have not been identified.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • The Latest: White House says Trump condemns hate groups
    The Latest: White House says Trump condemns hate groups
    The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local): 6:35 p.m. The White House has been scrambling to elaborate on President Donald Trump's response to deadly, race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia. The president came under withering bipartisan scolding for not clearly condemning white supremacists and other hate groups on Saturday. The White House issued a statement Sunday saying that 'of course' Trump was speaking about white supremacists, neo-Nazis and all extremist groups in his initial remarks. Trump remained out of sight and silent, save for a few retweets. One was about two Virginia state policemen killed in a helicopter crash while monitoring the Charlottesville protests, another about a Justice Department probe into the violence. ___ 12:45 p.m. The White House is saying that President Donald Trump 'very strongly' condemns individual hate groups such as 'white supremacists, KKK and neo-Nazis.' A spokeswoman says Trump denounces 'all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred.' The statement comes in response to criticism leveled at Trump for his remarks in the hours after violent clashes in Virginia on Saturday. Trump didn't single out any group, but blamed 'many sides' for the violence. Some Republicans and Democrats are critical of Trump for not specifically singling out the hate groups that sparked the violent protests that rocked Charlottesville. The president hasn't addressed the matter on Sunday. A White House spokeswoman declined to make the new statement on the record. ___ 12:35 p.m. A senior White House aide is defending President Donald Trump's remarks after a violent clash with white supremacists in Virginia left one person dead. Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert tells CNN's 'State of the Union' that the media was trying to 'press on the words he didn't say.' Some fellow Republicans have criticized Trump for not singling out the hate groups behind the violence in Charlottesville on Saturday. Bossert is rejecting the claim that Trump had engaged in 'a moral equivalency.' Trump said there was hate and bigotry 'on many sides.' Bossert himself is specifically condemned the racist groups. ___ 10:30 a.m. President Donald Trump is drawing criticism from Republicans and Democrats for not explicitly denouncing white supremacists in the aftermath of violent clashes in Virginia. Some lawmakers say he needs to take a public stand against groups that espouse racism and hate. On Saturday, Trump addressed the nation soon after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters in Charlottesville — where neo-Nazis and white nationalists had assembled for a march. The president did not single out any group but blamed 'many sides' for the violence.
  • High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    A high school soccer coach was killed Saturday morning in a four-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County, according to multiple news reports. Jed Lacey of Dawson County High School died and three other people were injured in the crash, which was north of exit 15, according to reports. All vehicles were southbound at the time of the accident. “We are heartbroken at the loss of a great teacher, coach, and overall great man,” the school system said in a Facebook post about Lacey. “He was loved by our Dawson County family.” NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  Details of the crash, which closed the freeway for about four hours, were not released. The investigation is ongoing. RELATED: Read and sign the online guestbook for Coach Jed Lacey Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  • Fulton County jail inmate facing drug charges dies in apparent suicide
    Fulton County jail inmate facing drug charges dies in apparent suicide
    A 40-year-old man who was found dead of apparent suicide on Saturday was facing drug-related charges, jail officials said. Shannon Thompson had been in the Fulton County jail for four days after having been arrested Aug. 8 in Alpharetta, according to jail records.  His cellmate reported the death to jail officials, Fulton County jail spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan said.  “At risk inmates are checked on frequently,” Flanagan said. Thompson, a former convicted felon, was charged with possession of heroin, cocaine and marijuana in the Aug. 8 arrest, but he also faced similar charges from an Aug. 3 arrest in Roswell.  On Aug. 3, Thompson was arrested on charges of DUI drugs, possession of drug-related objects and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana. He was released from jail on a surety bond, according to jail records.  He was arrested in 2002 and twice in 2003 on drug charges and charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to jail records. No additional information was immediately available.  In other news:
  • Venezuela expected to dominate Pence's Latin American trip
    Venezuela expected to dominate Pence's Latin American trip
    Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Latin America comes amid unrest in Venezuela and concern by its neighbors about a possible American military role. Pence greeted Colombia's president, Juan Manuel Santos, at the president's guest house in advance of talks planned later Sunday as he began a weeklong trip likely to be dominated by conversations about the crisis in Venezuela. The United States accuses Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of a power grab that has sparked deadly protests and condemnation across the region. President Donald Trump said Friday he would not rule out a 'military option' in response to Maduro's moves. That statement drew quick condemnation, including from the Colombian Foreign Ministry, which said it opposes any 'military measures and the use of force,' and said efforts to resolve Venezuela's breakdown in democracy should be peaceful and respect its sovereignty. Pence and his wife, Karen, were greeted by a military honor guard on the tarmac at Rafael Nunez International Airport, where they were greeted by the Colombian minister of foreign affairs, the U.S. ambassador to Colombia and the Colombian ambassador to the U.S., among other officials. Afterward, Pence met briefly with Santos at Casa de Huespedes Ilustres, telling him that Trump sends greetings and thanks for Santos' hospitality. CIA Director Mike Pompeo said Trump, by raising the prospect of possible military action, was trying 'to give the Venezuelan people hope and opportunity to create a situation where democracy can be restored.' Pompeo told 'Fox News Sunday' that Venezuela 'could very much become a risk' to the U.S. if it descended into further chaos. Yet a Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee who calls himself 'a pretty hawkish guy' expressed skepticism about the idea of American troops in Caracas. 'I have no idea why we would use military force in Venezuela. I'm open-minded to a reason, but at the end of the day, our military should be deployed when there's a national security interest that can be articulated to the American people,' South Carolina's Lindsey Graham told ''Fox News Sunday,' adding: 'I don't see one in Venezuela in terms of the military force.' Trump's national security adviser said the Trump administration wants to get a handle on the current situation under Maduro's embattled government and 'understand better how this crisis might evolve.' 'When you look at contingencies, when you look at what if — what if the suffering of the Venezuelan people increases by orders of magnitude — what more can we do with our partners in the region to protect the Venezuelan people and prevent an even greater humanitarian catastrophe?' McMaster told ABC's 'This Week.' 'The president never takes options off the table in any of these situations and what we owe him are options,' he said. McMaster said the U.S. would 'continue a series of actions against the Maduro regime which aim to strengthen the opposition and to reach out to those who are members of this oppressive regime to tell them it's time to reconsider your actions and your support for this dictator.' The U.S. has imposed sanctions against Maduro and more than two dozen current and former officials in response to a crackdown on opposition leaders and the recent election of a pro-government assembly given the job of rewriting the country's constitution. Venezuela's chief opposition coalition issued a restrained criticism of Trump's talk of using a 'military option.' The coalition rejected 'the use of force or threats of applying the same in Venezuela on the part of any country.' But the coalition's statement didn't directly mention Trump's remarks. Meantime, Pence has scheduled other stops in Argentina, Chile and Panama, giving speeches and meeting with leaders. He will tour the newly expanded Panama Canal. In Colombia, Pence was expected to highlight trade, business investment and other ties between the nations, including U.S. support for Bogota's efforts to implement its peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. The U.S. probably will seek assurance that Colombia is taking seriously a surging coca production that's been blamed partially on Santos' decision in 2015 to stop using crop-destroying herbicides. A July report from the United Nations showed that coca production in Colombia had reached levels not seen in two decades, complicating Colombia's efforts to make its vast, lawless countryside more secure. The Trump administration has been putting pressure on Colombia to curb the flow of drugs into the U.S., and Colombia has stepping up its forced eradication program and increased seizures of cocaine. ___ Reach Jill Colvin on Twitter at http://twitter.com/colvinj
  • SpaceX set to launch space station resupply mission Monday
    SpaceX set to launch space station resupply mission Monday
    SpaceX is preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center Monday afternoon as part of an International Space Station resupply mission. The launch window is set for 12:31 p.m. with weather forecasts showing a 70 percent likelihood of favorable conditions during the launch window. >> Read more trending news The rocket was rolled out onto launch pad 39-A and raised vertically for a static fire test Thursday morning. Despite the relatively high favorability rating, the forecast, provided by the U.S. Air Force's 45th Weather Squadron, indicates the rocket may have to launch through rain. The Falcon 9 rocket will boost a Dragon spacecraft filled with almost 6,000 pounds of supplies to the ISS. The payload includes crucial materials to support dozens of the more than 250 science and research investigations that will occur during the next ISS missions, according to NASA. Since SpaceX plans to attempt to capture this rocket, there is the possibility that residents in Central Florida may hear a sonic boom Monday as part of the launch. 
