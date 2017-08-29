Listen Live
National
Ronda Rousey officially ties the knot with Travis Browne
Ronda Rousey officially ties the knot with Travis Browne

Ronda Rousey officially ties the knot with Travis Browne
Photo Credit: Gabriel Olsen/WireImage
(Getty File Photo by Gabriel Olsen/WireImage)

Ronda Rousey officially ties the knot with Travis Browne

By: Rare.us

While Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor were duking it out on Saturday night, UFC fighters Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne were getting married.

The couple wed in a beautiful ceremony in Browne’s home state of Hawaii, followed by a Hawaiian-style backyard barbecue to celebrate with friends and family. On Monday, Browne shared the first photo from the weekend’s nuptials, featuring him and Rousey hand-in-hand after tying the knot.

“What an amazing day!!” he captioned the photo. “She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey.”

News of the couple’s wedding date leaked on Friday when UFC President Dana White spilled the beans during an interview.

“Ronda Rousey gets married tomorrow. Tomorrow is her wedding,” White said, per ESPN. “And she’s in a good place; she’s really happy, and she hasn’t announced her retirement or anything like that. She’s focusing on this wedding.”

The couple got engaged in April during a romantic getaway to New Zealand after having dated since 2015.

  • Bodycam video shows officer shooting at unarmed teen 8 times
    Bodycam video shows officer shooting at unarmed teen 8 times
    The Cobb County police officer who fired eight shots at a 16-year-old as he ran home is now off the job. Channel 2 Action News obtained exclusive body-camera video of the shooting. But Channel 2’s Mark Winne learned the officer was cleared in the shooting. Records indicated officer James Caleb Elliot had already served notice of his resignation days before the shooting, but a lawyer for the family of the teen who was shot said she's preparing to file suit. The family's lawyer said the 16-year-old shouldn't have run, but he panicked. “[He] did what kids do who panic, he tried to run home. And he didn’t make it home,” said the family's attorney, Tanya Miller . TRENDING STORIES: Georgia couple killed in plane crash leaves behind 5 children People are criticizing and defending Joel Osteen amid Houston deluge Police: Missing pregnant woman's body found wrapped in plastic But she said the then-Cobb police officer shouldn't have shot at the unarmed teen, even once, let alone eight times as he ran through his Cobb County neighborhood in November. “Those bullets landed everywhere,” Miller said. “For lack of a better word. I mean this is a residential neighborhood.” Elliott's lawyer said, 'He acted lawfully… and a grand jury agreed.' Miller said it started when Elliott responded to a suspicious-vehicle call. He gathered initial information but then found out the car, which had four young people in it, had been reported carjacked, Miller said. Elliot pulled his gun and advanced on the car. Miller said Tahirahana Williams' son, the driver, shouldn’t have been in the car but wasn't involved in the alleged carjacking three days earlier. Panicked, he took off running. Miller said Elliot ran after him and fired what he later claimed to be a warning shot. And fired seven more times, from a distance, near houses. At some point, one house caught two rounds and the teen got hit in the back of the leg. 'Law enforcement don’t get to choose where confrontations occur, therefore they don't get to choose where they use deadly force,' Elliott’s lawyer, Lance LoRusso, said. LoRusso said he cooperated with a GBI investigation and “he acted heroically and employed a tremendous amount of training to render first aid immediately on the scene.' District Attorney Vic Reynolds said the shooting was justifiable under the law and a grand jury recommended no charges against Elliot. When asked if it was a close call, Reynolds responded, “It was closer than most. It was.” Miller, a former prosecutor herself, said the shooting was not justified. The DA suggested it was legally justifiable because the officer could've believed he was chasing a carjacker, a violent felon, even if it turned out he wasn't.
  • Man carjacked at gunpoint near MARTA station
    Man carjacked at gunpoint near MARTA station
    Police are investigating a carjacking near a MARTA station.  Atlanta police said officers went to the 500 block on Main Street in northeast Atlanta around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said a man was exiting a parking garage when two men approached him.  One of the men had a gun and demanded he exit his SUV. The carjackers drove off and hit a wall a short distance later. Police arrested one man and the other ran away.  The search for the carjacker forced delays at the nearby Lindbergh MARTA station.  No one was injured in the incident.  Police are still searching for the second carjacker.  Stay with WSBTV.com for updates on the search for the second suspect. 
  • Georgia's new beer law on tap with brewery events this weekend
    Georgia's new beer law on tap with brewery events this weekend
    The wait is (almost) over. Georgia’s new beer law, which will allow craft beer and liquor manufacturers to sell directly to consumers, was passed earlier this year , but won’t actually go into effect Sept. 1. Breweries around the state are celebrating with special events starting Thursday and running through the weekend:   Intown Atlanta and South Fulton Arches Brewing’s End of Prohibition Party will feature specialty limited release beers, food, Civil War-era portrait-taking and live music from 4-8 p.m. Friday. 3361 Dogwood Drive, Hapeville. 678-653-2739, archesbrewing.com Eventide Brewing will host a Happy New Beer Party from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. Tickets are $15-$100 and include a  midnight beer to ring in the enactment of the bill and live music, with the pricier tickets also offering tastings and tours. 1015 Grant St. SE, Atlanta. 404-907-4543, eventidebrewing.com Red Brick Brewing Co. will host a Georgia Independence Beer Celebration with live music and catering by Das BBQ. Pay for beer by the pint or flight and take home up to a case to go. 2323 Defoor Hills Road NW, Atlanta. 404-355-5558, redbrickbrewing.com Second Self Beer Company will offer a free half pint starting at midnight Friday, following the last of its tour and tastings. 1317 Logan Circle NW, Atlanta. 678-916-8035, secondselfbeer.com SweetWater Brewing Co. will host New Tours, New Experience Friday-Sunday with $8 tours of the main production facility including three 5 oz samples (upgrade to a souvenir glass for $11); free hourly guided tours of The Woodlands taproom; beers for sale; and food trucks on site. Read more HERE. 195 Ottley Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-691-2537, sweetwaterbrew.com   North Fulton and Cherokee Gate City Brewing will host Buy Beer, Not Tours starting at 11 a.m. Friday and going through noon on Monday with special pours, live music and food trucks. 43 Magnolia St., Roswell. 678-404-0961 Jekyl Brewing’s Better Late Than Never Party will feature beer, food, live music and more from 4-11:45 p.m. on Friday. 2855 Marconi Drive, Alpharetta. 844-453-5955, jekyllbrewing.com Reformation Brewery’s Free Beer Weekend will offer a complimentary short pour with the purchase of a first pint from Friday-Sunday, 25 percent off FREE*BEER T-shirts and pours of the Bourbon Barrel-Aged Jude. 500 Arnold Mill Way, Woodstock. 678-341-0828,  reformationbrewery.com   Cobb County Starting at midnight on Friday, Burnt Hickory Brewery will offer cases to go of some of their popular brews including Cannon Dragger and Didjits at a special price. 2260 Moon Station Court, Kennesaw. 770-514-8812, burnthickorybrewery.com/   DeKalb County Wild Heaven Beer‘s Late > Never event will offer live painting and music, food from South of Heaven BBQ and beer available by the glass starting at 4 p.m. Friday. 135B Maple St., Decatur. 404-997-8589, wildheavenbeer.com   The rest of Georgia Macon Beer Co. will host First Pint Pour from 3-8 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. and a ceremonial first pour at 3:30 p.m. Friday. 345 Oglethorpe St., Macon. 478-216-7117, maconbeercompanycom/ Riverwatch Brewing will host First Pint Pour at 4:30 p.m. Friday. 175 Fourth St., Augusta. 706-421-7177, riverwatchbrewery.com/ Savannah River Brewing Co. will host a Re-Grand Opening : No Tour Required! event Friday-Sunday featuring new beers, old favorites and extended hours. 813 5th St., Augusta. 706-426-8212, savannahriverbrew.com The Southern Brewing Co. will host Goodbye Tours, Hello Pours from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 featuring $10 tours and tastings, food and live music. 231 Collins Industrial Blvd., Athens. 706-548-7183, sobrewco.com   Terrapin Beer Co. will host a Friday Night Pints Kick Off from 5-9 p.m. with live music and beer sales by the pint. 265 Newton Bridge Road, Athens. 706-549-3377, terrapinbeer.com
  • Police make new push to find killer in 12-year-old cold case
    Police make new push to find killer in 12-year-old cold case
    Police are making a new push to solve a 12-year-old cold case. Frederick York, 24, was shot and killed at his apartment complex in northeast Atlanta on July 29, 2005. Homicide detectives believe he was followed home from a nearby check-cashing business. We're hearing from the victim's family for the first time as police gather new clues in the case, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.   Frederick York was gunned down outside of his apartment 12 years ago. The NEW evidence + push to solve this case. More @ 11 @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/gOmfJ4lCOe — Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) August 30, 2017  
  • Two dead after New Mexico library shooting
    Two dead after New Mexico library shooting
    A shooting has been reported at a Clovis, New Mexico library. >> Read more trending news This story was initially published Aug. 28 at 7:16 p.m. Eastern Time. It has since been updated.
