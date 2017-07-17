Road rage leads to black eye, felony charges for New York man 

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A New York state man was arrested Sunday after police said he got into a road-rage fight with another driver following a fender bender in Delaware.
Jason R. Reed, 39, of Syracuse, was driving through Bridgeville, located in Sussex County, with his wife and two children when he became angry that a man driving a 2015 Dodge Challenger was driving the speed limit in the left lane of U.S. 13, according to the Delaware State Police.
“Reed then entered into the right lane and began passing the Challenger when he made an abrupt lane change back into the left lane, striking the right front bumper of the car with the left side of his minivan,” troopers said in a news release.
The driver of the Challenger, a 50-year-old disabled man, pulled over in the median of the road and came to a controlled stop, the news release said. Reed also pulled over to confront the man, who exited his car with his cane in his hand.
“Reed began an argument which turned physical, leading to the two men fighting in the median and causing more damage to the Challenger when the two fell into the side of the car,” the news release said.
The other man was able to gain the upper hand over Reed, holding him on the ground until troopers arrived. The victim had minor injuries, but did not require medical attention, troopers said.
Reed’s mugshot showed that he suffered a black eye and bruises to his mouth in the fight.
Reed is charged with possession of a deadly weapon (vehicle) during the commission of a felony, four counts of reckless endangerment, third-degree assault, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, malicious mischief by motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and failure to remain within a single lane, the state police report said. He remained in the Sussex Correctional Institution on Monday in lieu of $40,350 bond.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself