Listen Live
cloudy-day
88°
H 87
L 65

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
88°
Mostly Clear
H 87° L 65°
  • cloudy-day
    88°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 65°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 65°
  • cloudy-day
    79°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 79° L 57°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Rihanna to Trump: 'Don't let your people die like this'
Close

Rihanna to Trump: 'Don't let your people die like this'

Rihanna to Trump: 'Don't let your people die like this'
Photo Credit: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Rihanna attends the 'FENTY Beauty' by Rihanna launch at Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge on September 19, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Rihanna to Trump: 'Don't let your people die like this'

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Singer Rihanna criticized President Donald Trump’s response to Hurricane Maria’s devastating impact on Puerto Rico in a tweet on Thursday.

>> Read more trending news

Hurricane Maria slammed into the island with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, bringing with it torrential rains and catastrophic wind gusts. The storm knocked out the country’s power grid and left millions of people without potable water.

Close

Rihanna to Trump: 'Don't let your people die like this'

Rihanna on Thursday shared an image with the president of the New York Daily News’s Sept. 27 front page which read, “No food, no water, no power, no medical care for the dying … Puerto Rico needs more help, Mr. President!” over the words “American tragedy.”

“Dear @realDonaldTrump I know you've probably already seen this, but I just wanted to make sure!” Rihanna, who is from Barbados, wrote Thursday. “Don't let your people die like this.”

Rihanna is the latest celebrity to urge Trump to do more in response to the storm, along with “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, rapper Pitbull and actress Jennifer Lopez.

A few hours after posting her message to Trump, Rihanna called for a “round of applause” for efforts to aid Puerto Rico from former presidents George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

Government officials are also being criticized by Puerto Rican authorities after acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke declared that the federal response to the damage on the island is a “good news story.”

"When you don't have food for a baby, it's not a good news story," Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz told CNN on Friday. "Damn it, this is not a good news story. This is a people-are-dying story."

Recovery efforts in Puerto Rico are ongoing.

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • President Trump to decide fate of HHS Sec. Tom Price tonight
    President Trump to decide fate of HHS Sec. Tom Price tonight
    President Donald Trump says he will make a decision by Friday night about whether or not he will fire Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. Price, the former Congressman from Georgia’s 6th District , was trying to hang on to his job Friday amid continuing questions over his use of private charter flights on official business at a cost of several hundred thousand dollars. Trump calls Price a very fine person, but notes: 'We'll be announcing something today'— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 29, 2017 'As a human being Tom Price is a very good man. I can tell you .... I didn't like it cosmetically or otherwise,' Trump told reporters Friday.  'As a human being Tom Price is a very good man. I can tell you'....'I didn't like it cosmetically or otherwise' - Trump— Justin Gray (@grayjustin) September 29, 2017 Trump is deeply frustrated with Price and has grown increasingly annoyed by the stream of reports about the health secretary's expensive air travel, according to three people familiar with Trump's private discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Asked about Price, Trump says: 'We have great secretaries, and we have some that actually own their own planes'— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 29, 2017 He has also told people close to him that he believes Price's run of bad headlines stepped on the administration's launch of its tax plan. And he has told people he believes Price didn't do enough to sell the ill-fated GOP plan to 'repeal and replace' the Obama health law. Trump has considered firing Price but has not yet committed to doing so , according to one of the people who have spoken to him in recent days. Trump often muses about dismissing underlings but does not always follow through. Price's travels were first reported last week by Politico, which said cheaper commercial flights were a viable option in many cases. That prompted a review by the HHS inspector general's office to see if federal travel regulations were followed. Price has been regarded as a conservative policy expert. He said his travel was approved by the department he heads. He said he'd write a personal check to reimburse taxpayers for his travel on charter flights taken on government business. And he pledged to fly commercial — 'no exceptions.' The repayment — $51,887.31, according to Price's office — covers only the secretary's seat. Price did not address the overall cost of the flights, expected to be much higher. The Associated Press contributed to this article.
  • Hawks G Schroder charged with battery after late-night fight
    Hawks G Schroder charged with battery after late-night fight
    Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder has been charged with battery after a fight at a late-night restaurant. Brookhaven police reported that Schroder and three other men were arrested in an altercation around 2 a.m. Friday at the 6am restaurant. A review of video from the scene led to the misdemeanor charges. According to a police report, the video shows a total of seven people, including a security office, involved in 'what appeared to be a verbal heated exchange.' It also shows Schroder shoving the victim, Joey Hall, before he and the other three members of his party attacked Hall with their hands and feet. Security officers were able to stop the brawl before police arrived. The report says Hall sustained scratches to his right knee and complained of right ankle pain before he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The Hawks said they were aware of the incident but declined further comment. ___ For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
  • Substitute teacher kneels for pledge, sparks debate
    Substitute teacher kneels for pledge, sparks debate
    A school in Littleton, Massachusetts, is addressing parents and students after a substitute teacher knelt Thursday during the pledge of allegiance. >> Read more trending news According to a letter sent out from the Russell Street School’s Principal, Scott Bazydlo, a substitute teacher knelt during the pledge of allegiance.  'While this topic is timely and does have educational merit, it should be addressed sensitively and age-appropriately by permanent faculty and (should be) inclusive of the beliefs of all children and families,” Bayzdlo’s letter reads.  >> Related: Donald Trump says NFL anthem protesters should be ‘off the field’ and fired The principal said students and parents brought the incident to the school’s attention, and the substitute teacher proceeded to talk to students about her political views.  “The Littleton Public Schools respects the rights of all individuals to participate or respectfully abstain from participating in the Pledge of Allegiance,” the principal wrote. “However, in our roles as educators, it is imperative we provide students all sides of an issue like this and allow them to form opinions with guidance from parents.” Bazydlo says the move was inappropriate, as the teacher is not a permanent member of the faculty and it was outside the plans of the classroom’s teacher.
  • Rihanna to Trump: 'Don't let your people die like this'
    Rihanna to Trump: 'Don't let your people die like this'
    Singer Rihanna criticized President Donald Trump’s response to Hurricane Maria’s devastating impact on Puerto Rico in a tweet on Thursday. >> Read more trending news Hurricane Maria slammed into the island with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, bringing with it torrential rains and catastrophic wind gusts. The storm knocked out the country’s power grid and left millions of people without potable water. Rihanna on Thursday shared an image with the president of the New York Daily News’s Sept. 27 front page which read, “No food, no water, no power, no medical care for the dying … Puerto Rico needs more help, Mr. President!” over the words “American tragedy.” “Dear @realDonaldTrump I know you've probably already seen this, but I just wanted to make sure!” Rihanna, who is from Barbados, wrote Thursday. “Don't let your people die like this.” Rihanna is the latest celebrity to urge Trump to do more in response to the storm, along with “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, rapper Pitbull and actress Jennifer Lopez. A few hours after posting her message to Trump, Rihanna called for a “round of applause” for efforts to aid Puerto Rico from former presidents George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter. Government officials are also being criticized by Puerto Rican authorities after acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke declared that the federal response to the damage on the island is a “good news story.” 'When you don't have food for a baby, it's not a good news story,' Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz told CNN on Friday. 'Damn it, this is not a good news story. This is a people-are-dying story.' Recovery efforts in Puerto Rico are ongoing.
  • The Latest: Brown signs California affordable housing bills
    The Latest: Brown signs California affordable housing bills
    The Latest on California's affordable housing legislation (all times local): 12 p.m. Gov. Jerry Brown has signed 15 bills to provide more money for affordable housing and streamline regulations that can stifle construction. A long list of lawmakers and housing advocates lined up to cheer the legislation as a game-changer in California's quest to provide enough housing at reasonable prices. But all say the issue is far from solved. The $4 billion housing bond that serves as the key funding mechanism of the bills still needs approval from voters next year. Brown says at the signing ceremony Friday in San Francisco that more work will need to be done in future legislative sessions to fully tackle the problem. California lacks an estimated 1.5 million affordable rental units compared to demand. __ 6 a.m. Gov. Jerry Brown will sign legislation Friday aimed at tackling California's growing affordable housing crisis with one of the nation's most expensive cities as his backdrop. More than a dozen bills make up the package Brown will sign outside a San Francisco affordable housing complex. They include money to build more low-income housing and policies to speed up stalled construction. Lawmakers and advocates cheer the package as the most significant housing policy to come out of Sacramento in years. But it will be several years before affordable housing units start popping up across the state and, when they do, they won't cover California's full demand. The state lacks an estimated 1.5 million affordable homes compared to demand. Estimates predict the package will help build 90,000 new units in the next 10 years.
  • ‘ICU Grandpa’ has held babies at Atlanta children’s hospital for 12 years
    ‘ICU Grandpa’ has held babies at Atlanta children’s hospital for 12 years
    A man affectionately known as “ICU Grandpa” became internet famous this week after Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta posted a picture of him on its Facebook page Wednesday evening.  >> Read more trending news “This photo was taken by baby Logan’s mom as she fought back happy tears,” the post said. “Logan has been in our hospital for six weeks. Every night, his mom goes home to be with his big sister. Every morning, she drives back to Scottish Rite feeling ‘anxious that he’s been missing his mommy.’” WSB spoke with Logan’s mother, MaryBeth Brulotte, who CHOA said held back happy tears ash she took the photo. “He had such a kind spirit,” Brulotte said.  David Deutchman visits the hospital’s pediatric and neonatal intensive care units to hold babies whose parents can’t be with them that day, and has done so for 12 years, according to CHOA.  “On Tuesdays, he visits the PICU to hold babies whose parents can’t be with them that day. On Thursdays, he makes rounds in the NICU,” the post said. The Facebook post had been liked more than 153,000 times and shared more than 44,000 times by Friday afternoon. Multiple news outlets wrote about Deutchman, and on Friday, CHOA posted a video of Deutchman’s visits. The grandpa can be heard softly singing “You are My Sunshine” to a baby. “Sometimes I get puked on, I get peed on. It’s great,” he says in the video.  Deutchman says his male friends ask why he makes the visits. “They just don’t get it, the kind of reward you can get from holding a baby like this,” he said. The hospital said Deutchman began volunteering after he retired from working in international business marketing. He has two daughters and two grandchildren, ages 19 and 21. 'It touched my heart,” Brulotte said of Deutchman’s visit with her son. “I’m so glad that he's getting the recognition he deserves.”
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.