Retirement approved for cop who said ‘we only kill black people’

A Cobb County police lieutenant set to be fired for making inappropriate racial comments has been allowed to retire immediately instead.

>> Read more trending news

Lt. Greg Abbott was caught on camera telling a woman “we only kill black people” during a traffic stop. The woman, who appears to be white, was nervous about reaching for her phone in front of the officer.

The stop took place on July 10, 2016, just four days after Philando Castille was shot and killed by a Minnesota police officer after Castille informed the policeman he had a gun permit and was armed.

Related: Cop during traffic stop: ‘Remember, we only kill black people’

During a press conference in Marietta, Georgia, Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register announced Thursday his intention to terminate Abbott’s employment. As Register addressed reporters and members of the community, Abbott was sending in his request to retire.

Cobb Public Safety Director Sam Heaton confirmed Friday that Abbott requested an immediate retirement and it was approved by the department.

“He is entitled to his full retirement benefits and would have been even if terminated,” Heaton said in an email.