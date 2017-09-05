Listen Live
Residents fed up with neighbor's controversial lawn signs and displays
Residents fed up with neighbor's controversial lawn signs and displays

Residents fed up with neighbor's controversial lawn signs and displays
Photo Credit: WSBTV.com
Neighbors upset over signs they believe are racist in man's front lawn.

Residents fed up with neighbor's controversial lawn signs and displays

By: Rikki Klaus, WSBTV.com

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -  Residents in Decatur, Georgia, say they've had enough of a man's controversial signs and displays in his front yard.

The man, James Edward Avery, has stuffed monkeys hanging from nooses and signs with vulgar language they say is offensive and racist.

Avery told WSB-TV he feels he has finally found his purpose in life -- to spread truth and encourage conversation.

More than 300 people have signed a petition saying they are disturbed by the "abusive" content of his messaging. Neighbors said he stands in front of his house daily, wearing costumes and sometimes waving flags or flicking people off. He's even been known to yell at drivers for hours.

"I'm getting nothing but negative attention," he said.

But the yelling is not what some neighbors say bothers them the most. It's the controversial signs in his yard.

"This is out of control. This has been going on for so long and we are sick of it. The whole community is absolutely sick of this," said Julian Sands, who works nearby.

Avery has dozens of signs, some with religious references.

"Stuff that is sexist or homophobic or racist or inciting violence, that I think should not be allowed," Sands said.

There's a stuffed animal on display with a toy gun pointed at its neck. Some told WSB-TV they find that and these three stuffed monkeys hanging from nooses deeply upsetting.

"Me, personally, being a black male, it shows a sign that he's racist and not to mention no telling what types of things he has on his mind," another resident said. "To me it's about lynching. It's not only offensive, it's dangerous."

Avery says the hanging "see no evil, speak no evil, hear no evil" stuffed animals mean something else entirely. 

"They generally mean being of sound mind, body and action. Set the example for others to follow," he told WSB-TV.

Avery had to go to court for too many signs in his yard and is now on probation.

DeKalb County police say the messaging falls under freedom of speech.

  • The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest on the United States and North Korea (all times local): 4:10 p.m. The White House says President Donald Trump has told South Korean President Moon Jae-In that he supports the country's push to lift restrictions on its missile payload capabilities. Trump has offered 'conceptual approval' on the purchase of billions of dollars' worth of U.S. military weapons and equipment by South Korea. The two leaders spoke Monday morning to discuss their response to the latest provocation from North Korea — an alleged Sunday test of a hydrogen bomb. The White House says both leaders 'underscored the grave threat that North Korea's latest provocation poses to the entire world' and agreed 'to maximize pressure on North Korea using all means at their disposal.' That includes a pledge to strengthen their joint military capabilities. ___ 4 p.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the latest provocation by North Korea. The White House says Trump and Merkel 'condemned North Korea's continued reckless and dangerous behavior' and reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at the United Nations. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said during a U.N. Security Council meeting Monday that North Korea's leader 'is begging for war.' The White House is also repeating the president's oft-used line that 'all options' to address the threat remain 'on the table.' North Korea claims it detonated a hydrogen bomb on Sunday — the latest in a string of missile and nuclear tests. ___ 11:55 a.m. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United Nations Security Council should seriously review cutting off oil supplies to North Korea. In a 20-minute phone call with Putin, Moon also urged the U.N. Security Council to review measures to cut off sources of North Korea's foreign currencies, including banning countries from importing North Korean workers. That's according to a statement released by Moon's presidential office. The office said Putin told Moon that North Korea's nuclear and missile programs threatening international peace and security, but emphasized finding a diplomatic solution. ___ 11:30 a.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday for the first time since North Korea's recent nuclear test. According to a statement from South Korea's presidential office, Moon and Trump agreed to remove the limit on the payload of South Korean missiles in response to the North's nuclear test. They also both agreed that the latest test was a grave provocation that was 'unprecedented.' South Korea said Trump also reaffirmed an ironclad commitment to South Korea's defense, and the two countries agreed to seek stronger U.N. sanctions against the North. The two leaders spoke for approximately 40 minutes by phone. ___ 10:34 a.m. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday amid intensifying tensions with North Korea. The call comes as the U.N. Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week about North Korea after the country said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground Sunday. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday said the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a 'massive military response.' Trump has also threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China. He also faulted South Korea for its 'talk of appeasement.
  • Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    A woman is recovering from injuries after a chair that was thrown from the 10th floor of a hotel hit her in the head Sunday morning. Police said chairs and bottles were thrown around 1:30 a.m. from the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Atlanta. >> Read more trending news Authorities said Kelly McDaniel was walking a first-floor landing when one of the chairs struck her in the head. McDaniel said she heard loud pops and felt something wet and warm gushing down her face.  'It was just so much blood,' she told WSBTV.com. She was taken to the hospital where she received two staples to close her wound, police said. McDaniel was attending Dragon Con over the weekend. Event organizers said 82,000 people were expected to attend the four-day pop culture convention. Paramedics rushed McDaniel to the hospital while she was dressed in a Loki costume from the “Avengers” movies. McDaniel said she believes the costume helped lessen the blow from the chair. 'I really think that saved my life,' she said. McDaniel was one of two women who were hurt, police said. Both were treated at the hospital and released. McDaniel is urging witnesses to call police. “I think they need to punished by the law for assault with a deadly weapon,” she said. “I could have been really hurt.” The Marriott Marquis is one of Dragon Con’s host hotels. The director of media relations for Dragon Con sent WSBTV.com the following statement: Two women at Dragon Con were injured at the convention early Sunday morning when two chairs were dropped from an outside balcony on the 10th floor in the Marriott to a landing below. The women were treated and released at separate hospitals. We are grateful that the injuries were not more severe. And we are proud of the Dragon Con attendees who stepped up quickly, realized the severity of the situation and provided immediate assistance. The Atlanta Police Department is investigating. Downtown Atlanta was filled with visitors this Labor Day weekend with Dragon Con, the Chick-fil-A Game, the first big game inside Mercedes-Benz stadium, and Atlanta Black Gay Pride weekend.
  • Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Officials at Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton was pregnant with her and Prince William’s third child, The Sun reported Monday. >> Read more trending news Queen Elizabeth was reported to be “delighted” with the news, according to the Sun. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already have two children: Prince George and Princess Charlotte. According to the official statement, morning sickness forced Kate to cancel her schedule. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the statement read. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. 'As with her previous pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today.” Hyperemesis gravidarum affects about one in every 200 pregnancies and results in severe nausea and vomiting -- with one of the main dangers being dehydration., the BBC reported. The expectant child will become the fifth in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. If a boy, it will be the first time new rules to remove male primogeniture will be invoked, the BBC reported. The change -- which stops royal sons taking precedence over their female siblings in the line of succession -- went into effect in March 2015. The child will be the Queen's sixth great-grandchild. 
  • Joel Osteen addresses congregation with a message of recovery after Hurricane Harvey
    Joel Osteen addresses congregation with a message of recovery after Hurricane Harvey
    Lakewood Church Pastor Joel Osteen dedicated his Sunday message to Hurricane Harvey following a week of scrutiny when his church’s doors were closed in the early aftermath. >> Read more trending news “We’re not going to understand everything that happens, but having a ‘poor old me’ mentality or ‘look what I lost’ or ‘why did this happen,’ you know, that’s just going to pull you down,” he said. Osteen put an added focus on moving on recovering after the storm. “God won’t allow it unless he has a purpose for it,” he said. “We may not see it at the time, but that’s what faith is all about ... He’s got you in the palm of his hand. He’s working in your behalf right now, behind the scenes, he’s lining up things in your favor. “So let’s don’t have a victim mentality, let’s have a restoration mentality,” he continued. “Lord, we thank you, that you’re going to pay back what belongs to us.” >> Related: Be like Jesus, Rosie O'Donnell tells Joel Osteen >> Related: Religious groups stand united to shelter Harvey survivors As people remain split on the truth, some church members alleged that the church was unable to house displaced Texans due to parts of the building being flooded. Filmmaker Tyler Perry said in a video that he spoke with Osteen and Osteen’s wife, Victoria, and was told that there were safety concerns. >> Related: Tyler Perry donates to Harvey relief and defends pal Joel Osteen “It’s easy for somebody from a distance to make judgments without having all the information,” Osteen said amid the controversy. “Some people that don’t have the facts and people who don’t want to have the facts will continue to try to stir things up.” >> Related: Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church opens as shelter after criticism in wake of Harvey
  • Obama calls ending DACA program 'cruel,' 'self-defeating'
    Obama calls ending DACA program 'cruel,' 'self-defeating'
    Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday called the Trump administration's decision to repeal a program protecting young immigrants from deportation 'cruel' and 'self-defeating.' He urged Congress to pass a bill fixing the situation 'with a sense of moral urgency.' In a Facebook message, Obama said repealing the program casts a shadow over some of the nation's best and brightest young people. 'To target these young people is wrong - because they have done nothing wrong,' he wrote. The former president's statement came as President Donald Trump announced that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program will end in six months. During his campaign, Trump slammed the program, saying shielding immigrants brought to the United States illegally when they were children from deportation was illegal 'amnesty.' Trump and his supporters, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, have called it unconstitutional. DACA has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S. in the form of two-year, renewable work permits. The Obama administration created the DACA program in 2012 as a stopgap as they pushed unsuccessfully for a broader immigration overhaul in Congress. Many Republicans say they opposed the program on the grounds that it was executive overreach. Legislation to legalize the so-called Dreamers has been lingering in Congress for years. Obama called anew on Congress to pass an immigration bill 'with a sense of moral urgency that matches the urgency these young people feel.' The former president added that deporting DACA recipients does not make sense, since 'kicking them out won't lower the unemployment rate, or lighten anyone's taxes, or raise anybody's wages.' 'It is self-defeating - because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love,' Obama said. 'And it is cruel. What if our kid's science teacher or our friendly neighbor turns out to be a Dreamer? Where are we supposed to send her? To a country she doesn't know or remember, with a language she may not even speak?
  • Trump says he’s open to efforts in Congress to protect illegal immigration “Dreamers”
    Trump says he’s open to efforts in Congress to protect illegal immigration “Dreamers”
    Hours after his Attorney General announced that the feds would phase out an Obama Administration program that keeps young illegal immigrants from being deported, President Trump said he was willing to support efforts in Congress to allow those people to stay in the United States, saying it was the “right thing to do.” “I have a love for these people,” Mr. Trump told reporters during a photo op with key lawmakers in the Congress on the issue of tax reform. “Really, we have no choice, we have to be able to do something,” the President added. “I think it’s going to be the right solution,” Mr. Trump said. President Trump on Dreamers: “I have a great heart for the folks we're talking about. A great love for them.' https://t.co/3ZslQPI8Qh — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 5, 2017 A number of Republicans quickly signaled that they would be ready to vote a plan that could lead to a legal status for those who qualify for DACA. “President Trump is making the correct decision to allow Congress to legislate and return to constitutional order,” said Rep. Bill Shuster (R-PA). “There are a lot of people on the Republican side of the aisle who understand your dilemma,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said to Dreamers, as he pressed for a quick vote on a bill to give those younger illegal immigrants a chance to gain U.S. citizenship. “We want to find a fair solution, because you have done nothing wrong,” Graham added, saying that he thought the President’s move was correct, because the original DACA decision had been wrong. The talk about DACA immediately sparked discussions about possible horsetrading, as it seemed unlikely that Republicans – or the White House – would agree to simply pass something that dealt with DACA, and not other immigration issues. News: 'No way' will DACA legislative fix get done this month, @JohnCornyn says. And 'no way it'll stand alone' — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 5, 2017 The White House wouldn’t say if it wants to get money for a border wall as part of any immigration action in the Congress – but it was clear that the GOP isn’t going to just knuckle under over DACA. “The President wants to see responsible immigration reform, and he wants that to be part of it,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said of the DACA issue. “But again, we can’t take just a one-piece fix. We’ve got to do an overall immigration reform that’s responsible and, frankly, that’s lawful. And that’s what the President wants to see Congress do,” she added. Sanders repeatedly said the Congress needs to act – or get out of the way; for some, that seemed like the Trump White House was preparing to lay the blame on lawmakers, if nothing gets approved by the House and Senate related to immigration policy. One thing the President would certainly want to see is money to build his plan for a wall along the border with Mexico. “A wall is a non-starter,” said Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL), who advocated fast action now on just the DACA issue. But pressed by reporters, Durbin wouldn’t say if he would stick to that if deal making began on immigration.
