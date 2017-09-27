Listen Live
Researchers help man regain consciousness after 15 years in vegetative state
Researchers help man regain consciousness after 15 years in vegetative state

Researchers help man regain consciousness after 15 years in vegetative state
Researchers help man regain consciousness after 15 years in vegetative state

By: Zuri Davis, Rare.us

LYON, France -  Doctors have restored a man's consciousness after he spent 15 years in a vegetative state, the New York Daily News reports.

The French man, 35, was in a persistent vegetative state (PVS) after a car accident when he was 20. Doctors and researchers determined that the key to helping the man regain consciousness lay in his vagus nerve, the longest cranial nerve, which runs through the abdomen, chest, neck and brain. Dr. Angela Sirigu of the Institut des Sciences Cognitives Marc Jeannerod in Lyon, France, led a team to implant a device in his chest that would stimulate his nerves.

The man showed improvement within a month. He was able to physically respond to external stimuli six months later. However, doctors say that the man is not fully recovered.

"He is still paralyzed; he cannot talk, but he can respond. Now he is more aware," Sirigu explained, according to the Guardian. He has been able to track objects with his eyes, move his head toward a person speaking to him and even cry upon hearing his favorite song.

The study successfully served as further evidence that a person has the potential to survive a vegetative state lasting longer than 12 months, which are usually thought to be lost causes.

Read more here.

  • WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB Radio, The AJC and Channel 2 Action News are partnering with the League of Women Voters to host an open forum as the race for Atlanta mayor heats up. All candidates for Atlanta mayor are invited to participate and talk about the issues on Sept. 28 at Emory University.  You can watch the live event LIVE on WSBRadio.com or on the official WSB Radio Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  The forum will be moderated by WSB’s Director of Editorials & Public Affairs Jocelyn Dorsey. There are more than a dozen people in the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor. Kasim Reed’s tenure ends in 2018. An early poll from August shows candidate Mary Norwood leading the pack, with 25.4 percent of the vote. However, three candidates -- Keisha Lance Bottoms, Peter Aman and Caesar Mitchell -- have more than 10 percent of the vote. On top of that, nearly 20 percent say they’re undecided or have no opinion.
  • Hurricane Maria: Live updates
    Hurricane Maria: Live updates
    Tropical Storm Maria continues to churn in the Atlantic Ocean. The deadly storm has claimed lives on multiple islands in its path. >> Read more trending news 
  • Will Trump allow release of secret JFK assassination papers?
    Will Trump allow release of secret JFK assassination papers?
    The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing. Now, they're waiting to see whether President Donald Trump will block the release of files that could shed light on a tragedy that has stirred conspiracy theories for decades. The National Archives has until Oct. 26 to disclose the remaining files related to Kennedy's 1963 assassination, unless Trump intervenes. The CIA and FBI, whose records make up the bulk of the batch, won't say whether they've appealed to the Republican president to keep them under wraps. 'The American public deserves to know the facts, or at least they deserve to know what the government has kept hidden from them for all these years,' Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics and author of a book about Kennedy, said in an email to The Associated Press. 'It's long past the time to be forthcoming with this information,' he said. It's unlikely the documents contain any big revelations about Kennedy's killing, said Judge John Tunheim, who was chairman of the independent agency in the 1990s that made public many assassination records and decided how long others could remain secret. Sabato and other JFK scholars believe the trove of files may provide insight into assassin Lee Harvey Oswald's trip to Mexico City weeks before the killing, during which he visited the Soviet and Cuban embassies. Oswald's stated reason for going was to get visas that would allow him to enter Cuba and the Soviet Union, according to the Warren Commission, the investigative body established by President Lyndon B. Johnson, but much about the trip remains unknown. Among the protected information up for release is details about the arrangements the U.S. entered into with the Mexican government that allowed it to have close surveillance of those and other embassies, said Tunheim, a federal judge in Minnesota. Kennedy experts also hope to see the full report on Oswald's trip to Mexico City from staffers of the House committee that investigated the assassination, said Rex Bradford, president of the Mary Ferrell Foundation, which publishes assassination records. The White House didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment. The FBI declined to comment on whether it has asked Trump to keep the files hidden. A CIA spokeswoman would say only that it 'continues to engage in the process to determine the appropriate next steps with respect to any previously-unreleased CIA information.' Congress mandated in 1992 that all assassination documents be released within 25 years, unless the president asserts that doing so would harm intelligence, law enforcement, military operations or foreign relations. The still-secret documents include more than 3,000 that have never been seen by the public and more than 30,000 that have been released previously, but with redactions. The files that were withheld in full were those the Assassination Records Review Board deemed 'not believed relevant,' Tunheim said. Its members sought to ensure they weren't hiding any information directly related to Kennedy's assassination, but there may be nuggets of information in the files that they didn't realize was important two decades ago, he said. 'There could be some jewels in there because in our level of knowledge in the 1990s is maybe different from today,' Tunheim said. The National Archives would not say whether any agencies have appealed the release of the documents. The Archives in July published online more than 440 never-before-seen assassination documents and thousands of others that had been released previously with redactions. Among those documents was a 1975 internal CIA memo that questioned whether Oswald became motivated to kill Kennedy after reading an AP article in a newspaper that quoted Fidel Castro as saying 'U.S. leaders would be in danger if they helped in any attempt to do away with leaders of Cuba.' 'Oswald might have had a clear motive, one that we have never really understood for killing Kennedy, because he thought that by killing Kennedy he might be saving the life of Fidel Castro,' said Philip Shenon, a former New York Times reporter who has written a book about Kennedy's assassination. Some of the files will likely remain under wraps, experts say. It's unlikely the National Archives will release some IRS records, including the tax returns of Jack Ruby, the man who killed Oswald, Bradford said. Sabato said he also suspects that some key records may also have been destroyed before the 1992 law ordered that all the files be housed in the National Archives. And even a full release of the documents isn't likely to put to rest conspiracy theories that have swirled around the young president's death for more than five decades. 'People will probably always believe there must have been a conspiracy,' Tunheim said. 'I just don't think that the federal government, in particular, is efficient enough to hide a secret like that for so long,' he said. ___ Follow Alanna Durkin Richer at http://twitter.com/aedurkinricher. Read more of her work at http://apne.ws/2hIhzDb
  • Accused Ohio prison killer set for guilty plea, sentencing
    Accused Ohio prison killer set for guilty plea, sentencing
    After Casey Pigge was taken into custody last year for using a brick to kill his cellmate by repeatedly smashing his head, he made one thing clear to investigators. 'Pigge denied any desire to be a serial killer, but could not promise that he wouldn't kill again,' a prison social worker said after interviewing him. On Feb. 1, just two days after pleading guilty to beating cellmate Luther Wade to death, Pigge was placed in a prison transport van with several other inmates. As the bus headed south through Pickaway County in central Ohio, investigators say, Pigge used a chain meant to restrain him around the stomach to strangle inmate David Johnson. 'I guess you never seen that on a bus before,' Pigge boasted to the surviving inmates afterward, according to highway patrol records. Johnson was serving an eight-year sentence for sexual battery. Pigge was scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday afternoon to killing Johnson and be immediately sentenced. Any time in prison for Johnson's death is moot: Pigge already is serving a life sentence for killing Wade and 30 years to life for fatally slitting the throat of his girlfriend's mother in 2008. He gave himself a nickname, 'Box cutter,' after the weapon he used to kill her. The state prisons system has not said why Pigge, with his record, was placed in a van with the ability to carry out the alleged killing of Johnson. The state updated its prison transportation policies afterward but won't release details. 'They definitely was not doing their job and monitoring us even with a known Hannibal Lecter with us,' according to a letter from an inmate on the bus that day that was sent afterward to prisons director Gary Mohr, as reported by the Dayton Daily News. The state patrol's SWAT unit was transporting Pigge to Wednesday's hearing at the request of Pickaway County prosecutor Judy Wolford. 'He's obviously a dangerous individual,' she said. Pigge's attorney, Steve Larson, declined to comment before the hearing. Pigge, 29, feared Wade was a member of the Aryan Brotherhood who planned to kill him, records show. He'd been Wade's cellmate at Lebanon Correctional Facility for one day when he talked him into being blindfolded as part of a card trick, then took a brick and brought it down again and again on Wade's head. Even before Wade's killing, Pigge's prison misconduct record ran to nearly 30 pages. Over the years, he repeatedly refused to enter his cell, was found with homemade alcohol, collected contraband like razor blades, electric cords and a TV converter box and fought other inmates. Records show Pigge was born to a 14-year-old girl who used drugs and alcohol while pregnant with him. Child protection authorities first intervened when he was just 7 days old, according to a 2009 evaluation after Pigge killed his girlfriend's mother. Pigge was burned with cigarettes as a toddler, forced as a child to urinate in a heating grate when his mother and stepfather locked him in a room, was possibly sexually abused, and was repeatedly abandoned, according to the report by psychologist Dennis Eshbaugh. 'I feel nobody ever liked me,' Pigge told the psychologist. Pigge was placed in dozens of foster homes and hospitals over the years, and diagnosed with mild mental retardation. 'In effect, the defendant is functionally a child in an adult body,' Eshbaugh said. ___ Andrew Welsh-Huggins can be reached on Twitter at https://twitter.com/awhcolumbus.
  • Details emerge about alleged rape of teen girl by 2 men she met on Snapchat
    Details emerge about alleged rape of teen girl by 2 men she met on Snapchat
    A story out of West Jordan, Utah, has shocked people on social media as details emerge about the night two men allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in the back seat of a car after contacting her on the social media app Snapchat. >> Read more trending news Brothers Lclair Dodjim, 24, and Richard Mbaye Djassera, 21, face charges of aggravated kidnapping, rape, forcible sodomy, sexual exploitation of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and aggravated sexual assault. They were also booked for previous charges, per Fox 13, though the nature of those priors is not clear. The father of the victim said she slept over at a friend’s house on Sept. 8 and sneaked out to meet with three men, one of whom she knew from Snapchat. What allegedly happened next is disturbing. The Salt Lake County Jail said in a report they have a video that appears to show two men assaulting the victim, who is “passed out and/or unconscious throughout most of the video and clearly cannot give consent to anything that is happening to her.” The victim reportedly told police during an interview that the men took her to a gas station to buy alcohol, then to a hookah bar and then to a house party. After that, she said, the only thing she remembered was a man kissing her in the back seat of a car. KTLA reported that the teen woke up the next morning in one of their homes and immediately called a friend. A sexual assault was reported Sept. 9. After his arrest, Dodjim reportedly admitted that they all had alcohol and another man he identified as “Nash” had sex with the girl, but said he himself was “too drunk” and denied assaulting her. He reportedly identified Djassera as the one who recorded the alleged assault. Djassera was arrested, and according to police, “He thought it was funny, so he recorded them having sex on his phone.” The third man involved has not been named.
