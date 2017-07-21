Listen Live
Report: Ryan Seacrest to make more than $10 million for 'American Idol' return
What You Need Know: Ryan Seacrest

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Ryan Seacrest announced Thursday that he will return as the host of the upcoming “American Idol” reboot on ABC.

>> Read more trending news

“It’s genuinely hard to put into words what ‘American Idol’ means to me,” Seacrest said in a statement of the news. “I’m so grateful for the show and all the career and life opportunities it’s allowed me to experience. It’s been an incredible journey from day one. To be asked to return this year, at my new home at Disney ABC, is an honor, if not a bit surreal. I believe ABC is the perfect home for ‘Idol,’ and I’ve every confidence the show’s legions of fans will love it, especially ‘Idol’s’ best traditions of showcasing heartwarming stories, remarkable talent discovery and, best of all, making dreams come true.”

According to PEOPLE, Seacrest signed a multi-year deal worth upwards of $10 million. He previously served as the host of the original series for 15 seasons from 2002 to 2016. There were rumors that Seacrest wanted the title of executive producer before signing on as the host of the reboot, but according to TMZ, he did not get that title.

Seacrest currently works in New York City during the week on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and reportedly plans to fly back and forth to Los Angeles to shoot “American Idol.” He also plans to continue his daily radio show.

Auditions for the reboot of “American Idol” kick off on August 17.

News

  • Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — Louis Williams II was deployed in the Middle East when word came his 1-year-old daughter was gone. The 26-year-old Air Force reservist could hardly see through his grief as he packed a bag to fly home to this small town outside of Charleston.  Police say the child’s mother, Williams’ ex, Dijanelle Fowler, 25, left her in a sweltering car for some six hours while getting her hair done in DeKalb County, Georgia. Fowler surrendered this week on charges of second-degree murder and child neglect. In an extensive interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Williams said Thursday he is grief-stricken, angry and utterly confused at how this happened. He said he never saw the mother, who kept Skylar when he deployed in March, treat her badly. As much as it hurts, he wants forgiveness for the mother, whose mugshot has been plastered in the news across the country as ire for her floods social media. “I understand that God has already forgiven her,” he said, sitting in his living room. “Who am I not to?” For more on the story, visit myajc.com later today. - In other news: 
  • Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Authorities say a former UPS worker stole guns, phones, watches and expensive shoes from shipments he was supposed to deliver. Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was the first to break the news of the investigation in Lilburn. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he took 9 guns, 22 phones, 31 smartwatches, as well as shoes. Police said Seun Long Vang, 32 was charged with felony theft by taking. His girlfriend, Chhun Hath Kheav, 26, has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property. We'll explain how police said the suspect conducted the operation on Channel 2 Action News at 6. TRENDING STORIES: Corrections officers killed in inmates escape 'made several mistates' Rodents fell from ceiling of Chipotle, customers say Police: 11-year-old asked neighbor for food while mom out 'clubbing'
  • 12-year-old finds mom shot to death
    12-year-old finds mom shot to death
    Police are searching for a man wanted for murdering his wife inside their home on Medlock Park Drive. Gwinnett County police were there in Snellville investigating the murder Thursday night after a 12-year-old boy found his mother's body. 'The crime probably occurred between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.,' Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera, said. Officers said they received a call from the 12-year-old who said his mother was dead. The victim's son told detectives he was outside playing and saw his stepfather drive off around 9 p.m. Police said the boy then went inside and found the mother of six dead from one gunshot wound in the master bedroom of the home. 'The child was not at the home when the shooting took place,' said police. The victim was identified as Erica Powell, 46, and the suspect has been identified as Walter J. Lowe, 51, who was the victim's husband and the boy's stepfather. TRENDING STORIES: Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera 10-year-old girl hit, killed while walking to store Authorities told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach that they don't know yet what led up to the murder, but think the woman was shot during a domestic disturbance. 'They do have a domestic violence history,' an officer told Gehlbach. It's not the first time Lowe has been accused of family violence. A police report documented an incident two years ago at the home where Lowe was charged with battery and terroristic threats against Erica in front of two of her sons, including the then 10-year-old boy. 'He is still on the loose. We're still trying to find him,' police said. 'The suspect is driving a 2001 black Ford Expedition with Georgia tag RGJ8749 and aftermarket chrome wheels.'They believe Lowe is armed and dangerous and said Lowe is possibly still in the Metro Atlanta area, though he does have ties to New York and may be headed North. 'We're reaching out to authorities here in the state and also outside the state,' authorities told Gehlbach. 'We anticipate an arrest will be made.' Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police or CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.
  • Minneapolis officials call for chief's ouster after shooting
    Minneapolis officials call for chief's ouster after shooting
    Minneapolis police Chief Janee Harteau came under pressure from City Council members on Friday in the wake of an officer's fatal shooting of an Australian woman, with some calling for her dismissal. Harteau was out of the city on personal time for nearly a week following the shooting Saturday night of Justine Damond, a 40-year-old life coach and bride-to-be who was killed by an officer responding to her 911 call of a possible sexual assault. The state is investigating the shooting. In Harteau's first remarks on the case on Thursday — when she returned to work — she was sharply critical of Officer Mohamed Noor while defending his training. That wasn't enough for some City Council members. Linea Palmisano, who represents the ward where Damond died, said Harteau hadn't called her. 'I think her not calling speaks volumes,' Palmisano told the Star Tribune. 'You can say I'm calling for her removal because I'm still waiting for her call.' Council member Jacob Frey — a candidate for mayor — said the city needs new leadership. 'We need a new chief,' he said. Harteau defended her absence at a news conference late Thursday, saying she had been backpacking in a remote area and it would have been 'challenging' to return. She said she had been in touch with her command staff all week. The Minneapolis chief is appointed by the mayor. Removing a chief takes a decision by an executive committee of four council members and the mayor. Mayor Betsy Hodges clashed with Harteau recently over the chief's hiring of an inspector in a critical precinct. Harteau's strained relations with Hodges were also an issue after the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Jamar Clark during a confrontation with two white police officers in 2015. The black man's death, amid heightened tensions nationwide, sparked an 18-day occupation outside a police station and other protests across the city. A Justice Department review faulted poor communications between the mayor and the chief. Damond had called 911 twice late Saturday to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her house on Minneapolis' southwest side. Noor, who was in the passenger seat of a squad car, shot at Damond through the driver's side window. 'The actions in question go against who we are in the department, how we train and the expectations we have for our officers,' Harteau said Thursday. 'These were the actions and judgment of one individual.' Noor has declined to speak with the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is handling the investigation. His partner, Matthew Harrity, told investigators he was startled by a loud sound right before Damond approached the police vehicle. Neither officer had their body cameras turned on, which has drawn widespread criticism. Hodges said in a blog post Thursday that officers should turn them on any time they are responding to a call. Harteau also said the cameras should have been on. She said the department is making changes to its policy on the cameras, rolled out citywide eight months ago, including looking at technology that would turn them on automatically. Damond's family has said it wants changes in police protocols, including a look at how often officers are required to turn on their cameras. Her relatives also 'want to see this person not be an officer,' the family's Minneapolis attorney, Bob Bennett, said. 'He shouldn't be on the street with a gun making decisions,' Bennett said, adding that he wanted to see Noor's training records, including how he did in situations involving when to shoot or not shoot. Harteau said a report on Noor's training showed no problems. ___ Associated Press writer Steve Karnowski contributed. ___ Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas: http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv .
  • Air France to launch new airline specifically for millennials
    Air France to launch new airline specifically for millennials
    Air France will launch a new airline specifically for passengers aged 18 to 35. On Thursday, the airline announced its new airline, Joon, which will begin operating routes this fall.  >> Read more trending news According to a news release, Joon’s targeted clientele is young working professionals whose lifestyles revolve around digital technology. “Designed for our millennial customers, (Joon) will offer more than just a flight and a fare -- it will offer a global travel experience,” Dominique Wood, executive vice president of brand and communications at Air France, said in a statement. Joon’s flight attendants will wear casual, chic uniforms. Joon will begin operating flights from Paris-Charles de Gaulle this fall, with plans to expand to longer routes by next summer. The airline will not be a low cost airline.  >> Related: Low-cost airline considers replacing seats with standing space Wood said the airline plans to release more details about Joon’s destinations and fares in September. “This generation has inspired us a lot,” said Caroline Fontaine, vice president of brand at Air France. “They are opportunistic in a positive sense of the word as they know how to enjoy every moment and are in search of quality experiences that they want to share with others. Joon is a brand that carries these values.”
  • MISSING! 22-year-old woman in need of medication
    MISSING! 22-year-old woman in need of medication
    Authorities in Cobb County are looking for a missing 22-year-old woman who needs her medication.According to the Power Springs Police Department, Ericka Giles was last seen in the area of Brownsville Road and CH James Parkway. She's believed to be on foot with no cellphone.Police said Giles, who has the mental capacity of a juvenile, could be in Douglas County or the Douglasville area. TRENDING STORIES: FREE things to do this week: Ice cream festival, hiking & movies Unsecure handcuffs, toothbrush aided in prisoners' deadly escape, authorities say 12-year-old walks in, finds mom shot to death Giles is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, white shorts and black sandals. She was carrying a brown pocket book.Anyone with information on Giles' whereabouts is asked to contact 911.CLICK HERE to share Giles' is photo from the official WSB-TV Facebook page.
