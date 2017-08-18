Rep. Nancy Pelosi calls for Confederate statues removal from Capitol

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi wants to continue the effort to remove Confederate statues from the halls of Congress.

Pelosi said in a statement Thursday that, “The Confederate statues in the halls of congress have always been reprehensible. If Republicans are serious about rejecting white supremacy, I call upon Speaker Ryan to join Democrats to remove the Confederate statues from the Capital immediately.”

Pelosi noted that Robert E. Lee’s statue was moved from National Statuary Hall and replaced with a statue of Rosa Parks.

“There is no room for celebrating the violent bigotry of the men of the Confederacy in the hallowed halls of the United States Capitol or in places of honor across the country,” Pelosi added in the statement.

Each state can install two statues to represent the state in the Capitol’s National Statuary Hall, the Associated Press reported.

Some of the statues in question include Lee’s from Virginia, Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate States of America, installed by Mississippi and Alexander Hamilton Stephens, the CSA vice president, installed by Georgia.

Sen. Corey Booker, (D) N.J., said he would sponsor legislation to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol, the AP reported.

