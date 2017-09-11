Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

National
9/11 remembrance ceremonies held across nation
Close

9/11 remembrance ceremonies held across nation

9/11 remembrance ceremonies held across nation
Photo Credit: Robert Sabo
Memorabilia left for a loved one at the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014. In New York, family members of those killed at the World Trade Center will read the names of the victims at a ceremony at ground zero.(AP Photo/The Daily News, Robert Sabo, Pool)

9/11 remembrance ceremonies held across nation

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It will be day forever etched in the collective minds of the nation, when a quiet September Tuesday morning was shattered after hijackers took control of four planes, crashing them into New York’s Twin Towers, the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C. and finally a field in the middle of Pennsylvania.

>> Read more trending news

Sixteen years later, thousands will take a moment, whether during an official ceremony or quietly by themselves, to remember those 3,000 people who gave their lives during the attacks of Sept. 11.

Click here to read the names of all 2,983 victims killed not only on 9/11 but also the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Starting at 8:39 a.m., family members will read the names, one by one, of the victims. The ceremony will take place where the World Trade Center stood that day before the towers crashed down, WCBS reported.

There will be six pauses during the readings to mark when each plane hit, twice when they collapsed and once each for when the Pentagon and Flight 93 attacks happened.

>>What educators are teaching the next generation about 9/11

The September 11 Memorial and Museum will be closed to the public until Monday afternoon, to allow the families of those killed to remember their loved ones. Starting at 3 p.m. the Memorial plaza will be open to the public and will remain open until midnight. The Tribute in Light will also light the night sky. The Tribute in Light is a public art installation that shines two beams of light, four miles into the sky.

In the nation’s capital,President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will observe a moment of silence at the White House, then he’ll be at a ceremony held at the Pentagon, ABC News reported. There will be a private observance for families held at 9:11 a.m., then there will be a public observance and wreath-laying. Last week, Trump proclaimed today as “Patriot Day.”

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, paying tribute to those who lost their lives when Flight 93 crashed. He will be at the Flight 93 National Memorial.

>>Airline employee still haunted by checking in hijackers on Sept. 11 

The names of the victims and the tolling of bells is expected to start around 9:45 a.m., The Associated Press reported.

Ground was broken Sunday for a new memorial at the Flight 93 site. It is called the Tower of Voices. It will be 93 feet tall and will honor the 33 passengers and crew of Flight 93, The AP reported.

News

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma is pounding parts of Florida with high winds and dangerous surf. At least three people have died and millions are without power. Emergency crews in many areas are no longer responding to calls. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Atlanta mayor on approaching Irma: “Don’t be fooled...that this storm cannot hurt you.” 
    Atlanta mayor on approaching Irma: “Don’t be fooled...that this storm cannot hurt you.” 
    Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed has this warning for the city’s residents and those across metro Atlanta: “Don’t be fooled into thinking that this storm cannot hurt you. Don’t go out and play in it.”  Reed Sunday afternoon held a briefing to update the city’s preparations for what is expected to be Tropical Storm Irma, by the time in reaches metro Atlanta on Monday.  “At this point, we are advised to expect 5 inches, and possibly more, of rain. But more importantly, we are expecting wind gusts of up to 63 mph on Monday evening.” Reed stood alongside other city officials and emergency responders as plans were detailed for how Atlanta is getting ready.  City government offices will be closed Monday, perhaps also will close Tuesday depending on the storm’s aftermath. Mayor Reed is advising city businesses to close tomorrow.  Already on Sunday, parts of downtown Atlanta were getting gusty winds. Reed says there’s already been wind damage to buildings in parts of downtown, forcing some street closures. He expects reports of damage to increase through the day Monday. One of the biggest threats Reed says, will be of downed trees and power lines.   Return for updates. 
  • MARTA, other agencies cancel service for Hurricane Irma
    MARTA, other agencies cancel service for Hurricane Irma
    10:15 p.m. update: Spokesman Erik Burton said Monday may be the first time MARTA has ever suspended both its bus and rail services for a day. Burton said wind gusts – not the threat of flooding – was the key factor in the decision to suspend service. He said buses and trains have specific wind thresholds beyond which they are not safe to operate, though he did not know the thresholds. Burton said the vehicles could be blown over, or – in the case of a bus – the wind could make it hard for a driver to maintain control of the vehicle. Another factor: Burton said MARTA did not want to leave any passengers stranded. Some passengers who used transit to get to work in the morning might not be able to get home if MARTA was forced to cancel service during the day. Burton noted that  Gov. Nathan Deal and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed have both warned about the dangers of Hurricane Irma. “We have to ensure that safety remains the top priority,” he said. 9:35 p.m. update: MARTA will suspend all rail, bus and paratransit services Monday as Hurricane Irma approaches, the agency announced Sunday night. “The projected impact of this approaching storm requires us to suspend all MARTA service for Monday. We will continue to coordinate with state and local officials and emergency personnel to determine our service schedule for Tuesday,” said MARTA CEO Keith Parker. “Safety remains our top priority for both our customers and employees.” Other metro Atlanta transit agencies also will shut down completely or close early Monday. The state’s Xpress bus service will not operate Monday. CobbLinc will not operate express bus service and will suspend all local bus and paratransit services at noon. Gwinnett County Transit will not operate express bus service Monday. Paratransit service will end at 1 p.m. After that time, the paratransit service will be limited to medical trips only. Gwinnett’s local bus routes will end at various times. For details, visit the county’s web site. Original post: The State Road and Tollway Authority has canceled Xpress bus service Monday in light of Hurricane Irma. The agency operates the commuter bus system in the metro Atlanta area. It said it will continue to monitor weather reports and will make a decision later on service for Tuesday. MARTA also expects to make a decision about its service Monday later this evening. Check back for updates on Monday’s commute. RELATED: Atlanta school closings for Hurricane Irma RELATED: Atlanta traffic conditions, Atlanta road conditions
  • Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    If residents here want to know about hazards of severe weather, they have plenty of examples to consider. This January, two rounds of tornadoes shredded homes and a massive mobile home park, killing four and leaving hundreds homeless. There, of course, was also 1994’s Tropical Storm Alberto, which caused flooding along the Flint River, killed 31 people in Georgia — several around this city — and unearthed hundreds of caskets, sending them floating away. On Sunday, the city joined all of southwest Georgia in awaiting Irma. It’s a rare hurricane for this landlocked portion of the state, a storm which conjures bad memories and threatens to create new ones. WATCH: Albany residents reminded of Alberto, as Irma nears HURRICANE HELP: Latest news, map and resources Officials warned Sunday of potential flooding and heavy, sustained winds that could cause lengthy delays in emergency responses, crush homes and knock out electricity. In Valdosta, which contended last year with 50 mph winds from Hurricane Hermine, leaders feared power outages could last weeks in some areas. “This will set records for us,” Lowndes County spokeswoman Paige Dukes said. In Albany, officials passed out sandbags, opened shelters and asked that everyone be off the streets by 5 p.m. Sunday. A few hours early, Clarence and Virginia Robinson, 52 and 55, lay side-by-side on cots in the Albany Civic Center, holding hands. They remember the shock and tragedy of Tropical Strom Alberto three decades ago, but it was January’s tornadoes that brought them to the shelter. “You have a tornado outside your window, it makes you think,” the husband said, draped in an American Red Cross blanket. “Something told us to come here,” said the wife. That something was actually a couple things: confusion about why their city can’t have some peace and why a hurricane is barreling toward southwest Georgia. “This ain’t real,” Clarence Robinson said. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is worried about what Irma does here, but also what it does farther up the Flint River. He saw the local consequences of heavy rains during Alberto. He remembered how the storm stalled over central Georgia, sending rain water down the river to bury Dougherty County. “We had water shooting out of manholes,” he said Sunday afternoon at Albany and Dougherty County’s joint emergency operations center. “It was something that none of us were prepared for.” Albany would be better prepared now because Alberto led to changes, including extensive improvements to drainage systems along the river, the chief said. The emergency command center also started because of Alberto, with a seat set aside for local and nearby officials so they could more efficiently coordinate their responses. Down in Valdosta, Tim Riser filled up his gas tank on the way to work Sunday. He’s a chaplain at Valdosta State Prison. His job now is to calm inmates and prison workers, who all would probably rather wait for the storm to pass with loved ones. “I’m there for morale and encouragement,” he said. Morale could need help. Valdosta’s location near the Florida border has it set to be the first large Georgia city to see Irma. Before the storm’s projected path shifted from the Atlantic Coast, Valdosta’s location also made it seem like a good place to hide from the storm. Countless Floridans fled up I-75. “The influx into the city and county is unprecedented,” said the chaplain, a 53-year-old native Valdostan. Back in Albany, people passed the time playing cards, poking at smart phones and just being together. They tried to stay positive. The biggest fear for Denise Derosia was if her trailer will be there when she gets back home. “The hardest part is waiting,” she said, while playing a card game called Hand and Foot with her family at a table in the civic center. “There’s no way of knowing how bad this is gonna be.” She and her husband had no interest in finding out in a mobile home. “They tend to get destroyed,” Douglas Derosia said. “It’s the life of the mobile home.” Neko Green knows about that life. Back in January, she stared in disbelief at her mangled trailer in the Big Pines Estates mobile home park in Albany. “It ain’t nothing left,” she said in disbelief as she looked at the remains of her 7-year-old son’s bedroom. It took her and husband Adrian Green weeks to get their family of five on steady footing after the tornado. Now, they’re worried their apartment, a first-floor unit, will flood. They didn’t know their area was prone to flooding until Irma was already on the way. Concerned as they are, they felt resigned to fate. “We just gotta pray,” Neko Green said as her family prepared for a long night.
  • Woman charged with stabbing newborn, father says God told her to do it
    Woman charged with stabbing newborn, father says God told her to do it
    A Pittsburgh-area woman stabbed her eight-day-old son and his father Friday, police said, claiming the child was created “by the devil.”  Tanishia Fielder, 32, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and related charges. The baby was stabbed near his eye. Neither his condition nor his father’s are known.  >> Read more trending news Police responding to the scene arrested Fielder when they arrived, as she allegedly told them, “I stabbed the baby, that’s the devil baby,” according to a criminal complaint.  Police say Fielder said she stabbed them because God told her to do it, according to the complaint. She said God told her she needed to kill the baby, dismember him and throw him in the garbage because he was 'by the devil.”  Police found a knife hidden beneath a garbage bin behind the apartment building. Witnesses who attempted to help the victims before Fielder chased them away told police she was carrying a knife that matched the one found under the bin, according to the complaint.  The boy’s father, Darwin Hanner, told police he and Fielder got into an argument earlier in the day and he saw her with a knife, according to the complaint. He said she chased him and the baby with the knife and the baby was stabbed and was bleeding.
  • Hurricane Irma: For undocumented immigrants, this isn’t the worst storm of their lives
    Hurricane Irma: For undocumented immigrants, this isn’t the worst storm of their lives
    There are storms of the earth and storms of the heart. Walter Villa Toro knows this too well.  This is why the 30-year-old undocumented immigrant from Guatemala packed up his young family, boarded up their rental apartment in Lake Worth and sought shelter at Forest Hill High as Hurricane Irma loomed.  >> Hurricane Irma: Live updates Villa Toro says he doesn't want to lose a family again. He left his hometown, Santa Cruz Barillas, and moved to Florida 12 years ago, with dreams of becoming a musician. “I haven’t seen my parents or four siblings ever since I moved from Guatemala,” says Villa Toro, who mows lawns for a living. “My mom tells me to come back, to have the family together again, but I have goals in America.”  >> PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida, leaves damage behind Hurricane Irma may be the unifying force for Villa Toro and the many who sought refuge at the storm shelter. But like other immigrants at this facility, with the cramped corridors and stinky bathrooms, it is American goals that thread their stories together.  For Maria Resendiz, a 45-year-old mother from Hidalgo, Mexico, the goals are not about possessions, but security.  >> More Hurricane Irma coverage from the Palm Beach Post “I’m not afraid to lose material things,' says Resendiz, who arrived at the shelter with her husband and three children Friday morning. “I pray everyday for the safety of my family.”  There's another prayer as well. It is evident at lunchtime, when Resendiz intently reads from a book titled “Ciudadania Americana' (American Citizenship) between bites of applesauce and meat patty.  >> Hurricane Irma: Florida woman delivers own baby at home as storm rages Resendiz, who has worked for 10 years at a local cosmetics factory, is studying for her U.S. citizenship exam, which could be scheduled at any time now. She says she already knows most of the answers, though she's concerned about her accent and English pronunciations.  She must focus on such details because a critical matter depends on her passing the test. Her mother is dying of complications from diabetes in Mexico. Resendiz can't travel there without citizenship. If she does, she may not be able to return.  Other stories you may like from the Palm Beach Post: >> Hurricane Irma: Live from the Palm Beach Central shelter  >> Scenes of sadness, sharing in a Boca Raton shelter >> Fleeing Hurricane Irma: A special needs family, and a survivor of Katrina and Harvey For fellow immigrant Noe Aguilar, the concerns are less about homeland and more about here and now. The 32-year-old Guatemalan man came to the shelter with his wife and four kids, whom he supports by doing lawn work.  On his mind as he chats with a Lake Worth neighbor outside the shelter: What to do with all this unexpected down time.  >> Hurricane Irma: Georgia sheriff's office's snarky, viral post warns residents to avoid 'stupid factor' 'I wish I brought my soccer ball to kill time. I’m not used not doing anything an entire day.” Meantime, Villa Toro uses the downtime to allow himself a glance back in time. He remembers a Guatemalan childhood so poor he would have to make his own swimming goggles with a piece of glass to fish underwater. He couldn’t afford fishing gear, much less fresh fish from the market. >> Hurricane Irma: Florida deputy, corrections sergeant die in head-on crash during storm “I still remember the taste of fresh fish from the river,” he says.  That fish would be delicious now with tortillas and rice, he joked as he munched on a storm-shelter granola bar.  Truth be told, he says, he's worked hard here to scrape together the little that he has. If he loses everything due to Irma, it would take him a long time to get back on his feet and support his family here. >> Read more trending news Still, he hangs on tightly to his dreams. Villa Toro says he is saving to buy a piano. He hopes to return to Guatemala one day and play music for his mother.
