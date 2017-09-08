Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

Live storm updates

National
'I refuse to evacuate my five kids for Hurricane Irma,' woman says
Close

'I refuse to evacuate my five kids for Hurricane Irma,' woman says

What to Do (and Not Do) After a Hurricane

‘I refuse to evacuate my five kids for Hurricane Irma,’ woman says

By: Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. -  A Florida woman says she and her family will not evacuate their Coral Springs home despite the growing threat of Hurricane Irma this week. 

>> Read more trending news

The woman, identified only as Beth R., told Redbook’s Charlotte Anderson she expected to face threats of natural disasters when she and her husband moved their family to Florida from out of state, and that “this isn’t their first drill.”

“Moving to Florida, we knew that hurricanes were just part of the deal. We get some of the world’s most gorgeous coastlines, endless sunshine and a wonderful culture -- but we also have to deal with crazy weather,” she said. “But Floridians are a tough bunch, and they know how to handle storms.

“We’ve had hurricane warnings before, but they’ve never turned into anything beyond high winds, lots of rain and minimal flooding.”

As of Friday afternoon, Irma measured as a Category 4 hurricane, downgraded from a Category 5, but still pushing toward parts of Florida, despite an unknown final path. 

Beth, who lives 10 miles from the southeast coast, said she, her husband and their five children have been preparing their home for the storm for a week. She said she remains hopeful that the storm could bypass her immediate area altogether.  

“We’ll shelter in place, no matter what,” she said. “Today, the older boys are helping us put up all the hurricane shutters, checking the roof for loose tiles and taking down the patio furniture and trampoline. The younger kids are helping to clean up yard debris, count batteries, find flashlights and candles and get out board games and books.”

Beth said the family is equipped with extra gas cans, a working generator, food, bottled water and cash. They plan to move their furniture upstairs to minimize flood damage.

“Honestly, I don’t know that anything would change our minds at this point,” she said, noting that she would be more likely to consider evacuating if her children, aged 10 to 15, were younger. “We can handle this.”

If the worst comes, Beth and her family plan to be a part of relief efforts, however possible.

“With Hurricane Harvey in Houston, we saw how the people that were best able to respond were locals, neighbors helping neighbors. It was incredibly powerful to see how much people have worked together to recover after Harvey instead of abandoning the ship,” she said. “Bring it on, Irma.”

Read more at Redbook.

Wilfredo Lee/AP
A message to Hurricane Irma is written on the facade of a boarded restaurant, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 in Miami Beach, Fla. The first hurricane warnings were issued for parts of southern Florida as the state braced for what could be a catastrophic hit over the weekend. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Hurricane Irma: Do you rent? You could be on your own for shutters

Photo Credit: Wilfredo Lee/AP
A message to Hurricane Irma is written on the facade of a boarded restaurant, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 in Miami Beach, Fla. The first hurricane warnings were issued for parts of southern Florida as the state braced for what could be a catastrophic hit over the weekend. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

News

  • Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Police said they shot and killed a tiger that was on the loose in Henry County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news WSB-TV first reported the tiger sightings after dispatch said operators received several calls about the wild animal on the loose. A source told WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington that police spotted the tiger in the area of Jodeco Road on Wednesday morning. Washington heard several shots just before 6:30 a.m. Police said they had no choice but to shoot the tiger, which was seen in a neighborhood.  Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement Wednesday morning:  'Noah's Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah's Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.' Washington spoke to the homeowner who said the tiger jumped the fence into his backyard. He said the tiger tried to attack his dog. >> Watch the interview here – Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has weakened slightly but remains a dangerous storm. The hurricane’s power led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands while Floridians braced for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • US monuments to Spanish conquest facing mounting criticism
    US monuments to Spanish conquest facing mounting criticism
    Public statues and tributes to early Spanish conquerors across the U.S. are facing mounting criticism tied to brutal treatment of American Indians centuries ago by soldiers and missionaries. Activists are drawing ethical parallels to the national controversy over Confederate monuments. From California to Florida, historical markers and common-place names trace the path of Spanish conquistadors and missionaries who accompanied them. Starting in the 1500s, they explored and settled vast tracts of territory inhabited by American Indians in what is now the United States. Few if any monuments have come down. In northern New Mexico, statues and annual re-enactments recognize Spanish colonizers who quelled uprisings by American Indians and meted out reprisals that included slavery and executions. In Santa Fe, activists planned to protest Friday's Don Diego de Vargas pageant.
  • WH: No 'credible' threat leading up to 9/11 anniversary
    WH: No 'credible' threat leading up to 9/11 anniversary
    White House Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert says there is no 'credible' terrorist threat against the United States leading up to the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Bossert says Friday that there is no 'current, credible, actionable threat.' He also says 'no terrorist should view us as vulnerable right now.' The anniversary of the attacks is Monday. Bossert says President Donald Trump will 'receive a comprehensive picture of terrorist threat level and what we're doing to counter it.' He says that's a practice that started after 9/11.
  • WHAT'S HAPPENING: Irma barrels toward Florida, US Southeast
    WHAT'S HAPPENING: Irma barrels toward Florida, US Southeast
    Hurricane Irma turned its deafening winds and punishing downpours toward Florida on Friday after strafing the Caribbean. The Sunshine state issued mandatory evacuations and was bracing for impact as the storm barreled toward the U.S. mainland. Irma had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (240 kph) by midday Friday. It is forecast to remain at Category 4 strength when it comes ashore someplace south of Miami on Sunday. ___ WHAT'S AHEAD FOR IRMA? The National Hurricane Center in Miami says hurricane conditions are expected in parts of South Florida and the Florida Keys Saturday night or early Sunday. The center says the upper Florida Keys and into southeast Florida should expect rain accumulations of 10 to 15 inches through Tuesday night. Eastern Florida into coastal Georgia will likely see 8 to 12 inches, with isolated spots getting up to 16 inches. Life-threatening flash floods and mudslides in some areas were possible. Normally dry areas near the coast could be flooded due to the combination of dangerous storm surge and tide, the center said. The water could reach 6 to 12 feet above ground from Captiva to Cape Sable in southwest Florida if peak surge occurs at high tide. ___ WHAT HAS IRMA DONE SO FAR? The death toll in the Caribbean stood at at least 21 and was expected to rise as rescuers reached some of the hardest-hit areas. And a new danger lay on the horizon to the east: Hurricane Jose, a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds that could punish some of the devastated areas all over again. In Barbuda, where 90 percent of the buildings were severely damaged by Hurricane Irma, the government was encouraging residents to evacuate to the sister island of Antigua ahead of Jose. About a million people were without power in Puerto Rico, which was spared a direct hit as Irma passed to the north. ___ EVACUATION TRAFFIC JAMS Miami Mayor Carlos Gimenez says more than 660,000 residents of Miami-Dade County must evacuate and find hurricane-proof shelters as Irma bears down on Florida. The county plans to open 43 shelters with room for more than 100,000 people by Friday night. Across Florida and Georgia, about 1.4 million people were ordered to leave their homes, clogging interstates as far away as Atlanta. ___ IRMA VS. ANDREW In 1992, Hurricane Andrew became the costliest hurricane in U.S. history with damages of $26.5 billion (about $50 billion in current dollars.) Irma is expected to far exceed that. Experts say Irma will strike lots more people and buildings. Both Andrew and Irma started as wisps of unstable weather off Africa. Andrew was an unusually compact major storm that roared east-to-west almost in a straight line and hit just south of Miami's core. Andrew's swath of destruction was narrow, and it moved straight out of South Florida at relatively high speeds of about 18 mph (29 kph). But the National Hurricane Center's forecast path for Irma is from the south, hitting Miami and perhaps its highly developed and expensive central region, then up through affluent Broward and Palm Beach counties and further north, threatening the entire peninsula instead of just its tip. ___ TEST FOR FLORIDA'S BUILDING CODES A catastrophic Hurricane Andrew revealed how lax building codes had become in the country's most storm-prone state. Florida responded by requiring sturdier construction. Now, experts say a monstrously strong Hurricane Irma could become the most serious test of Florida's storm-worthiness since the 1992 disaster. ___ FINANCIAL MARKETS Stock markets in Asia traded in narrow ranges Friday as sentiment was kept in check partially over worries about Hurricane Irma. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 closed lower, as did Australia's S&P/ASX 200 and South Korea's Kospi. In Hong Kong, however, the Hang Seng moved up. ___ PRESIDENT TRUMP'S RESORT Hurricane Irma is likely to test President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago mansion. But strikes by four previous hurricanes did little damage to the facility in the 90 years since cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post and her second husband, financier E.F. Hutton, built the 126-room, 62,500-square foot (5,800-square meter) estate in Palm Beach. The mansion's walls are 3-feet (1 meter) thick, anchored by steel and concrete beams embedded into coral rock. ___ HURRICANE NEWSLETTER - Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox.
  • White House urges against “hurricane amnesia” as Irma takes aim at Florida
    White House urges against “hurricane amnesia” as Irma takes aim at Florida
    With Hurricane Irma seemingly headed for a landfall somewhere in south Florida this weekend, the White House on Friday expressed confidence in federal disaster preparedness for this second major hurricane to threaten the United States in recent weeks, but officials also warned those in the path of the storm not to underestimate the power of the tropical system that has left a path of destruction in the Caribbean. “Let’s hope there’s no hurricane amnesia,” said White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert, as he urged Florida residents to follow evacuation orders from local officials. “There are some people, probably some twenty percent of the population that might not remember or might not have gone through the last big hurricane in Florida,” Bossert added, telling those who are staying to be ready to last on their own provisions for at least 72 hours. “It’s not a tough love message,” Bossert told reporters at the White House, saying “at some point people are going to be on their own, so to speak, for a period of time during which the flooding, the raining, and the wind bear down on them.” Bossert warns Florida to take #Irma seriously: This storm has taken lives already, it's going to take more if we're not prepared pic.twitter.com/O4opMDQqK3 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 8, 2017 The White House said President Donald Trump would monitor the weekend developments on the Hurricane from Camp David, which will host a full Cabinet retreat, including a Saturday morning Cabinet meeting. “The President noted that this is a storm of historic destructive potential,” said Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “And he’s asking that everyone in the storm’s path remain vigilant and heed recommendations from government officials and law enforcement.” “The President is constantly monitoring Hurricane Irma,” Sanders added. The evacuation orders in Florida included the area where Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is located in Palm Beach. While the mansion and club sit up on a crest above the ocean, separated from the beach and water by State Road A1A, the club is wedged in on the west side by the Intracoastal Waterway, making it possible that flood waters and storm surge could reach the retreat. Hurricane Irma already destroyed one Trump Mansion. Now Mar-a-Lago is being evacuated https://t.co/odcy31Mn9H pic.twitter.com/KwtbBGfwZx — Fortune (@FortuneMagazine) September 8, 2017 The White House thanked Congress for speedy action this week to replenish disaster relief funds for FEMA, which had been drained in the relief work for Hurricane Harvey that continues in Texas and Louisiana. But a major hit from Irma might require more action by Congress on disaster aid funds before the end of the month, as the feds wait to see how much damage is actually done from the storm. Tropical storm winds are likely to arrive in the FL Keys and south FL Saturday. Preparations should be rushed to completion. #Irma pic.twitter.com/eto2KVWtgP — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 8, 2017
Jamie Dupree

