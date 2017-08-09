Recall: Own a Nissan? You could be entitled to $500

More than 4 million Nissan owners are entitled to $500 as a part of a faulty air bag settlement by the Japanese car manufacturer.

Nissan will also provide use of a rental car and an extended warranty.

The settlement comes after 4.4 million Nissan vehicles were recalled due to faulty Takata air bag inflators, Reuters reported.

Nissan installed the Takata air bags in vehicles but is not admitting fault for malfunctions associated with the company’s air bag inflators.

So far, the faulty air bag inflators may have been to blame in 16 deaths and 180 injuries, according to Reuters. Exploding inflators have burst with excessive force and discharged metal shrapnel inside vehicles.

Nissan’s recall includes at least five different models, including the Maxima, Pathfinder, Sentra, Versa Sedan and Versa Hatchback. The model years included in the recall range from 2001 to 2012.

Read more at Reuters and see if your Nissan vehicle has been recalled here.