Rate of people bumped from flights plummets in wake of United incident

The number of passengers bumped from flights in the United States has dropped to historic lows, the federal government announced Tuesday.

The report, issued monthly by the U.S. Department of Transportation, is the first to include data for the second quarter of this year -- the timeframe when a passenger on a United Airlines flight was injured as he was dragged from his seat after he refused to voluntarily leave the plane to make room for a United employee.

The incident drew attention to the common airline practice of “overbooking” flights and led United and two other major carriers to change their policies on how passengers are involuntarily denied boarding on flights.

Of the 12 major U.S. air carriers that report statistics on the bumping of passengers, the DOT said the numbers dropped for the first half of this year from the same time in 2016, with a rate of .52 per 10,000 passengers bumped. The rate goes even lower for this year’s second quarter: .44 per 10,000 passengers.

Both marked the lowest rates seen since 1995.

Following the early April incident at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, in which video of the passenger being roughly removed from the aircraft went viral, there was an outcry from consumer advocates who charged that United and O’Hare were acting improperly. It also prompted a lawsuit from the passenger in question, who suffered a concussion and broken nose, along with the loss of two of his front teeth, The Washington Post reported.

United CEO Oscar Munoz apologized soon after on “Good Morning America.”

“This will never happen again,” he told the show’s hosts.

In May, Munoz and executives for Alaska, Southwest and American airlines testified before the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee as lawmakers called for swift changes to overbooking and airline customer-service issues.

“This committee and the Congress do not want half-measures or temporary fixes,” committee chair Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Pa., said in his opening remarks. “This issue is not going away. We are not going away, we will hold you accountable and we expect real results.”

Since the incident, United announced it was changing its bumping policy, increasing the maximum amount travelers may be paid for volunteering to be bumped from a flight to $10,000. Delta Air Lines matched that amount. American Airlines, meanwhile, issued a pledge that once a passenger boards a plane, that person will not be removed to free up a seat for someone else.

“We all know that when airlines overbook, they offer passengers incentives to volunteer to give up their seats; United should never have escalated the situation and should have offered sufficient incentives to avoid this terrible outcome,” National Consumers League executive director Sally Greenberg said in an April news release. “The fact that United can get away with this underscores just how few rights consumers have the minute they step into an airport. If the Department of Transportation won’t hold the airlines to account for these practices, then Congress needs to step in and fix the problem.”

The DOT since has launched a website where travelers can report issues including tarmac and flight delays, and discrimination. The “Got Flights? Know Your Rights” page also includes information on what customers are entitled to when buying a plane ticket.

Flight delays, cancellations and discrimination

