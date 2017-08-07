Rapper shot and killed outside Atlanta pizza restaurant, friends say

Investigators are searching for a man who shot and killed a local rapper across from an Atlanta police precinct.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday as the man left Urban Pie pizza restaurant on Hosea L. Williams Drive, according to WSBTV.

Urban Pie is across from the Zone 6 precinct in Kirkwood.

All over social media, hip-hop artists and friends have identified the man as Yung Mazi, known for collaborations with Atlanta rappers Rich Homie Quan and Yung Thug.

On Instagram, Rich Homie Quan wrote, “Rest easy Mazi.”

Rest easy Mazi 🙏🏾

Police have not confirmed the victim’s name.

“At this point,” Lt. Ricardo Vazquez said, “we are not going to release (the victim's identity).”

However, authorities did release a description of the shooter. According to police, the shooter has dreadlocks and was wearing them pulled back and possibly up in a bun. He was wearing a white T-shirt with dark jeans at the time of the deadly shooting, police said.

Yung Mazi was shot in December at an Atlanta Waffle House. He was wounded in the arm, WSBTV reported at the time.

He had tweeted, then deleted the statement, God made me bulletproof,” shortly after last year’s shooting.

