Rami Malek, the star of USA’s “Mr. Robot” was already tapped to play Queen’s flamboyant lead singer Freddie Mercury. The movie now has the rest of the iconic band cast.

Ben Hardy, who was in “X-Men Apocalypse”, will be portraying the band’s drummer, Roger Taylor. Gwilym Lee, of “The Tourist,” will be Brian May. Joe Mazzello from “Jurassic Park” will round out the band as John Deacon, according to Queen’s website announcement.

Getty Images From L to R: Rami Malek, Joseph Mazzello, Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee

Close Queen, Freddie Mercury biopic cast set Photo Credit: Getty Images From L to R: Rami Malek, Joseph Mazzello, Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee

The movie, which is being directed by X-Men director Bryan Singer, will be called “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Singer has said he plans on recreating Queen’s iconic moments, like the 1985 Live Aid performance.

>> Read more trending news

There had been a shake-up in casting. Originally Sacha Baron-Cohen was set to play Mercury, but after arguments between himself and May and Taylor, he dropped out and Malek took his place, NME reported.

