OU quarterback Baker Mayfield wins Heisman

National
Photo Credit: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
By: Jeff Kolb, Fox23.com

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield went from walk-on to the best collegiate football player in the country, winning the 2017 Heisman Trophy award.

Mayfield, who wears No. 6, is the sixth Sooner to win a Heisman. The other award winners are Billy Vessels (1952), Steve Owens (1969), Billy Sims (1978), Jason White (2003) and Sam Bradford (2008).

This was Mayfield's third time as a Heisman finalist, an OU record (Jason White is the only other Sooner to make multiple trips to New York City for the Heisman presentation). Mayfield is the 7th player to ever be a finalist three times.

The other top finalists were Lamar Jackson, the Louisville quarterback who won the 2016 Heisman, and Bryce Love, Stanford's star running back. 

Mayfield led the Sooners to a 12-1 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff as the No. 2 team in the nation. Mayfield threw for 4,340 yards and 41 touchdowns -- both second best in the nation.

Mayfield also broke his own NCAA record for passing efficiency, which he set last year with a 203.8 rating this season. The next best rating was UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton at 184.8.

The Heisman was the sixth major accolades for Mayfield this week. He won the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award, AP Player of the Year and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

