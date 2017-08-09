Listen Live
'Puppy Island' exists and it's a dog lover's dream come true

Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post and Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

No, it's not a dream. An island with white sand, crystal clear blue water is filled with lovable little adoptable puppies.

Potcake Place, which the internet calls “Puppy Island,” is a dog-rescue charity in Turks and Caicos.

"People really didn't know what to do with them," Jane Parker-Rauw, the organization's founder, told ABC News. "They'd be just roaming in packs, and there was not really anything here to help."

When the dogs are brought to Potcake Place, they don't go out immediately to socialize with guests. They have to be in foster care and receive checkups, vaccinations and worming treatments.

On average, Potcake Place's owners told the Cox Media Group National Content Desk that 10 puppies will go out a day, but only if it is in the best interests of the puppies. Hot weather, their mood and their health will factor into the decision on whether or not they can pal around with visitors.

Sometimes they have people lining up to go out with one of the dogs two hours before Potcake Place opens for the day. Other times they can take walk-ins. They also screen those people who want to socialize with the pups, asking if they wanted to adopt a dog before they found out about Potcake Place, or if they just heard of the charity while on vacation. They've admitted that they've either denied, or talked people out of puppy time, about 50 percent of the time.

