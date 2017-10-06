Pumpkin spice smell forces school evacuation

Pumpkin spice is EVERYWHERE. And it’s so pervasive that it forced the evacuation of a Baltimore-area school.

There was a strong smell of something that filled the third floor of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Upper Fells Point, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The principal had the school evacuated and the fire department called in with the hazmat team following.

They ran several tests that all came back negative.

Whatever the smell was ended up sending two students and two teachers to a hospital, WBFF reported.

Firefighters had the windows in the school opened to air the building out, when the source of the smell was discovered: an aerosol plugin with a canister of Pumpkin Spice room spray.