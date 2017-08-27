A New Jersey psychic is accused of scamming an elderly man out of $147,000 claiming he needed to undergo a 14-step Chakra cleansing program to rid his body of demons.
Galloway Township Police said the man met with Sally “Kim” Wando, 49, of Galloway, at her business, Village Psychic, on the Jersey Shore.
During their first meeting, investigators said Wando charged the victim $5,000, and told him he would need a 14-step program to complete the cleansing of his soul, with each step costing $10,500.
The victim told police that Wando said he had eight evil spirits, which would only further torment him if he did not undergo the treatment.
She also told him that his problem would only worsen, if he told anyone about their arrangement, police said.
Wando allegedly told the victim to deposit the money into a bank for the purpose of buying a car. The money was then deposited into a car business owned by the psychic’s son, according to investigators.
Wando and her son, Frank Marco, 24, of Ventnor, New Jersey were both charged with second-degree theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft
