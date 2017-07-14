Aaron Tucker didn’t think twice to help a stranger when he saw smoke coming from an overturned car.

Tucker, who was riding the bus on the way to a job interview, ran to help.

“I said I was going to help him and asked the (bus) driver if he was going to wait for me, and he said, ‘No, I am going to leave you,’” Tucker told the New York Daily News.

Tucker unbuckled the driver of the car and with the help of a other good Samaritans removed him from the car. Tucker removed his shirt, which he borrowed to wear to the interview, and used it as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding from the man’s head.

“He kept shutting his eyes, and I made sure he stayed awake. I told him to open his eyes. I said, ‘Your family wants you,’” Tucker told the Daily News.

Emergency crews responded and took the man to the hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to the Westport News.

Although Tucker missed the job interview, he had three offers since.

“It didn’t go through my head, because a job can come and go, but a life is only one time. The only thing running through my head is that person in the car could pass away, and I could help him,” Tucker said.

Tucker, 22, who lives in a halfway house after serving 22 months for a weapons charge, is trying to get a job to support his 21-month-old son, according to the Daily News.

A GoFundMe page was created to help Tucker.

“I just want everybody to know it’s not about what people could do for me,” Tucker said. “It’s just about me saving his life.”