Listen Live
heavy-rain-night
70°
H 81
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

heavy-rain-night
70°
Thundershowers
H 81° L 69°
  • heavy-rain-night
    70°
    Current Conditions
    Thundershowers. H 81° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    81°
    Today
    Thundershowers. H 81° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    82°
    Tomorrow
    Thundershowers. H 82° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Princess Diana's death: How Elton John, Richard Branson, George Michael reacted
Close

Princess Diana's death: How Elton John, Richard Branson, George Michael reacted

Diana - In Her Own Words

Princess Diana's death: How Elton John, Richard Branson, George Michael reacted

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

LONDON -  It was a “surreal” moment for Elton John as he sang “Candle in the Wind” for the mourners at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 6, 1997.

>> Watch the clip here

>> PHOTOS: Remembering Princess Diana

“What was going through my mind was, ‘Don’t sing a wrong note. Be stoic. Don’t break down and just do it to the best you can possibly do it without showing any emotion whatsoever’. My heart was beating quite a lot, I have to say,” he said in a 2008 documentary, according to The Telegraph.

>> Princess Diana's death: Prince William, Harry pay tribute to mother 20 years later

Princess Diana’s tragic and sudden death rocked the world and was particularly hard for the people who really knew her, including many of her famous friends who have opened up about her in the last two decades since she died.

>> Who was Princess Diana? A quick look for those too young to remember her life, legacy

Richard Branson, an English businessman and founder of Virgin Group who vacationed with Princess Diana in her lifetime and is close with John, opened up in recent years about watching John perform at the funeral. This year, he shared that it was his idea to change the lyrics of the song in honor of the People’s Princess.

>> On Rare.us: Some of the major ways Princess Diana’s looks live on through Duchess Kate

“I rang Elton John and said how about re-writing ‘Candle in the Wind,’ and I’ll try to get the Archbishop to accept it into the funeral service, which he did,” Branson said earlier this year on his smoothfm show, according to The Daily Mail. “The song was magical.”

>> Prince William, Harry reveal how they first learned of Princess Diana's death

The late George Michael was also among mourners at Westminster Abbey that day. Before his death, he opened up about the relationship with Diana he’d kept private and his feelings about her tragic death.

>> Prince William reveals who suggested he and Harry walk behind Princess Diana's casket

“I bawled my eyes out at the service,” Michael said. “I had forgotten my hanky, and I was really streaming. I was one of the few people in that part of Westminster Abbey that was really blubbering, and I remember thinking: ‘God, this is going to be really embarrassing.’”

The singer revealed that after Diana’s tragic death, he always regretted they didn’t get a chance to know each other better, according to The Mirror.

>> Read more trending news

“Diana was the only person that I knew who made me feel like an ordinary person. That’s what I thought was so amazing about her,” he said. “I could have kept in a lot more contact with her, because we really got on well. But I was always reluctant to call her up. It was almost like a mate of mine who doesn’t want to call me up too much in case it looks strange – because he thinks that everybody else is calling me up.

“It was the same equation with Diana and I. She meant so much to so many people, including me,” he said.

Close

Princess Diana's death: How Elton John, Richard Branson, George Michael reacted

Related

Remembering Princess Diana 20 years later

Elton John plays a specially re-written version of his song "Candle in the Wind" during the funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales at London's Westminster Abbey Saturday, Sept. 6, 1997. (AP Photo/Paul Hackett, Pool)
Close

Princess Diana's death: How Elton John, Richard Branson, George Michael reacted

Photo Credit: PAUL HACKETT/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Elton John plays a specially re-written version of his song "Candle in the Wind" during the funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales at London's Westminster Abbey Saturday, Sept. 6, 1997. (AP Photo/Paul Hackett, Pool)

Princess Diana's death: Prince William, Harry pay tribute to mother 20 years later

Who was Princess Diana? A quick look for those too young to remember her life, legacy

Prince William reveals who suggested he and Harry walk behind Princess Diana's casket

Princes William, Harry on their sorrow over last ‘rushed’ call with Diana 

Princess Charlotte said goodbye to Poland with an adorable curtsy, but everyone missed it

Princess Charlotte appears to wear Prince Harry's hand-me-down shoes from 1986

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Pence will travel to Texas to survey Harvey's wreckage
    Pence will travel to Texas to survey Harvey's wreckage
    Vice President Mike Pence is getting a chance to survey Harvey's wreckage. Pence is traveling to the tiny coastal town of Rockport, Texas, on Thursday to see the devastation caused by the hurricane-turned-tropical depression that set a rainfall record and severely flooded the Houston area. Harvey's five straight days of rain totaled close to 52 inches, the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental U.S. Residents of Rockport were among the first in the U.S. hit by Harvey, which came ashore last Friday as a Category 4 hurricane. President Donald Trump visited Corpus Christi, Texas, and Austin on Tuesday for briefings with local officials. Trump plans to return to Texas on Saturday and possibly visit Louisiana, parts of which are now being lashed by Harvey's remnants.
  • Princess Diana's death: How Elton John, Richard Branson, George Michael reacted
    Princess Diana's death: How Elton John, Richard Branson, George Michael reacted
    It was a “surreal” moment for Elton John as he sang “Candle in the Wind” for the mourners at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 6, 1997. >> Watch the clip here >> PHOTOS: Remembering Princess Diana “What was going through my mind was, ‘Don’t sing a wrong note. Be stoic. Don’t break down and just do it to the best you can possibly do it without showing any emotion whatsoever’. My heart was beating quite a lot, I have to say,” he said in a 2008 documentary, according to The Telegraph. >> Princess Diana's death: Prince William, Harry pay tribute to mother 20 years later Princess Diana’s tragic and sudden death rocked the world and was particularly hard for the people who really knew her, including many of her famous friends who have opened up about her in the last two decades since she died. >> Who was Princess Diana? A quick look for those too young to remember her life, legacy Richard Branson, an English businessman and founder of Virgin Group who vacationed with Princess Diana in her lifetime and is close with John, opened up in recent years about watching John perform at the funeral. This year, he shared that it was his idea to change the lyrics of the song in honor of the People’s Princess. >> On Rare.us: Some of the major ways Princess Diana’s looks live on through Duchess Kate “I rang Elton John and said how about re-writing ‘Candle in the Wind,’ and I’ll try to get the Archbishop to accept it into the funeral service, which he did,” Branson said earlier this year on his smoothfm show, according to The Daily Mail. “The song was magical.” >> Prince William, Harry reveal how they first learned of Princess Diana's death The late George Michael was also among mourners at Westminster Abbey that day. Before his death, he opened up about the relationship with Diana he’d kept private and his feelings about her tragic death. >> Prince William reveals who suggested he and Harry walk behind Princess Diana's casket “I bawled my eyes out at the service,” Michael said. “I had forgotten my hanky, and I was really streaming. I was one of the few people in that part of Westminster Abbey that was really blubbering, and I remember thinking: ‘God, this is going to be really embarrassing.’” The singer revealed that after Diana’s tragic death, he always regretted they didn’t get a chance to know each other better, according to The Mirror. >> Read more trending news “Diana was the only person that I knew who made me feel like an ordinary person. That’s what I thought was so amazing about her,” he said. “I could have kept in a lot more contact with her, because we really got on well. But I was always reluctant to call her up. It was almost like a mate of mine who doesn’t want to call me up too much in case it looks strange – because he thinks that everybody else is calling me up. “It was the same equation with Diana and I. She meant so much to so many people, including me,” he said.
  • Huge asteroid on track to pass close to Earth overnight
    Huge asteroid on track to pass close to Earth overnight
    The night sky may be giving space enthusiasts another show. This time a huge asteroid will pass by the Earth. The space rock, nicknamed Florence, is about 2.7 miles wide, according to Space.com. Scientists with NASA say it’s the largest object to fly that close to our planet since the space agency started tracking near-Earth asteroids. >> Read more trending news  And while it’s being characterized as a close pass to Earth, it will still be about 4.4 million miles away when it makes its closest pass Friday. Despite it being millions of miles away, sky watchers will be able to see the asteroid as it zooms past. Sky & Telescope magazine has created charts to help those interested track the asteroid’s path in the sky, CNET reported. If you don’t have access to a telescope of your own, you can observe the spectacle from the comfort of your own computer thanks to the Virtual Telescope program. NASA will be using radar images to measure and examine Florence, zooming in to the details of the massive rock, Forbes reported. Florence was named after famed nurse Florence Nightingale and was discovered by Schelte “Bobby” Bus. He was working at Siding Spring Observatory in Australia at the time, Newsweek reported. The International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center has categorized the asteroid as “potentially hazardous” but they stress that it does not pose a risk to Earth.
  • Newborn 'miracle child' found in gym bag at Chamblee clinic
    Newborn 'miracle child' found in gym bag at Chamblee clinic
    Doctors say a newborn left outside a clinic in a gym bag is a “miracle child.” Chamblee police said a cleaning crew found the infant in a blue canvas gym bag outside the Family Medical Clinic on Buford Highway shortly after midnight. The boy still had the umbilical cord attached and was placed on top of a lab collection box in the entryway of the location. TRENDING STORIES: Officer to woman during traffic stop: 'We only kill black people, right?' 16 USPS workers accused of taking bribes to deliver cocaine Preschooler cries as driver ODs behind wheel Through surveillance video and witness interviews, police determined the infant was left outside in front of the business in the early morning hours Wednesday. At some point during the day the bag was brought inside by staff members who thought the bag belonged to a patient but the staff member did not open the bag. The infant remained in the gym bag all day without any nourishment or attention.  The infant was taken to Scottish Rite Hospital. The boy weighed just under 5 pounds and appeared not to be full term. Based on the initial timeline of the incident, the medical staff considers the infant boy a miracle child. The Department of Family and Children Services was contacted and responded to the hospital where they took custody of the infant.
  • The Latest: Grieving Houston mom says don't wade in floods
    The Latest: Grieving Houston mom says don't wade in floods
    The Latest on Tropical Depression Harvey (all times local): 6:20 a.m. A Houston mother is warning people in the area to stay out of Harvey's floodwaters after her son was electrocuted while wading through the water to check on his sister's home. Jodell Pasek says her 25-year-old son Andrew was unaware that a landscape light had electrified the water when he stepped into it Tuesday afternoon. She said he fell and grabbed a lamppost and told a friend who was with him to stay away because he was dying. She says she's speaking out despite her grief to ensure her son didn't lose his life in vain. Pasek lost her older son in a car accident in 1993. She tells KPRC-TV that she's pulling her strength from that experience. ___ 5:10 a.m. Two explosions have been reported at a Houston-area chemical plant that lost power amid flooding from Harvey. The Houston Chronicle says a statement from the company says the Harris County Emergency Operations Center reported two explosions and black smoke coming from the Arkema Inc. plant early Thursday. In a tweet, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was taken to the hospital after inhaling fumes. Nine other deputies drove themselves to the hospital as a precaution, the paper reported. A spokeswoman for the plant in Crosby, Texas, said late Wednesday that the flooded facility had lost power and backup generators amid Harvey flooding, leaving it without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises. ___ 4:15 a.m. Beaumont, Texas, has lost its water supply because of Harvey. Officials there say the city has lost service from its main pump station due to rising waters of the Neches River caused by Harvey. The pump station is along the river and draws water from it as a main source for the city's water system. The officials added in their statement early Thursday that the city has also lost its secondary water source at the Loeb wells in Hardin County. They say there's no water supply for Beaumont's water system at this time. They say they must wait until the water levels from Harvey recede before determining the extent of damage. ___ 1:20 a.m. Major dangers for the U.S. Gulf Coast area loomed Wednesday with the threat of major flooding further east near the Texas-Louisiana line and an explosion at a Texas chemical plant as Harvey's floodwaters began receding in the Houston area after five days of torrential rain. As the water receded, Houston's fire department said it would begin a block-by-block search Thursday of thousands of flooded homes. The confirmed death toll climbed to at least 31 on Wednesday, including six family members — four of them children — whose bodies were pulled Wednesday from a van that had been swept off a Houston bridge into a bayou. Another crisis related to Harvey emerged at a chemical plant about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Houston. A spokeswoman for the Arkema Inc. plant in Crosby, Texas, said late Wednesday that the flooded facility had lost power and backup generators, leaving it without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises. ___ Sign up for AP's daily newsletter showcasing our best all-formats reporting on Harvey and its aftermath: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium fixing problems before next game
    Mercedes-Benz Stadium fixing problems before next game
    Workers are busy fixing problems before the second preseason game at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The stadium general manager told Channel 2 Action News that fans can expect improvements at Thursday’s game. [SPECIAL SECTION: Inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium] “There’s lots of little things we will fix,” said General Manager Scott Jenkins. The plan to make a fix comes after some season ticket holders to took to our WSB-TV Facebook page to complain about mice in the stands. “We’ve been open 3 years in construction and in Atlanta there is some wildlife so we take care insects, mice, couple pigeons, aggressive pest control that’s to be expected with building this big that has been open so long,” Jenkins said.  Some fans also said during the first pre-season game last week there were issues with the beer taps and soda machines. TRENDING STORIES: Officer to woman during traffic stop: 'We only kill black people, right?' 16 USPS workers accused of taking bribes to deliver cocaine Preschooler cries as driver ODs behind wheel Jenkins said all of the problems will be handled. “We have worked real hard contractors and feel like we are there,” Jenkins said. Jenkins said his team is also looking into ways to improve security at the stadium.  “One thing fans can help with is - don’t bring things inside with you, clean bag policy… all events, clear bag,” Jenkins said. Jenkins said he holds special meetings each morning to discuss ways to improve the fan experience at the stadium.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.