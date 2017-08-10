Princess Cruises ship docks with whale carcass stuck on bow

A disturbing discovery was found on the bow of the Grand Princess’ cruise ship on Wednesday when it docked in Alaska.

The carcass of a humpback whale was stuck to the ship and had to be transported to a “nearby location suitable for a necropsy to determine the cause of death,” according to a statement released by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.

Princess Cruises told KTVA in a statement that it is “surprised and saddened” by the whale finding.

“It is unknown how or when this happened, as the ship felt no impact,” Princess officials said, according to KTVA. “It is also unknown, at this time, whether the whale was alive or already deceased before becoming lodged on the bow.”

This incident comes a day after it was reported that a different Princess Cruises ship faced possible pirate threats.

