Listen Live
cloudy-day
73°
H 85
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
73°
Broken Clouds
H 85° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Broken Clouds. H 85° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    81°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 85° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    82°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 85° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Prince William, Harry reveal how they first learned of Princess Diana's death
Close

Prince William, Harry reveal how they first learned of Princess Diana's death

Remembering Princess Diana

Prince William, Harry reveal how they first learned of Princess Diana's death

By: Carlin Becker, Rare.us

LONDON -  Prince William and Prince Harry open up about the moment they first found out about Princess Diana’s death and defend their father and grandmother’s handling of the tragedy in the new BBC documentary, “Diana, 7 Days.”

>> Watch the promo here

“One of the hardest things for a parent to have to do is to tell your children that your other parent has died. How you deal with that, I don’t know,” Prince Harry says of the pain Prince Charles must have felt while breaking the horrible news to his sons. “[Our dad] was there for us — he was the one out of two left, and he tried to do his best and to make sure that we were protected and looked after. But he was going through the same grieving process, as well.”

>> Prince William reveals who suggested he and Harry walk behind Princess Diana's casket

While Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana passed away after a car accident in Paris, he remembers feeling “disbelief, refused to accept it. There was no sudden outpour of grief. I don’t think anybody in that position at that age would be able to understand the concept of what that actually means, going forward.”

>> PHOTOS: Prince William through the years

Prince William, who was 15 at the time, adds, “I remember feeling completely numb, disorientated, dizzy — and you feel very, very confused. And you keep asking yourself, ‘Why me?’ the whole time. Why? What have I done, why has this happened to us?”

Following Princess Diana’s death, the royal family stayed at Balmoral in order to stay out of the public eye in London. The decision was viewed negatively by the public, who wanted to see signs of the family sharing in their grief. In the documentary, the princes defend their grandmother’s decision.

>> Read more trending news

“At the time, my grandmother wanted to protect her two grandsons and my father as well,” Prince William says. “[She] felt very torn between being the grandmother to William and Harry and her Queen role, and I think everyone was taken aback of what happened and the speed it happened … All of us were in new territory. My grandmother and my father believed we were better served in Balmoral, having the walks and space and the peace to be with the family and not be immersed or having to deal with serious decision or worries straightaway.”

Related

FILE - This is a Sunday, April 9, 2017, file photo of Britain's Prince William, left, and Britain's Prince Harry as they arrive at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Vimy, near Arras, northern France, to attend the commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. Princes William and Harry have spoken candidly about the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in an interview marking 20 years since she was killed in a car crash. (Philippe Huguen/Pool Photo, File via AP)
Close

Prince William, Harry reveal how they first learned of Princess Diana's death

Photo Credit: Philippe Huguen/AP
FILE - This is a Sunday, April 9, 2017, file photo of Britain's Prince William, left, and Britain's Prince Harry as they arrive at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Vimy, near Arras, northern France, to attend the commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. Princes William and Harry have spoken candidly about the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in an interview marking 20 years since she was killed in a car crash. (Philippe Huguen/Pool Photo, File via AP)

Photos: Prince William through the years

Prince William reveals who suggested he and Harry walk behind Princess Diana's casket

Princes William, Harry on their sorrow over last ‘rushed’ call with Diana 

Princess Charlotte said goodbye to Poland with an adorable curtsy, but everyone missed it

Princess Charlotte appears to wear Prince Harry's hand-me-down shoes from 1986

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Prince William, Harry reveal how they first learned of Princess Diana's death
    Prince William, Harry reveal how they first learned of Princess Diana's death
    Prince William and Prince Harry open up about the moment they first found out about Princess Diana’s death and defend their father and grandmother’s handling of the tragedy in the new BBC documentary, “Diana, 7 Days.” >> Watch the promo here “One of the hardest things for a parent to have to do is to tell your children that your other parent has died. How you deal with that, I don’t know,” Prince Harry says of the pain Prince Charles must have felt while breaking the horrible news to his sons. “[Our dad] was there for us — he was the one out of two left, and he tried to do his best and to make sure that we were protected and looked after. But he was going through the same grieving process, as well.” >> Prince William reveals who suggested he and Harry walk behind Princess Diana's casket While Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana passed away after a car accident in Paris, he remembers feeling “disbelief, refused to accept it. There was no sudden outpour of grief. I don’t think anybody in that position at that age would be able to understand the concept of what that actually means, going forward.” >> PHOTOS: Prince William through the years Prince William, who was 15 at the time, adds, “I remember feeling completely numb, disorientated, dizzy — and you feel very, very confused. And you keep asking yourself, ‘Why me?’ the whole time. Why? What have I done, why has this happened to us?” Following Princess Diana’s death, the royal family stayed at Balmoral in order to stay out of the public eye in London. The decision was viewed negatively by the public, who wanted to see signs of the family sharing in their grief. In the documentary, the princes defend their grandmother’s decision. >> Read more trending news “At the time, my grandmother wanted to protect her two grandsons and my father as well,” Prince William says. “[She] felt very torn between being the grandmother to William and Harry and her Queen role, and I think everyone was taken aback of what happened and the speed it happened … All of us were in new territory. My grandmother and my father believed we were better served in Balmoral, having the walks and space and the peace to be with the family and not be immersed or having to deal with serious decision or worries straightaway.”
  • Trump likely to end DACA immigrant program for 'Dreamers,' reports say
    Trump likely to end DACA immigrant program for 'Dreamers,' reports say
    President Donald Trump is reportedly likely to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, according to ABC News, NBC News and other news outlets. >> Read more trending news Passed by former President Barack Obama's administration, DACA provides illegal immigrants who entered the country as children, or “Dreamers,” access to work and study permits and protections from deportation. The change would come after 10 Republican state attorney generals wrote to Attorney General Jeff Sessions in June asking the administration to phase out the program. >> On Rare.us: John McCain slams President Trump for his decision to pardon former Sheriff Arpaio “Immigrant youth fought to create the DACA program, and we will fight like hell to defend it,” promised Greisa Martinez Rosas, Advocacy Director and DACA-beneficiary of United We Dream, in a statement, according to Reuters. The legislation currently covers anywhere from 600,000 to 750,000 people in the country, Axios reported.
  • Waitress 'in shock' after getting massive $1,200 tip on $20 restaurant bill
    Waitress 'in shock' after getting massive $1,200 tip on $20 restaurant bill
    A New Jersey waitress couldn’t believe her eyes when she realized customers whose bill totaled $20 left her a $1,200 tip. >> Watch the news report here According to News 12, Brianna Siegel, 21, who works at Bar Louie in Woodbridge, said she “almost collapsed” when she saw the massive tip left by a couple she had struck up a rapport with while serving them. The tip, though, wasn’t apparent at first glance at the completed bill. >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news The couple handed Siegel an envelope and told her to open it when she got home. When she opened the envelope, she found a note personally written to her. It read: “Bri, God cares for you. This is not a coincidence. ... Whenever it gets hard, KNOW God got you.” And there was also this: “I looked, and I saw a check written out in my name for $1,200,” she told News 12. “I just keep asking myself, ‘Why me?'” Siegel told NJ.com: “I’m still in shock, to be honest. I never thought I would ever get something like that in my lifetime.” She added: “I nearly fell to the floor. This shows that they’re still nice people out in this world.” >> On Rare.us: The note customers left their waitress in lieu of tipping will make your jaw drop Siegel said she’ll use the money to pay for nursing school and to put toward a new car. Her boss at Bar Louie, Brent Ruhkamp, told News 12 that it couldn’t have happened to a nicer person. >> Read more trending news “She’s always willing to come in, always willing to help out,” Ruhkamp said. “She’s a great worker for us.” >> Watch more here
  • Hurricane Harvey: City of Austin vows to try to keep power on for 'Game of Thrones' finale
    Hurricane Harvey: City of Austin vows to try to keep power on for 'Game of Thrones' finale
    Texans dealing with the storm that started out as Hurricane Harvey have more important things to worry about than TV. Then again, Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” season finale isn’t just any old TV. >> Hurricane Harvey slams Texas before becoming tropical storm: Live updates >> Read more trending news The city of Austin, showing a sense of humor amid all the rain falling Saturday, took to the Austin section of Reddit to answer some storm-related questions and also offer a glimmer of hope for hardcore “Thrones” fans: >> On Statesman.com: Complete Harvey coverage >> See the thread here
  • Floyd Mayweather once walked into a store and reportedly bought shoes for everyone
    Floyd Mayweather once walked into a store and reportedly bought shoes for everyone
    Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather gets generous when things go his way in the ring. >> Read more trending news In 2015, he went on the most epic shoe-buying spree ever, dropping part of more than the $200 million paycheck from his superfight with Manny Pacquiao on some lucky Atlanta ladies. A well-placed (and well-heeled) source said at the time that Mayweather popped into the Christian Louboutin store in Buckhead days after his match-up with Pacquiao and bought red-soled beauties for every woman who happened to walk in. A store employee said they “could not disclose” information about the impromptu shopping trip but did note that Mayweather is a regular and much-valued customer.
  • Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    As heavy rains continue to pound areas across Texas, relief organizations are deploying to the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey . The flight monitors at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport showed flights affected by the hurricane had been canceled Saturday, but that didn’t keep Betty and Skip Matson, of Monroe, from getting to Louisiana to lend a helping hand The couple are Red Cross volunteers. They wore their work vests as they got on a flight to Baton Rouge. There, they will help lead a team that supports evacuees in shelters. TRENDING STORIES: Fans say Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a real winner, despite Falcons loss Humane Society take in animals from Hurricane Harvey GBI: Man shot, killed by deputy during traffic stop “My main job’s going to be just coordinate them so that we have the right people, the right stuff, in the right place, at the right time,” Skip Matson said. “Whatever we can do to keep them safe and keep them fed and then help them clean up afterwards, is what we’re there for,” Betty Matson said. Skip Matson said Louisiana is receiving a lot of evacuees from Texas. He said he and his wife will prepare a contingency plan in case the storm makes landfall on Louisiana. If you want to help, but can't make it to the front lines like the Matsons, the Red Cross says to call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word “harvey” to 90999, to make a $10 donation.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.