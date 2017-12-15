Listen Live
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set May wedding date
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set May wedding date

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engaged

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set May wedding date

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Royal watchers now have the date of the royal nuptials.

May 19, 2018, will be the day that Prince Harry and his fiancée, Meghan Markle, will be married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Kensington Palace, the official Twitter account of the royal family, posted the announcement Friday morning.

The couple announced their engagement Nov. 27, The Associated Press reported

Frank Augstein/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive at Nottingham Academy in Nottingham, England. Prince Harry's fiancee is set to join Britain's royal family for Christmas. Kensington Palace says Meghan Markle will join Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals at Sandringham, a sprawling estate in Norfolk, 110 miles (175 kilometers) north of London, it was announced on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set May wedding date

Photo Credit: Frank Augstein/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive at Nottingham Academy in Nottingham, England. Prince Harry's fiancee is set to join Britain's royal family for Christmas. Kensington Palace says Meghan Markle will join Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals at Sandringham, a sprawling estate in Norfolk, 110 miles (175 kilometers) north of London, it was announced on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Markle will be spending the Christmas holidays with her betrothed and his family, including his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham, the royal estate in Norfolk, north of London, The AP reported.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set May wedding date

News

  • The Latest: Trump supports Disney's 21st Century Fox deal
    The Latest: Trump supports Disney's 21st Century Fox deal
    The Latest on Disney's deal for large part of Fox (all times local)12:20 p.m.The White House says President Donald Trump supports Disney's purchase of much of 21st Century Fox.White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump called media magnate Rupert Murdoch to congratulate him on the deal.Disney is buying the Murdoch family's Fox movie and television studios and some cable and international TV businesses for about $52.4 billion.Sanders says Trump thinks the deal 'could be a great thing for jobs.'___7:10 a.m.Rupert Murdoch says selling much of the 21st Century Fox entertainment businesses to Disney allows what remains of his family's business to focus on American news and sports.Murdoch and his sons talked about the deal in a call with investors Thursday. They describe the move as a return to the company's lean and aggressive roots.Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox for about $52.4 billion in stock, including film and television studios and cable and international TV businesses, as it tries to meet competition from technology companies in the entertainment business. The deal doesn't include the Fox Broadcasting network and stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FS1, FS2 and Big Ten Network.Murdoch, calling himself a 'newsman with a competitive spirit,' says Fox is 'probably the strongest brand in all of television' and hasn't been hurt by losing some of its stars. He says the new company will be centered on live news and sports brands and the strength of the Fox network.He says, 'I know a lot of you are wondering, 'Why did the Murdochs come to such a momentous decision?' Are we retreating? Absolutely not. We are pivoting at a pivotal moment.'___6:15 a.m.Disney CEO Robert Iger says he'll work with Fox CEO James Murdoch on integrating the two companies, but Iger doesn't know what Murdoch's role will be over the long term.Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox for about $52.4 billion in stock, including film and television studios and cable and international TV businesses, as it tries to meet competition from technology companies in the entertainment business.Iger told investors on a conference call Thursday that Murdoch will 'be integral to helping us integrate these companies.' After that, Iger says he will 'continue to discuss with him whether there's a role for him here or not.'James Murdoch is the son of Rupert Murdoch, who built 21st Century Fox and News Corp. out of an inheritance from his father in Australia.Rupert Murdoch has ostensibly already handed the reins over to a new generation at Fox. His son James is CEO, while his other son, Lachlan, like Rupert, has the title of executive chairman.___5:40 a.m.Disney CEO Bob Iger says its deal for a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox is a chance to combine some of the world's 'most iconic' entertainment franchises.The deal is a strong sign that the home of Mickey Mouse is serious about an upcoming streaming service to compete with Netflix. The Disney-branded service, expected in 2019, will have classic and upcoming movies from the studio, shows from Disney Channel, and the 'Star Wars' and Marvel movies.In an audio webcast Thursday to discuss the deal, Iger said some of the Fox properties will fit with that offering, including National Geographic and additional Marvel productions.The service is driven by changes in how viewers watch TV and movies. While Disney has benefited from years of selling packaged channels such as ESPN through cable and satellite TV distributors, many viewers are ditching traditional TV and watching online instead. A streaming service lets Disney reach those viewers directly.During the webcast, Iger said, 'Creating a direct (to) consumer relationship is vital to the future of our media business and it is our highest priority.'___5:05 a.m.Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger will remain in those roles until at least 2021 as part of the company's deal to acquire a large part of 21st Century Fox.The Walt Disney Co. had announced in March an extension of his contract to July 2, 2019, ending any speculation that Iger would retire this year. Thursday's extension is driven by the $52.4 billion deal for Fox's film and television studios, cable and international TV businesses.Orin Smith, lead independent director of Disney's board, says keeping Iger was key to 'provide the vision and proven leadership required to successfully complete and integrate such a massive, complex undertaking.'During an appearance on 'Good Morning America' on Disney-owned ABC, Iger said, 'I've got one of the greatest jobs in the world ... This combination makes it even more exciting.'Disney has no obvious successor since Iger's heir apparent, COO Tom Staggs, left last year.Since taking the top role in 2005, Iger has acquired Star Wars owner LucasFilm, Pixar and Marvel and driven improvements in Disney's consumer products and parks division, most recently with the opening of Shanghai Disneyland in 2016.___4:50 a.m.Analysts say Disney's $52.4 billion deal to buy a large part of 21st Century Fox will put it in a better position to compete with the likes of Netflix and Amazon.Paolo Pescatore of CCS Insight says that 'even a giant like Disney has not been immune' to changes in how consumers watch TV shows and movies. The deal, he says, will give Disney greater control of all aspects of content, from creation to distribution. That would lead to greater sources of revenue.Disney already has announced plans to create its own streaming service in 2019 to compete with Netflix. Disney will now be able to beef up that offering with additional video from Fox.Daniel Ives, head of technology research at GBH Insights, calls the announcement a 'home run deal' for Disney, one that will give the company and its upcoming streaming service 'a clear runway to gain market and mind share' from Netflix and others.___4:15 a.m.Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in a $52.4 billion deal, including film and television studios, cable and international TV businesses as it tries to meet competition from technology companies in the entertainment business.Before the buyout, 21st Century Fox will separate the Fox Broadcasting network and stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FS1, FS2 and Big Ten Network into a newly listed company that will be spun off to its shareholders.The entertainment business is going through big changes. Tech companies are building video divisions. Advertisers are following consumer attention to the internet. And Disney is launching new streaming services, which could be helped with the addition of the Fox assets.
  • Criminal charges against UGA player arrested after SEC game dismissed
    Criminal charges against UGA player arrested after SEC game dismissed
    Criminal charges against Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick have been dismissed, according to ESPN. Patrick was one of two UGA players arrested on misdemeanor marijuana charges on Dec. 3, hours after the SEC Championship Game. Here’s a photo of the pot discovered in Georgia LB Natrez Patrick’s seat, which led to his arrest on Dec. 3 pic.twitter.com/STPMn27ULK — Mark Schlabach (@Mark_Schlabach) December 14, 2017 Patrick's attorney released the following statement about the decision: 'Natrez Patrick’s possession of marijuana was dismissed today. Mr. Patrick had been charged with possession of a loose piece of marijuana that was smaller than a penny. Jayson Stanley was the owner and driver of the vehicle in which marijuana was found. Mr. Stanley admitted ownership of the marijuana both on the scene and in court today. As Mr. Patrick did not have any marijuana on his person, there was no evidence to support the prosecution of Mr. Patrick, and the District Attorney had no choice but to dismiss the charge.' Patrick and wide receiver Jayson Stanley were arrested after a Barrow County sheriff’s deputy pulled their car over for speeding on Highway 316. Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page! For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast. The arrest was Patrick’s third drug-related arrest after being arrested for another misdemeanor drug charge earlier this season which led to suspension. The district attorney's office also dropped DUI charges against Stanley during a hearing Thursday at Barrow County Probate Court. Stanley agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana and speeding, his attorney, Kevin Christopher, told ESPN. Own your piece of UGA history and relive the Georgia Bulldogs’ 2017 season with a special 36-page section produced by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution! This collector’s edition is packed with color photographs, game-by-game summaries and unique insights from Jeff Schultz, Mark Bradley, Zach Klein and Jay Black. You can buy the section at Kroger and RaceTrac locations around metro Atlanta. Patrick, a junior from Atlanta, was facing dismissal from the team as it was his third related drug arrest. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
  • What it’s like decorating a Tournament of Roses Parade float
    What it’s like decorating a Tournament of Roses Parade float
    Sports fans watching the 2018 Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 will be eager to see if No. 3 Georgia can get past No. 2 Oklahoma when the teams meet at the College Football Playoff semifinal in Pasadena, Calif. One local florist will be watching the preceding Tournament of Roses Parade with a trained and appreciative eye. >> Read more trending news “It was one of the most fantastic things I’ve ever done,” said K. Mike Whittle, who helped decorate a parade float years ago. “You learn so much.” As operator of K. Mike Whittle Unique Floral Designs just off the Marietta Square, he doesn’t have a lot of free time at any point in the year. Certainly not during the holiday season. But with the University of Georgia heading to the Rose Bowl for just the second time ever, he let us tag along the other day while he set up for a party at the the Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel & Conference Center so we could press him for intel. The main takeway: you just cannot believe how many flowers go into all those floats. “We used 35,000 roses,” he said, his voice still full of awe at the memory. “I was a kid in a candy store with all those flowers. They didn’t know me from Adam’s house cat but they turned me loose.” A Marietta native who got his start as an entrepreneurial kid who would dig cattails from a ditch and sell them to an area flower shop, Whittle was working in Carrollton when he got the call to go west. “It really steamed up my career,” he said. He didn’t love getting up on scaffolding to attend to the top of the float, but otherwise enjoyed learning floral problem-solving skills on that big a stage. “We worked 29 hours straight. It just showed me yeah, it can be done.” The annual parade, older than the football contest, dates back to Jan. 1, 1890. That first year, horse-drawn buggies festooned with blooms were meant to echo a festival of roses in Nice, France. Two years later, winter weather threatened the supply of roses and nearly turned the event into the “Orange Tournament,” but the fledgling tradition held. Automobiles showed up in 1901 and were shoved to the back of the parade, so they wouldn’t spook the horses. The following year saw the first merger of flora and football, when the University of Michigan rolled over Stanford University, 49-0. One year, 1913, organizers thought a camel vs. elephant road race would be fun. The elephant won, and the species’ record remains unbroken as there have been no similar matchups since. Famed zookeeper Jack Hanna rode on the float Whittle worked on in 2002, accompanied by giant botanical tigers, monkeys and exotic birds. If your Rose Bowl party plans call for slightly less elaborate floral decor, Whittle likes roses (of course) as well as red ginger and anthurium. “Carnations are not bad, either. It’s a sturdy football kind of rose,” said Whittle, who has created displays incorporating football helmets. Proper hydration is key – he’ll give newly arrived blooms a couple of days to drink up before placing them in arrangements – and he uses a sharp knife, not scissors, to ensure a clean, angled cut. Then again, he mused, there’s one major flub people make when setting out to arrange flowers. “That is the mistake,” he said with a twinkle, “doing it yourself.”
  • White House: FBI records show 'extreme bias' against Trump
    White House: FBI records show 'extreme bias' against Trump
    The White House said Friday newly revealed FBI records show there is 'extreme bias' against President Donald Trump among senior leadership at the FBI. The accusation came hours before Trump was scheduled to speak at the FBI training academy in Quantico, Va.Trump, who has described the agency as 'in tatters,' is to speak at a ceremony at the FBI campus for law enforcement leaders graduating from a program aimed at raising law enforcement standards.Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told Fox News Channel that edits to former FBI Director James Comey's statement on Hillary Clinton's private email server and text messages from a top agent critical of Trump are 'deeply troubling.'There is extreme bias against this president with high-up members of the team there at the FBI who were investigating Hillary Clinton at the time,' Gidley charged, as special counsel Robert Mueller pushes on with a probe of possible Trump campaign ties to Russia. Gidley says Trump maintains confidence in the FBI's rank-and-file.Edits to the Comey draft appeared to soften the gravity of the bureau's finding in its 2016 investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state.Gidley said the disclosure of politically charged text messages sent by one of the agents on the Clinton case, Peter Strzok, were 'eye-opening.' Strzok, who was in the room as Clinton was interviewed, was later assigned to special counsel Robert Mueller's team to investigate potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. He was re-assigned after the messages were uncovered this summer.About 200 leaders in law enforcement from around the country attended the weeks-long FBI National Academy program aimed at raising law enforcement standards and cooperation. Coursework included intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science.
  • US Marine helicopter window falls from sky, injures child
    US Marine helicopter window falls from sky, injures child
    A 20-pound window of a US Marine Corps helicopter fell off in mid-flight onto a school playing field Tuesday, slightly injuring a child on the Japanese island of Okinawa, CNN reported.  >> Read more trending news US Forces Japan said in a statement that the window of a CH-53 transport helicopter fell onto a sports field at an elementary school outside Marine Corps Air Station Futenma. 'We take this report extremely seriously and are investigating the cause of this incident in close coordination with local authorities,' the statement said. 'This is a regrettable incident and we apologize for any anxiety it has caused the community.' The child was not seriously injured, CNN reported.
