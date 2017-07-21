Listen Live
Prince George celebrates his fourth birthday with official portrait
Close

Prince George celebrates his fourth birthday with official portrait

Prince George celebrates his fourth birthday with official portrait
Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince George of Cambridge (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince George celebrates his fourth birthday with official portrait

By: Rare.us

Prince George will be celebrating his fourth birthday on Saturday. In anticipation of the little prince’s day, Kensington Palace has released a new portrait of George. E! Online reports that the photo was taken by Chris Jackson of Getty Images, who takes many photos for the royal family.

“The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this lovely picture as they celebrate Prince George’s fourth birthday, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received.” Jackson wrote in a statement.

The photo was taken in June at Kensington Palace. A spokesperson for the palace told E! News that the celebration will be held at the family’s home in Norfolk.

“He is such a happy little boy and certainly injects some fun into a photo shoot!” Jackson wrote of the prince and his big, adorable smile.

News

  • Police recommend charges against teens investigators said taunted, recorded drowning man
    Police recommend charges against teens investigators said taunted, recorded drowning man
    The teenagers who police said did nothing to help a drowning man and instead recorded the incident and mocked him may now face charges, Cocoa police said.. At first, the suspects were not going to be charged in connection with 31-year-old Jamel Dunn’s death. >> Read more trending news Investigators were told by the State Attorney’s Office that while there was no moral justification for the July 9 incident at Bracco Pond Park, there wasn’t sufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution under Florida statutes. Related: Teens recorded video, laughed while man drowned Dunn’s body wasn’t found until July 14 when a passerby saw his body floating in the pond. Police announced Friday that they would be able to recommend charges against the teens under a Florida statute saying that a person who witnesses a death must report it to a medical examiner. Police said it’s a misdemeanor charge that hasn’t been applied in a case like this. “When we initially reviewed this case it was determined there were no laws broken as the teens were not directly involved with the death,” said Chief Mike Cantaloupe. “Further research of the statutes and consultation with the State Attorney’s Office yielded the decision to move forward with charges under this statute. It’s our belief that this law has never been enforced in a scenario like this, but we feel it could be applicable.” Link: Fundraiser for Jamel Dunn’s family The State Attorney’s Office will decide if a case is filed. In the video, police said a group of teenage boys can be heard yelling things like, “We’re not going to help you and you never should have gotten in there,” as Dunn screamed for help and struggled in the water. Police said video evidence showed that Dunn went into the water on his own. A neighbor’s security camera showed Dunn scaling a fence and intentionally going into the pond, police said. “Regardless of the circumstances surrounding his decision to enter the water that day, there is absolutely no justification for what the teens did,” Cantaloupe said. “Pursuing criminal charges is a way to hold them accountable for their own actions.” One of the teenagers mentioned marijuana in the nearly three-minute video.  The identities of the teens have not been released. 
  • Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — Louis Williams II was deployed in the Middle East when word came his 1-year-old daughter was gone. The 26-year-old Air Force reservist could hardly see through his grief as he packed a bag to fly home to this small town outside of Charleston.  Police say the child’s mother, Williams’ ex, Dijanelle Fowler, 25, left her in a sweltering car for some six hours while getting her hair done in DeKalb County, Georgia. Fowler surrendered this week on charges of second-degree murder and child neglect. In an extensive interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Williams said Thursday he is grief-stricken, angry and utterly confused at how this happened. He said he never saw the mother, who kept Skylar when he deployed in March, treat her badly. As much as it hurts, he wants forgiveness for the mother, whose mugshot has been plastered in the news across the country as ire for her floods social media. “I understand that God has already forgiven her,” he said, sitting in his living room. “Who am I not to?” For more on the story, visit myajc.com. In other news: 
  • Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Authorities say a former UPS worker stole guns, phones, watches and expensive shoes from shipments he was supposed to deliver. Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was the first to break the news of the investigation in Lilburn. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he took nine guns, 22 phones, 31 smartwatches, as well as shoes. Rick Holmes works at Main Street Guns in Lilburn and said two weeks ago, UPS was supposed to deliver a package containing 10 guns. When the box arrived, it had already been opened and nine guns were missing. 'We immediately called ATF and UPS to report these guns were missing,' he said. TRENDING STORIES: Corrections officers killed in inmates escape 'made several mistates' Rodents fell from ceiling of Chipotle, customers say Police: 11-year-old asked neighbor for food while mom out 'clubbing' Police said they questioned the driver, Seun Long Vang. Investigators said his story didn't add up. 'It was clear he violated some internal policies, so UPS terminated Vang's employment after the interview,' Lilburn police Capt. Thomas Bardugon said. Police went to Vang's Lilburn home and spoke to his girlfriend, Chhun Hath Kheav. 'During the interview she was very nervous. You could tell something wasn't right with her and investigator Belcher asked her straight up, 'Where are the stolen guns?' and she said, 'Right here in my car,'' Bardugon said. Police recovered the guns and got a search warrant for the home where they found dozens of other items. Police said Vang has been charged with felony theft by taking. Kheav has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
  • Jimmy Kimmel shares update on infant son following heart surgery
    Jimmy Kimmel shares update on infant son following heart surgery
    A few months ago, Jimmy Kimmel revealed that his newborn son, Billy, was diagnosed with a congenital heart disease. The newborn was found to have a “hole in the wall of the left and right side of his heart.” Kimmel broke down on his show as he described his son going into surgery and described the wait as “the longest three hours of my life.” May 1, 2017 announcement:  >> Read more trending news Fortunately, the operation was a success, and Billy is doing better than ever. Kimmel shared a picture of Billy on Twitter. >> RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel breaks down reliving story of newborn son’s heart surgery “Billy is three months old today and doing great,” Kimmel wrote. “Thanks for all your love & support and please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care Billy got.” Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, also posted a picture in celebration of Billy turning three months old. From the looks of the big smile on his face, it was almost like he was never sick.
  • Guzan has shutout in 1st MLS game since 2008, Atlanta wins
    Guzan has shutout in 1st MLS game since 2008, Atlanta wins
    U.S. national team goalkeeper Brad Guzan had a shutout in his return to Major League Soccer, Hector Villalba scored in the 86th minute and Atlanta United beat Orlando City 1-0 on Friday night in the clubs' first meeting. Expansion Atlanta (10-7-3) has won four straight games and five of its last six. Orlando (8-8-5) has just one win in its last eight home matches. Villalba controlled a throw-in from Greg Garza, took two touches in space and sent a shot from distance into the upper-right corner for his ninth goal of the season. Guzan, a former English Premier League player, started in his first MLS game since 2008. Guzan came up with two quality saves on set pieces. He dove to his right to get a hand on Jonathan Spector's header in the 39th minute and saved another header from Spector in the 63rd. Orlando City's best scoring chance came in the 91st minute on Will Johnson's breakaway shot that sailed over the crossbar. Cyle Larin, who played 56 minutes for Canada on Thursday night in the Gold Cup, entered in the 72nd minute.
  • Owl in wheel of plane delays flight out of Portland airport
    Owl in wheel of plane delays flight out of Portland airport
    A flight out of Portland International Airport was delayed last week when flight crew saw a owl in a plane. KGW reported that a barn owl was in the wheel well of a small PenAir plane. >> Read more trending news The plane was at the airport overnight and was stored in an older hanger that typically has owls around it, according to an airline spokesman. Crew members found the owl during pre-flight checks, according to KGW. They were able to get the owl out of the well and release it in a safe location. After a 25-minute delay, the flight took off for Eureka, California. Watch a video of the owl after it was taken out of the plane in the video from KGW below.
