Priest arrested in road rage incident

PALM CITY, Fla. - A road rage incident along a stretch of northbound Florida’s Turnpike led to a North Carolina priest’s arrest this week after he allegedly pointed a handgun at another vehicle, according to authorities.
William Rian Adams, 35, of Fletcher, North Carolina, faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after authorities alleged he pointed the weapon at two people late Wednesday at mile marker 125 near Palm City in Martin County.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, Adams was driving a red Chevrolet Corvette when he attempted to brake-check a Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was closely following his vehicle.
The driver of the pickup attempted to go around Adams’ vehicle, prompting Adams to point the weapon, authorities alleged.
Online records show that Adams is the rector of Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, which is just south of Asheville. Troopers pulled over Adams’ vehicle in St. Lucie County shortly after his accusers called police.
He reportedly told investigators the truck pulled alongside his vehicle and when someone inside rolled down a window, started screaming and threw a drink at his vehicle. Adams confirmed that he had a weapon, but said the gun was not loaded and had been kept under his passenger seat the entire time, according to the FHP report.
A 24-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman from St. Cloud told troopers Adams pointed a gun in their direction, causing them to fear for their safety.
The gun, a Glock 22, was taken to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and submitted as evidence, the report said.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself