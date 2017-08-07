A dog was found shot to death after escaping from a backyard in Henry County, and his owner wants to know who is responsible. Captain the labradoodle ventured away last Sunday around 2 p.m. after wind blew open the gate at the family’s home in McDonough. Captain was found shot to death 90 minutes later just outside the entrance to Joyner Estates, which is around the corner from the family’s home. A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured some of the last images of Captain walking around. TRENDING STORIES: Infant found dead in SUV when grandmother left her in vehicle, police say Creepy-looking web sacks are popping up all over Georgia Mom who killed home invader: 'It was either him or me, and I wasn't going' “When we first found him over there, we initially thought he was hit by a car,” said the dog’s owner Gary Terrell. Terrell said Captain was not aggressive and was the kind of dog who would run away from strangers. He can’t understand why someone would shoot his dog. “It was a cold-hearted, malicious act and it has impacted us tremendously,” Terrell said. Police are searching for the person who killed the beloved family pet. Terrell has been going door-to-door and using social media to try to help police track down the shooter. “We’re going to be relentless. We’re not going to give up. We’re going to keep looking,” he said. Terrell said his 11-year-old daughter is heartbroken and doesn’t like to be outside of their home anymore. “He was one of our kids. We loved him,” he said. “He was my best friend. He was my best dog friend.” Surveillance video does not show who shot Captain. Animal control is helping police with the investigation.