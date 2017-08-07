If walking in stilettos wasn’t hard enough, imagine trying to roller skate while wearing them.
Designer Yves Saint Laurent has rolled out a dangerously cool roller-skate stilettos.
So if you’d rather roll than walk in style, get ready to dish out $1,995.
For $1995, you too can have your own ROLLER SKATE PUMPS. ....and I can barely walk in regular pumps... pic.twitter.com/WtgQADKKFa— Kari Mayne (@k_lyn18) May 18, 2017
These high fashion heels, which are really like Heelys for adults, are getting a hard pass from women on social media.
Looking at these roller skate heels made me break my neck just by seeing the picture!— LexD❤️ (@PersistentBlood) June 27, 2017
I'm all about my pumps but Saint Laurent is going over board with the roller skate heels 😳😒— kym_lenna (@KymLenna) June 28, 2017
Okay, most females can't even walk comfortably in heels and y'all want us to skate in them?????? "Roller pumps?" Saint Laurent pls do less. pic.twitter.com/5vGnqcA84i— ❂☯ (@morganferrero) June 27, 2017
Some are diggin’ them, but mostly for its beauty and not their functionality.
You: Basic High Heels😂— cryptid fucker (@doremifan100) July 22, 2017
Me: Saint Laurent Roller Skate Pumps💅 pic.twitter.com/a8ul27ovPJ
"I can't walk in heels or roller skate, how tf you expect me to do both?" 😂 https://t.co/VwXLBMpoPs— Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) August 3, 2017
never designed to be worn?!? but they’re so reasonably priced. wardrobe staple!— Jessica Plautz (@jessicaplautz) August 4, 2017
If these high rollers are little too adventurous for you. Saint Laurent offers a sneaker version that are just as trendy (and expensive).
