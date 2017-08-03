President Trump reportedly describes state as 'drug-infested den'

President Donald Trump described New Hampshire as "a drug-infested den" in a phone call to the Mexican president in January, reports the Washington Post.

The Post published what it said were transcripts of conversations between Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and also with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

In the Jan. 27 conversation with Peña Nieto, Trump brought up the wall and the drugs lords that are "knocking the h*** out of our country."

Trump reportedly told Peña Nieto that the drug lords are sending drugs all over the country, and then he named New Hampshire as an example.

"Up in New Hampshire – I won New Hampshire because New Hampshire is – is coming from the southern border," says the Washington Post transcript.

He went on to blame Mexico on the U.S.'s drug problem, "We are becoming a drug-addicted nation and most the drugs are coming from Mexico or certainly from the southern border."

New Hampshire has one of the worst opioid crises in the country. In 2015, for every 100,000 in the state, there were 33 drug overdose deaths. Drug overdose deaths rose sharply starting in 2014.

In response to the Washington Post article, New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan tweeted that President Trump's comments are "disgusting."

.@realDonaldTrump's comments about New Hampshire are disgusting. As he knows, NH and states across America have a substance misuse crisis 1/ — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) August 3, 2017

To date, @POTUS has proposed policies that would severely set back our efforts to combat this devastating epidemic 2/ — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) August 3, 2017

Instead of insulting people in the throes of addiction, @POTUS needs to work across party lines to actually stem the tide of this crisis 3/3 — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) August 3, 2017

Hassan, a Democrat, was the governor of New Hampshire prior to being elected as senator.

While Trump did win the primary in New Hampshire, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton won the state's four electoral votes.

WFXT has reached out to the White House for a comment on the Washington Post story.