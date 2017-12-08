President Trump follows up his son's swings at CNN's botched reporting

At a rally Friday night, President Trump basked in the recent corrections media outlets have been forced to make to their reporting, most specifically CNN’s recent botched story on the Trump campaign and Wikileaks.

“Did you see all the corrections the media’s been making?” the president asked the crowd. “They’re saying, ‘Sorry, we’ve made a––they’ve been doing that all year! They never apologize! Maybe that comes with being the president. I don’t know. I don’t know. They’ve been apologizing left and right.”

He quickly slammed ABC’s Brian Ross, who was recently given a four-week unpaid suspension after he reported that President Trump ordered former national security adviser Michael Flynn to contact Russia during the 2016 election. The report, however, turned out to be false.

“They took this fraudster from ABC. They suspended him for a month. They should have fired him for what he wrote,” Trump said. “He drove the stock market down 350 points in minutes, which by the way tells you they really like me when you think of it. And do you know what he cost people? And I said to people - get yourself a lawyer and sue ABC News. Sue ’em.”

Lastly, the president laid into his one of his least favorite news organizations -- CNN -- for it’s botched report suggesting WikiLeaks had given the Trump campaign access to hacked DNC emails before they were released to the public. However, the publication got the timeline of events wrong, and had to apologize for their incorrect story.

“And then CNN apologized just a little while ago,” Trump continued. “They apologized! Oh, thank you CNN, thank you so much! You should have been apologizing for the last two years! True, true.”

The president’s jabs come immediately on the heels of those of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who blasted CNN in two tweets:

“I know you can’t help but spread #fakenews @cnn, but now that you know the truth you should have the decency to retract the false story, make the correction, take down the bs tweet, and apologize to the 2 or 3 people that still believe you to be credible,” one read.

I know you can’t help but spread #fakenews @cnn, but now that you know the truth you should have the decency to retract the false story, make the correction, take down the bs tweet, and apologize to the 2 or 3 people that still believe you to be credible #yourewelcome https://t.co/bjL6mSdaii — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 8, 2017

“What are the odds that @cnn has the decency to make a full retraction??? You know, a real one, not hidden on their website or with a 3am tweet,” he fired off later. “I’m guessing slim to none.”