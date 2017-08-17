Channel 2 Action News and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution have exclusively learned that Atlanta-based Sharecare has reached a five-year deal to become the official jersey patch sponsor of the Atlanta Hawks. “We feel really comfortable saying that this Sharecare partnership is the second largest annual partnership behind our Philips naming rights deal,” Andrew Saltzman, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for the Atlanta Hawks, told Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein. Founded in 2010 by Jeff Arnold and Dr. Mehmet Oz, Sharecare is a digital health company that helps individuals manage all aspects of their health in one place. Arnold has been a Hawks season ticket holder for nearly a decade, and after being approached over the last few years about various sports marketing deals, he said the Hawks opportunity was a perfect fit. “Our vision here was how do we empower people to take control of their health,” Arnold said. ”I’ve always believed there’s a powerful connection between obviously good health and sports, and that sports teams like the Hawks, have the power to convene people and inspire people. We looked at the patch and said that’s not an advertisement for Sharecare, it’s a movement.” Channel 2 Action News is talking with Arnold and Oz this afternoon, plus attending a news conference with the Atlanta Hawks. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for a complete report. This partnership goes well beyond the 2.5-by-2.5 inch logo patch on the top left shoulder on the front of the Hawk jersey. The “Sharecare Movement” aims to make Atlanta one of the healthiest cities, and Georgia one of the healthiest states in the country. Arnold has a team at Sharecare make 500 phone calls every day across the country to gauge the current health of Americans. At last check, Atlanta ranks 83rd out of 129 communities, with Georgia ranking 29th out of 50 states. “We’re going to have leaderboards at Hawks games showing what communities are moving up the leader board as it relates to earning green days,” Arnold said. Through the Sharecare app, fans can accumulate points (green days) and then turn those points into Hawks rewards such as free tickets, shirts, travel on the team plane and more. “We really believe,” Saltzman said. “That as this partnership takes life, the people who will benefit the most are the citizens of Atlanta and the state of Georgia as we work together to make Atlanta the healthiest city in the U.S.” The Hawks are in the process of undergoing a nearly $200 million renovation at Philips Arena, and Sharecare will have a specific section designated to help Hawks fans, in addition to television and radio spots, signage next to healthy options at concession stands and even visibility in the NBA 2K video game. “Every team has had their own strategy with regard to patch partners,” Saltzman said. “But ours is very clear: true to Atlanta and making this a component of a much larger and fully integrated partnership that benefits our fan base, Atlanta as a whole and certainly our partner and ourselves.” It’s the best of both worlds for Arnold who tried to put together a group to purchase the Hawks in 2015. “I get a step closer to the team,” Arnold said. “I have a huge passion for sports, but my real passion is how do I take technology and health care and improve people’s lives and I kind of get to do it in one partnership.” “This is set up to succeed for both companies,” Saltzman says. “And probably more importantly we believe set up to succeed for the city of Atlanta.”