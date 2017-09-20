24-pound cat gets new home, help to slim down after Irma

A sweet -- and very large -- feline could be classified as a Hurricane Irma victim, but instead she’ll probably become famous as she goes viral.

Faye, weighing in at a whopping 24 pounds, was dropped off at the Jacksonville Humane Society in Jacksonville, Florida, and was put up for adoption Wednesday.

A Facebook post about the cat went up Tuesday night and was shared more than 400 times by Wednesday.

By Wednesday night, Faye had found a new home.

Officials at the Jacksonville Humane Society wrote on Facebook that Faye’s new owner and her daughter drove two hours to adopt the cat.

“Faye’s new mom was first in line when the doors opened,” the post read. “She will be the only pet in the home and will get lots and lots of love. They have promised to send pictures, too.”

According to the shelter, the 12-year-old cat is an attention hound and needs a loving home where her new owners will help her cut back on food and treats.

“Faye loves attention and likes when you scratch right above her nubby tail,” shelter workers wrote in a post. “She will need a loving home to help her lose weight at a slow and steady pace outlined by our veterinarian.”

Faye was brought in after Hurricane Irma, but her owner contacted them before the storm for help, so shelter officials aren’t totally blaming the storm.

Those interested in adopting other pets at the North Florida shelter can visit the Jacksonville Humane Society website.