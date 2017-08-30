Listen Live
Listen Live
National
2 possible explosions reported at flooded Texas chemical plant

2 possible explosions reported at flooded Texas chemical plant
By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

CROSBY, Texas -  Arkema Inc. reported that two blasts occurred at its chemical plant in Crosby, Texas, early Thursday, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez appeared to walk back those claims on Twitter later, saying “some type of release” occurred.

News

  • Latest: Explosions reported at plant that lost power
    Latest: Explosions reported at plant that lost power
    The Latest on Tropical Depression Harvey (all times local): 5:10 a.m. Two explosions have been reported at a Houston-area chemical plant that lost power amid flooding from Harvey. The Houston Chronicle says a statement from the company says the Harris County Emergency Operations Center reported two explosions and black smoke coming from the Arkema Inc. plant early Thursday. In a tweet, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was taken to the hospital after inhaling fumes. Nine other deputies drove themselves to the hospital as a precaution, the paper reported. A spokeswoman for the plant in Crosby, Texas, said late Wednesday that the flooded facility had lost power and backup generators amid Harvey flooding, leaving it without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises. ___ 4:15 a.m. Beaumont, Texas, has lost its water supply because of Harvey. Officials there say the city has lost service from its main pump station due to rising waters of the Neches River caused by Harvey. The pump station is along the river and draws water from it as a main source for the city's water system. The officials added in their statement early Thursday that the city has also lost its secondary water source at the Loeb wells in Hardin County. They say there's no water supply for Beaumont's water system at this time. They say they must wait until the water levels from Harvey recede before determining the extent of damage. ___ 1:20 a.m. Major dangers for the U.S. Gulf Coast area loomed Wednesday with the threat of major flooding further east near the Texas-Louisiana line and an explosion at a Texas chemical plant as Harvey's floodwaters began receding in the Houston area after five days of torrential rain. As the water receded, Houston's fire department said it would begin a block-by-block search Thursday of thousands of flooded homes. The confirmed death toll climbed to at least 31 on Wednesday, including six family members — four of them children — whose bodies were pulled Wednesday from a van that had been swept off a Houston bridge into a bayou. Another crisis related to Harvey emerged at a chemical plant about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Houston. A spokeswoman for the Arkema Inc. plant in Crosby, Texas, said late Wednesday that the flooded facility had lost power and backup generators, leaving it without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises.
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium fixing problems before next game
    Mercedes-Benz Stadium fixing problems before next game
    Workers are busy trying to fix problems before the second preseason game at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The stadium general manager told Channel 2 Action News that fans can expect improvements at Thursday’s game. “There’s lots of little things we will fix,” said Mercedes-Benz General Manager Scott Jenkins. The plan to make a fix comes after some season ticket holders to took to our WSB-TV Facebook page to complain about mice in the stands. Hear about the plan to fix all of the issues on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
  • Rain now, strong storms possible later this afternoon
    Rain now, strong storms possible later this afternoon
    It is a wet start to Thursday but stronger storms will be possible later in the afternoon. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton tracked the rain on Channel 2 Action News This Morning as it moved through metro Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's weather app for severe weather alerts] Tropical Depression Harvey is currently located in Louisiana but it is expected to weaken even more as it moves northeast. The moisture associated from Harvey will come in waves through north Georgia. Beginning this afternoon, storms will be possible in metro area and the risk remains throughout the day. We're tracking the timing of the rain and storms on Channel 2 Action News throughout the day Remnants of #Harvey could bring severe storms to Georgia, including an isolated tornado. Heavy rain is main threat pic.twitter.com/8V8vr3xfMa — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) August 31, 2017 More rain is possible Friday but the weekend is expected to be clear.
  • So far, cellphone networks have weathered Harvey
    So far, cellphone networks have weathered Harvey
    Roads, refineries and other infrastructure have taken a beating in the Texas and Louisiana regions hit by Harvey — but cellphone networks so far remain largely functional. One reason: Big carriers brought in supplemental equipment and backup power and turned to drones to diagnose problems. Four Gulf Coast counties northeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, had more than half of their cell towers knocked out earlier in the week, but crews have been able to restore many of them. As of Wednesday, Aransas County had the heaviest outages, with 47 percent of its 19 towers out. That's down from 95 percent right after the weekend's storm, according to data from the Federal Communications Commission. Throughout the affected region, just 4 percent of cell towers were out. It was just slightly higher at 5 percent in Houston's Harris County. While cellphone services fared well, hundreds of thousands of people lost landline or other wired phone services, according to the FCC. Some 911 centers had to transfer calls to neighboring centers, while three television stations lost broadcast capabilities. Here's a look at communications in the affected regions. ___ CELLPHONE SERVICES All told, the devastating storm knocked out fewer than 400 of the 7,804 cell towers in the affected counties; just 329 were down as of Wednesday. By contrast, Hurricane Katrina disabled more than 1,000 cell towers in 2005. Cell towers typically have backup batteries and generators so they can keep operating in a power outage. The problem comes when generators run out of fuel. Verizon spokeswoman Karen Schulz said crews prepared by topping off all generators ahead of the storm. The company also bought spare fuel and had refueling trucks on standby at key locations. In a few cases, there's damage to the fiber lines that connect cell towers to communications centers. In such cases, it might be possible to get a signal, but the data isn't going anywhere. Schulz said Verizon has microwave technology to temporarily bridge those gaps. Verizon and AT&T have both sent out drones to assess damage at cell towers. Crews are still necessary for repairs, but the drone inspections allow companies to determine whether a tower simply needs refueling or requires extensive repair. Cellphone companies also sent truck-based mobile cell towers to areas needing greater capacity. ___ EMERGENCY SERVICES As of Wednesday, about a dozen 911 centers were out of service, mostly in Texas, but all of them were able to reroute calls to neighboring call centers. In a handful of those cases, the alternative center isn't able to get callers' location information automatically, which is a problem if the caller is unable to speak. Earlier in the week, two centers were down completely, but one has been restored and the other rerouted. The bigger problem is call volume. Many callers in the Houston area were placed on hold until a dispatcher was free, said Trey Forgety of the nonprofit National Emergency Number Association. In a few cases, callers got busy signals. 'We're part of the telephone era, so if you want to move calls around (to neighboring centers), you have to go physically rewire things,' he said. ___ WIRED SERVICES The FCC said that at the peak of the outage, at least 283,000 households lost wired phone services — both traditional landlines and internet phones such as cable. That decreased to about 267,000 by Wednesday. In comparison, Katrina knocked out more than 3 million phone lines. People are far less dependent on wired phone services these days. U.S. households with only cellphone service hit a majority for the first time in the second half of 2016, according to a government survey. ___ BROADCAST SERVICES The FCC said three Texas television stations — KUQI in Corpus Christi and KFDM and KBTV in Beaumont — were out of service. However, the outages appeared to affect only over-the-air broadcasts. KUQI was still viewable on cable as of Wednesday afternoon. KFDM and KBTV streamed their channels online. Several radio stations also lost service — five as of Wednesday, all in Texas.
  • Princess Diana's death: Prince William, Harry pay tribute to mother 20 years later
    Princess Diana's death: Prince William, Harry pay tribute to mother 20 years later
    Prince William and Prince Harry gathered Wednesday with several of the charities Princess Diana was a patron of ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death. >> Who was Princess Diana? A quick look for those too young to remember her life, legacy Aug. 31 marks the 20th anniversary since Princess Diana died tragically in a car accident in Paris, and in honor of her legacy, her sons hosted many of her favorite charities including Centerpoint, GOSH, The Leprosy Mission, National AIDS Trust, The Royal Marsden and The English National Ballet. The Duke of Cambridge, his wife, Duchess Catherine, and Prince Harry hosted the organizations as they walked the White Garden on a gloomy day in London. The royals also met with gardener Sean Harkin, who designed the display, and Graham Dillamore, who knew Princess Diana 30 years ago. >> On Rare.us: How Elton John played through Diana’s death — with a little help from Richard Branson The garden was created to “create peaceful and contemplative spaces where visitors can reflect.” >> Prince William, Harry reveal how they first learned of Princess Diana's death After the tour of the garden, Prince William and Prince Harry walked along the gates of Kensington Palace and viewed some of the tributes mourners left for their late mother. >> Read more trending news “The Duke and Prince Harry are grateful for the many flowers, letters and messages they have received about their Mother,” Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter on their behalf.
  • Alabama-Florida St, Florida-Michigan highlight SEC schedule
    Alabama-Florida St, Florida-Michigan highlight SEC schedule
    GAME OF THE WEEK: No. 17 Florida vs. No. 11 Michigan. A lot of eyes will be on the Alabama-Florida State game — and rightfully so — but a better barometer of the SEC's overall strength this season could come when the Gators face the Wolverines in Arlington, Texas. The SEC has struggled to establish a second-tier of elite teams behind the Crimson Tide over the past few seasons. This year's preseason AP Top 25 has just one SEC team (No. 1 Alabama) in the top 10. If Florida can beat Michigan, it would go a long way toward pushing the Gators back into the national conversation. MATCHUP OF THE WEEK: Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley vs. Florida State cornerback Tarvarus McFadden: Assuming these guys line up against each other, this shapes up as the best individual matchup in a game featuring plenty of future NFL talent. McFadden was a first-team pick and Ridley was a second-team selection on the AP preseason All-America team . Through his first two college seasons, the 6-foot-1 Ridley already has 161 catches for 1,814 yards and 14 touchdowns. McFadden, who is 6-2, picked off eight passes last season to tie for the NCAA lead. Both Ridley and McFadden come from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 'We have a little bit of history,' McFadden said. 'We played against each other in 7-on-7s all the time. That's a big thing in high school. We're very familiar with each other, so it is going to be a great matchup.' NUMBERS GAME: No. 12 Auburn's Kamryn Pettway averaged 122.4 yards rushing per game last season, the most of any returning Football Bowl Subdivision player. ... Florida has won its last 27 season openers, the longest active streak of any FBS team. ... The SEC East went 0-3 last season against Georgia Tech, which opens the 2017 campaign against No. 25 Tennessee. Vanderbilt, Georgia and Kentucky all lost to the Yellow Jackets last season. ... Georgia's Nick Chubb has 3,424 career yards rushing to rank fifth among active FBS players. He trails Oregon's Royce Freeman (4,146), Northwestern's Justin Jackson (4,129), Western Michigan's Jarvion Franklin (3,639) and New Mexico State's Larry Rose III (3,618). ... Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald is one of three returning quarterbacks who had both 1,000 yards rushing and 2,000 yards passing last season. The others were Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville and South Florida's Quinton Flowers. UPSET WATCH: Ole Miss is a 23½-point favorite over South Alabama even after a tumultuous offseason that included losing coach Hugh Freeze in July. South Alabama has had recent success against the SEC, beating Mississippi State in the season opener last season. ... Vanderbilt is a 3 ½ point favorite over Middle Tennessee even though the Commodores are on the road and have lost their past five season openers. IMPACT PERFORMERS: Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks: This redshirt freshman won Florida's preseason quarterback competition and now has quite a challenge in front of him. The Gators have suspended 10 players for their game with Michigan. The list of suspended Gators includes their leading rusher (Jordan Scarlett) and top receiver (Antonio Callaway) from last season. Franks was named the starter for the Michigan game Wednesday after beating out junior Luke Del Rio and Notre Dame graduate transfer Malik Zaire. ___ AP Sports Writers Steve Megargee in Knoxville, Tennessee, and David Brandt in Jackson, Mississippi, contributed to this story. ___ More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .
